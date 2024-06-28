Global Restroom Dispensers Market Report 2024-2029 - Global Restroom Dispensers Market Projected to Double by 2029, Driven by Tech Innovations and Hygiene Awareness

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Restroom Dispensers Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Restroom Dispensers Market was valued at USD 3.5 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 12.41%.

The global restroom dispensers market is fragmented due to the presence of local and international market players. The leading global restroom dispensers market vendors are 3M, GOJO Industries, Reckitt Benckiser, and more. The competition among these key players is intense globally. The market concentration in developed countries such as the U.S. and other Western European countries is high.

In contrast, the industry is nascent in developing economies such as China and India because of the entry of many international brands in these countries and the growing awareness of end-users toward hand sanitization. The competition between vendors exists based on offerings, variety, and pricing. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth.





IoT Revolutionizing Restroom Dispensers



Vendors in the restroom dispenser segment connect IoT (Internet of Things) devices to their products, providing a sanitary, no-touch experience without water and soap solution spillage. This has enabled more benefits to users, such as ensuring properly for 20 seconds as per WHO recommendations. Automation in soap dispensers due to IoT is accepted as it gives a premium feel and helps maintain top-notch hygiene. The latest IoT restroom dispensers are designed with sensors that will dispense the hand wash liquid in the precise quantity as programmed in the device. This is considered a 100% safe method to handle the device, and very minimal wastage of resources occurs. Further, many devices are connected securely with the help of local Wi-Fi networks and frequently share the data to the internet. IoT-connected devices share information regarding the consumable levels, frequency of use, and other information, which benefits end-users. For instance, in large washrooms, it helps the custodial crew know when the soap dispenser level is low on soap and can be refilled instead of manually. In addition, places in the food industry demand impeccable hand hygiene. This can be easily monitored by keeping track of how much soap is being used by users and boosting the restroom dispenser market.



Increasing Attention Towards Hygiene and Personal Care



The trend of health consciousness among people is expected to increase significantly, contributing to the restroom dispensers market during the forecast period. The modern generation is becoming more interested in pursuing a healthy lifestyle. Apart from this, there is a gradual shift among consumers toward healthier eating habits and hygiene. Thus, there is a growing demand for restroom dispensers, which are highly effective against germs and infections. Most houses in developed countries have started installing restroom dispensers. Public places such as airports, cinema halls, and bus terminals also increase the volume of restroom dispensers installed. Also, the demand for restroom dispensers will likely continue to increase due to growing health awareness of hand hygiene and the rising per capita income in developed and developing nations.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY SOAP DISPENSER



The global restroom dispensers market by soap dispenser is segmented into liquid, foam, and spray. The liquid soap dispenser holds the most significant segmental share. The liquid-based soap dispenser is widely used in residential settings. The rising awareness of personal hygiene and increasing virus outbreaks in various geographies have propelled the demand worldwide for hand hygiene solutions, including liquid-based handwash. The automatic soap dispenser market is witnessing increased demand from sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, residential, education, corporate, and government offices. Further, in places that demand a very high level of hygiene, the spray model is used as it sprays soap to the entire hand in the required concentrations. Also, people may start shifting toward liquid soap dispensers as the foam type is not up to the necessary standard of hygiene. One of the advantages of liquid solutions is that they are purchased and prepared in various concentrations as per the requirement.

INSIGHTS BY HAND DRYER



The hot air hand dryer industry held the largest share of the global restroom dispensers market 2023. The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability has driven demand for hand dryers. Hot-air hand dryers significantly reduce paper waste and its associated environmental impact. Businesses and institutions increasingly adopt eco-friendly practices, making hot air hand dryers an attractive choice. Also, governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly imposing energy efficiency standards and guidelines. Hot air hand dryers are often designed to meet or exceed these standards, making them appealing for businesses seeking compliance and energy savings.

INSIGHTS BY MOUNT TYPE



Restroom dispensers are most commonly available in two mounting styles: wall-mounted and tabletop. The wall-mounted segment accounted for the most substantial share of the global restroom dispensers market 2023. Wall-mounted soap dispensers are preferred in the market, especially in healthcare settings, public toilets, airports, and more. They occupy less space and are usually fixed to the wall. Some advanced wall-mounted soap dispensers relate to IoT devices, which will record soap usage and help monitor people's handwash patterns.

INSIGHTS BY SENSOR TYPE



The global restroom dispensers market by sensor type is segmented into passive infrared, photo, and radar sensors. Sensors play a significant role in automation. Multiple advanced sensors have been introduced in the market per vendors' needs, helping them develop new products for their customers. The increased number of devices introduced with sensors has simplified sensor technology in the market. Sensor-activated products in kitchens or sanitary facilities, such as washrooms in different end-user segments, aim to maintain hygiene without cross-contamination between users. In 2023, the passive infrared sensor segment held the most significant market share. The passive infrared sensor helps detect the infrared energy emitted by an individual's body heat. These sensors are expected to fluctuate as and when the user's hands are placed in proximity or area to the sensor.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America dominated the global restroom dispensers market share, accounting for a global share of over 29% in 2023. The demand for restroom dispensers is high in the North American region due to various factors, such as an increase in the prevalence of HAIs and increasing hygiene standards. Furthermore, Europe is home to most developed countries, but hygiene practices are still not up to the mark.

Governments are investing in installing restroom dispensers connected to IoT cloud technology to monitor people's hand hygiene practices. Due to the increased affordability, the adoption of products such as restroom dispensers will be high in this region. Also, the government's drive to enforce hand hygiene in hospitals and public sector agencies has contributed to the growth of the APAC restroom dispensers market. The government has taken various initiatives to increase hand hygiene awareness among people.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 369 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

