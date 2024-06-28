Global Weight Loss Supplement Market Size To Worth USD 101.83 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 13.52%

New York, United States , June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Weight Loss Supplement Market Size is to Grow from USD 28.65 Billion in 2023 to USD 101.83 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.52% during the projected period.





Minerals, fiber, and herbs are several of the different ingredients found in weight-loss supplements, varied in type and quantity. Some products include up to hundreds of compounds and are available in liquid, powder, tablet, and capsule form. Supplements that increase metabolism, reduce appetite, or prevent the absorption of fat or carbs are among the dietary supplements that can help in weight loss. However, there are numerous research studies demonstrating the effectiveness of diet pills. These supplements increase metabolism and thermogenesis while decreasing hunger, weight, body fat, and the absorption of macronutrients. Improved lifestyles and eating habits are anticipated to present companies in the global weight loss management diet market with appealing commercial opportunities. The growing number of obese persons is a major factor driving market expansion. The market for diet plans for weight control is being driven by all of these causes. Around the world, obesity and overweight are strongly associated with a high incidence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, heart attacks, and orthopedic disorders. The number of obesity-related surgeries performed worldwide is increasing, as is the disposable income of emerging economies. Furthermore, the negative public view of weight loss pills significantly restricts the global market, influencing customer attitudes, purchase behavior, and examination by regulators.

Global Weight Loss Supplement Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Liquid, Powder, Soft Gels, Pills, and Others), By Ingredients (Vitamins and Minerals, Amino Acids, Natural Extracts/Botanicals), By Distribution Channel (Offline Channel, Online Channel), By End User (Under 18 years, 18 to 40 years, 40 to 50 years, and Above 50 years, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The powder segment dominates the market with the largest market share of the global weight loss supplement market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global weight loss supplement market is divided into liquid, powder, soft gels, pills, and others. Among these, the powder segment dominates the market with the largest market share of the global weight loss supplement market during the projected timeframe. This category's main powdered formulation offers longer shelf life and larger supplement quantities, making it simple to adjust dosages based on personal requirements. Its simple dosage and administration enable faster and more efficient nutrient absorption than other formulations, thus improving bioavailability.

The vitamins and minerals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global weight loss supplement market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the ingredients, the global weight loss supplement market is divided into vitamins and minerals, amino acids, natural extracts/ botanicals, and others. Among these, the vitamins and minerals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global weight loss supplement market during the projected timeframe. These nutrient-dense, vitamin-and mineral-rich supplements help in weight management while also supporting healthy metabolism and bodily function. Many of these products contain antioxidants, which improve overall health and performance by protecting cells against structural changes.

The offline channel segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth in the global weight loss supplement market during the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global weight loss supplement market is divided into offline channel, online channel, and others. Among these, he offline channel segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth in the global weight loss supplement market during the estimated period. The growing availability of weight loss supplements at department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, and health and beauty stores is fueling the market's expansion. It is anticipated that the proactive steps department stores and health and beauty stores are taking to increase public awareness of health maintenance will positively affect category expansion.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global weight loss supplement market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global weight loss supplement market over the forecast period. Some of the factors behind this include rising disposable incomes, rising passive lifestyles, and rising health consciousness. Additionally, consumer involvement has been reinforced by advancements in product designs and advertising strategies, and accessibility has expanded due to the ease of use of online channels. Apart from traditional dietary supplements, other pharmaceutical therapies like the investigational drug retatrutide have attracted significant interest.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global weight loss supplement market during the projected timeframe. This development is mostly being driven by rising obesity rates, greater health consciousness, and a growing inclination toward natural and herbal products. As more people take an active approach to regulating their weight and become more health conscious, the market for effective weight reduction products has grown. There are various reasons that this market is expanding. As the frequency of illnesses related to lifestyle choices and obesity increases, people are initially searching for alternative strategies for maintaining a healthy weight.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global weight loss supplement market include Abbott, Covidien Plc., Pepsico, Inc., Nestle, Amway Corp., GSK (GlaxoSmithKline), Herbalife International, Inc., Wolfson Berg Limited, Euro Pharma, Glanbia, Creative Bioscience, Nutratech Ltd, ABH Pharma Inc., Transparent Labs, and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, American nutrition supplement company, GNC launched GNC Total Lean GlucanTrim, A new weight loss pill with numerous effects. Customers who have concerns about their health and desire to lose weight without a prescription may utilize this supplement.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global weight loss supplement market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Weight Loss Supplement Market, By Type

Liquid

Powder

Soft Gels

Pills

Others

Global Weight Loss Supplement Market, By Ingredients

Vitamins & Minerals

Amino Acids

Natural Extracts/ Botanicals

Global Weight Loss Supplement Market, By Distribution Channel

Offline Channel

Online Channel

Global Weight Loss Supplement Market, By End User

Under 18 years

18 to 40 years

40 to 50 years

Above 50 years

Global Weight Loss Supplement Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



