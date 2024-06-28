Singapore Real Estate Industry Report 2024: Market to Grow by Over $50 Billion During 2023-2028, Driven by Increasing Marketing Initiatives and Growing Aggregate Private Investments

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Market in Singapore 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The real estate market in Singapore is forecasted to grow by USD 50.74 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.45%

This study identifies the increasing marketing initiatives in real estate industry as one of the prime reasons driving the real estate market in Singapore growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by growing demand for industrial infrastructure in Singapore, growing aggregate private investment, and increasing support of governments for affordable houses. Also, technological adoption in real estate industry and increase in demand for rejuvenated living will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the real estate market in Singapore provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading real estate market in Singapore vendor.

Also, the real estate market in Singapore analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

C and H Properties Pte Ltd.

CapitaLand Ltd.

CBRE Group Inc.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

City Developments Ltd

EL Development Pte Ltd

ERA Franchise Systems LLC

Far East Organization

Frasers Property Ltd.

Genting Singapore Ltd.

GLP Pte Ltd.

GuocoLand Ltd.

Huttons International Pte Ltd.

OrangeTee and Tie Pte Ltd.

Pinnacle Estate Agency Pte. Ltd.

PropNex Ltd.

Propseller Pte. Ltd.

SNREALESTATE SG

The Edge Property Pte Ltd

UOL Group Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Real estate market in Singapore 2018 - 2022

4.2 Area Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Mode Of Booking Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Area

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Area

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Area



7 Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Mode of Booking

7.3 Sales - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Rental and lease - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Mode of Booking



8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Landed houses and villas - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Office space - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Apartments and condominiums - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.6 Store space - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.8 Market opportunity by Type



9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



