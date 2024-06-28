Ragnarok: Rebirth Official Launching in Southeast Asia on June 27, 2024

Seoul, South Korea, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that Ragnarok: Rebirth, a mobile 3D MMORPG game, was launched in Southeast Asia on June 27, 2024. The game’s publisher in Southeast Asia is Gravity Game Vision Limited ("GGV"), Gravity's subsidiary in Hong Kong.

Ragnarok: Rebirth ranked the first in Thailand and second in Philippines in Free Popular Game Downloads in the Apple App Store on the day before the official launching day. After launching, it ranked the first in Free Popular Game Downloads in Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia in Apple App Store, and also ranked second in Free Popular Game Download in Thailand in Google Play.

Ragnarok: Rebirth is the 3D MMORPG game that features the Ragnarok fantasy world with vibrant 3D backgrounds. The game enhances immersion with its adventure game-style presentation and offers a variety of enjoyable features, including multiple levels of content, a highly flexible trading system, equipment development and a pet system. Additionally, players can switch between portrait and landscape modes for convenient gameplay. Users can download the game through Google Play, Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery.

GGV said, "Ragnarok: Rebirth is a new captivating game within the Ragnarok IP, where users can enjoy interacting with unique NPCs to unravel stories. We are delighted to officially present Ragnarok: Rebirth to users in Southeast Asia."

[Ragnarok: Rebirth Official Website_Southeast Asia] https://gwww.gnjoy.hk/official_website/index.html?name=rorofficial&store=1#/

[Ragnarok: Rebirth Facebook Page_Southeast Asia] https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556516476345

[Ragnarok: Rebirth Discord Page_Southeast Asia] https://discord.com/invite/PyScW8cPu6

[Gravity Official Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr