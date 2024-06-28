EarthCam Premieres New Features for Leading Travel TV App

Upper Saddle River, NJ, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the leader in live camera technology, content and services, released important upgrades to its EarthCamTV app. For four years, EarthCamTV 2 has enabled viewers to take a virtual trip via EarthCam’s global network of live cameras to destinations from New York to New Zealand, including osprey nests, elephant bathing pools and the Statue of Liberty.

The new Commercial All Access Pass now allows businesses to entertain visitors and guests utilizing EarthCam’s captivating live-camera content, displaying ad-free, curated views of the world around us. Hospitality, medical and business facilities will now be able to deliver unique, customized real-time views, recordings and stunning time-lapse videos in a logo-free, unbranded EarthCamTV experience in waiting areas, lobbies and dining rooms. EarthCamTV has consistently held the number one spot for travel apps on Amazon Fire TV and is also available for Android TV and Apple TV.

EarthCam’s new release launches in time for National Camera Day on June 29th, which celebrates the contributions cameras have made to society. New features include archives which let users ‘go back in time’ and view the past 24-hours of footage from all EarthCam cameras, rewinding to previous events, or to catch a spectacular early-morning sunrise later in the day. EarthCam users who visit famous destinations like Dublin, Bourbon Street, or Abbey Road in London can now easily go back and see themselves on camera later.

EarthCamTV uses AI algorithms to showcase the most fascinating locations at their most optimal time. Featured watchlists display the most entertaining and aesthetically pleasing locations 24/7, selected from EarthCam’s global webcam network with over a thousand different camera views. Views can be customized with overlays showing location, local time and temperature.

EarthCamTV 2 is available now for Apple TV, Android TV and for Amazon’s range of Fire TV devices, at $19.99 annually for a fully customizable, ad-free experience. A free preview version is available, and the Commercial All Access Pass is available for $299 per year, per location. To learn more about EarthCamTV 2, visit earthcamtv.com/apps.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, it provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and 360° reality capture for corporate and government clients. The company leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important events.

The Webby Award-winning company hosts many highly trafficked tourism cams, with views of popular locations and landmarks such as Times Square, World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty, Miami Beach, Bourbon Street, Greece, Temple Bar in Dublin, Jerusalem’s Western Wall, CN Tower and Abbey Road Crossing in London. To experience more of EarthCam, visit https://www.earthcam.com or download the Webcams app on your mobile device at https://www.earthcam.com/mobile/.

