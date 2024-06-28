India Wireless Charging Technology Industry Report 2024: Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) Scheme Bodes Well for the Sector - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Charging Technology, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In FY 2023, the global wireless technology market was valued at INR 2.15 trillion. It is expected to reach INR 5.55 trillion in FY 2028, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~21.47% during the FY 2024 - FY 2028 period.



The wireless charging technology market in India is undergoing a transformative phase, propelled by technological advancements, increasing consumer demand for convenient charging solutions, and a surge in the adoption of electric vehicles.

The increasing penetration of electric vehicles, coupled with the rising demand for smart homes and connected devices, presents a vast market for wireless charging solutions. Strategic partnerships between technology companies and automotive manufacturers, coupled with research and development investments, are crucial in unlocking the full potential of this burgeoning market.



Wireless charging technology has emerged as a game-changer in the realm of electronic devices and electric vehicles. The convenience offered by cable-free charging solutions, coupled with the burgeoning electric vehicle market in India, is driving the rapid adoption of wireless charging technology. As the nation pushes towards sustainable energy practices and reduced carbon emissions, wireless charging plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the power ecosystem.



Despite these positive developments, the wireless charging technology market in India faces challenges such as standardization issues, interoperability concerns, and the need for robust infrastructure. Overcoming these challenges requires collaborative efforts from industry stakeholders, regulatory bodies, and technology providers to establish a uniform ecosystem that ensures compatibility and reliability.



Key trends and growth opportunities:



The Indian government's initiatives, such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, are instrumental in creating an environment conducive to the growth of wireless charging technology. Integration of wireless charging infrastructure in public spaces, commercial establishments, and residential complexes is gaining momentum, fostering the seamless transition to electric mobility.



Furthermore, the advent of 5G technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to catalyse the demand for wireless charging, creating new avenues for innovation and market expansion. The convergence of these technologies is set to redefine the way electronic devices and vehicles are powered, offering unprecedented efficiency and convenience.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.1.1. Wireless charging (based on technology)

3.1.2. Wireless charging (based on standards)

3.1.3. Major products and companies involved in the wireless charging market

3.1.4. Summary of current market-relevant technologies

3.1.5. Wireless charging technology - Based on power standards



Chapter 4: Global wireless charging technology market overview

4.1. Market size and growth forecast (FY 2022 - FY 2028e)



Chapter 5: Market opportunities

5.1. Future of wireless charging technology in India

5.1.1. New opportunities promoting wireless charging technology in the country



Chapter 6: Business model



Chapter 7: Government policies

7.1. Central government policies



Chapter 8: Market trends

8.1. Key market trends' analysis



Chapter 9: Market influencers

9.1. Market drivers

9.2. Market challenges



Chapter 10: Competitive landscape

10.1. Ambrane India Private Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

10.2. Callmate India Private Limited

10.3. Dash Dynamic Private Limited

10.4. Samsung India Electronics Private Limited

9.5. Simactricals Private Limited

9.6. Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Private Limited (Syska)

9.7. Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited

9.8. Statiq Private Limited

9.9. Tesco Charge Zone Limited (ChargeZone)

9.10. Yonix Technologies Private Limited



Chapter 11: Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7nbdt8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.