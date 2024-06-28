India Digital Healthcare Analysis Report 2024: Market Forecasted to Surpass INR 1 Trillion by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.76% - Firms are Focusing on Scalability and Improved Economic Efficiency

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Healthcare Market in India, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the digital healthcare market in India recorded a revenue of INR 440.49 billion and is projected to achieve INR 1.16 trillion by 2028, with a CAGR of 15.76% during 2023-2028.

The market's robust growth is attributed to widespread smartphone and Internet adoption, complemented by favourable government policies. Healthtech firms are strategically expanding their influence horizontally and vertically throughout the healthcare value chain, focusing on scalability and improved economic efficiency.



Digital healthcare encompasses fitness and wellness tracking, disease surveillance, treatment support, epidemic or disease outbreak monitoring, and chronic disease management. There is significant potential in the country to utilize digital healthcare as an alternative delivery channel. The range of digital healthcare includes devices like smartwatches, smart bands, blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, blood-O2 saturation meters (pulse oximeters), neurological monitors, and sleep apnea monitors.



Market drivers:



The accelerated uptake of smartphones and a substantial rise in internet subscriptions have propelled the expansion of the digital healthcare market. Increased patient awareness, a desire for information access, and an emphasis on transparent treatment and diagnostic procedures have driven the adoption of digital healthcare solutions. Collaborations between the government and private sectors, facilitated by the public-private partnership (PPP) platform, have further strengthened the landscape.



Market challenges:



Users, including healthcare professionals and patients, depend on digital health tools for accurate information, and any inconsistencies in performance can instill doubt. This uncertainty also raises apprehensions about data security and privacy, potentially hindering adoption due to fears of breaches.

Issues such as interoperability hurdles and the integration of diverse systems can complicate the seamless operation of digital healthcare solutions, potentially impeding the efficient exchange of information between different platforms and healthcare providers, thereby limiting the overall effectiveness of digital health initiatives.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Emergence of digital healthcare in India

3.3. Services offered by digital healthcare



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Digital healthcare market in India - An overview

4.1.1. Digital healthcare market in India - size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)

4.1.2. PEST Analysis

4.1.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

5.1. Digital healthcare market in India - segmentation

5.1.1. Digital healthcare market share based on type

5.1.2. Digital fitness and wellbeing market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)

5.1.3. Digital treatment and care market size and growth forecast (2020 -2028e)

5.1.4. Online doctor consultations market size and growth forecast (2020 -2028e)



Chapter 6: Market Trends



Chapter 7: Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 8: Market Opportunities



Chapter 9: Market Influencers

9.1. Market drivers

9.2. Market challenges



Chapter 10: Government Initiatives



Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape

11.1. Cipla Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

11.2. Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited

11.3. DocEngage Informatics Private Limited

11.4. Gem3s Technologies Private Limited

11.5. Lybrate India Private Limited

11.6. NovoCura Tech Health Services Private Limited (mfine)

11.7. Philips India Limited

11.8. Practo Technologies Private Limited

11.9. Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

11.10. Wipro GE Healthcare Private Limited



Chapter 12: Funding

12.1. Funding raised by Indian health-tech companies



Chapter 13: Company Benchmarking



Chapter 14: Recent Developments



Chapter 15: Emerging Start-ups



Chapter 16: Appendix

