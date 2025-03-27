EarthCam Introduces Control Center 9, the Next Evolution in Advanced Construction Camera Software

Upper Saddle River, NJ, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam today announced the latest version of its construction management software and services, Control Center 9. For more than two decades, Control Center has set the benchmark as the industry-leading platform for construction camera technology, delivering unmatched capabilities in project documentation, monitoring, and time-lapse production. Control Center 9 is the most intelligent version yet, offering numerous AI breakthroughs for site safety and productivity, plus 75% faster performance. New EarthCam Jobsite Health provides insights on 3 key project metrics generated by advanced AI analytics. Other innovative upgrades include EarthCam Pano VI - visual intelligence from widescreen panoramic images. Control Center 9 will be available exclusively from EarthCam beginning April 9, 2025.

For the first time, EarthCam is creating high-resolution AI analytic models from 360° multi-layer panoramic photography using a single pan-tilt-zoom camera. EarthCam Pano VI (panoramic visual intelligence) delivers a new level of documentation and accountability to stakeholders.

Control Center 9 currently detects over 85 different types of equipment, construction materials, and their status, creating an almost infinite, searchable dataset of events and interactions. New, intuitive Natural Language Search makes it easy to request and instantly retrieve jobsite imagery. Clients can simply speak to Control Center 9 using everyday language, instead of having to use complex keyword-based searches, or clicking through volumes of archived images.

“Control Center 9 is the most important advancement we have introduced in over a decade,” said Brian Cury, CEO and Founder of EarthCam. “We’re innovating tools for construction professionals that harness the power of AI, such as visual intelligence, natural language queries and Jobsite Health insights. These unique new software services lean into the challenges faced by construction teams to increase productivity, and stay focused on worker safety.”

EarthCam Jobsite Health is the latest addition to the company’s popular mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices. Similar to a smartwatch report on individual biometrics, Jobsite Health reports key data points derived from visual information generated hourly throughout the project, presenting them in a concise dashboard as Readiness, Activity and Stress:

Readiness : Evaluates site preparedness by analyzing weather, schedules, and material availability, enabling proactive resource management and reducing delays. Practical concerns such as dumpster fill levels are automatically monitored to ensure preparedness.

: Evaluates site preparedness by analyzing weather, schedules, and material availability, enabling proactive resource management and reducing delays. Practical concerns such as dumpster fill levels are automatically monitored to ensure preparedness. Activity : Automatically creates workforce activity summaries and identifies under-utilized labor or congested areas, enabling managers to redistribute tasks for optimal efficiency. Delivers insights on usage of 50+ types of onsite equipment and vehicles to streamline operations and boost productivity.

: Automatically creates workforce activity summaries and identifies under-utilized labor or congested areas, enabling managers to redistribute tasks for optimal efficiency. Delivers insights on usage of 50+ types of onsite equipment and vehicles to streamline operations and boost productivity. Stress: Identifies risks and safety concerns such as the absence of PPE, workers operating at height or in close proximity to energized equipment. Real-time alerts about hazardous weather and poor indoor air quality also help project managers prioritize health and safety while ensuring compliance with regulations.

Also available with Control Center 9 is EarthCam’s next-generation Advanced Security Services for video-based security detection and response. Utilizing smart edge object analytics to reliably detect intruders while reducing false alarms, EarthCam’s Central Station Monitoring service enables live operators to quickly take decisive action and dispatch emergency services when necessary. EarthCam Control Center creates a comprehensive visual timeline of each interaction during every incident, providing clients with valuable documentation for insurance purposes or legal proceedings.

Control Center 9 provides faster access to live data and archived video, making it easier for project teams to stay connected and informed. New photo adjustments, filters and annotations make it easier to integrate with evolving project management platforms like Procore and Autodesk Build. Additional features include expanded single sign-on (SSO) capabilities to simplify secure access and support additional identity providers. Extensive in-app user tutorials and training courses in EarthCam University ensure smooth onboarding for teams and help clients get maximum ROI from their EarthCam services.

Control Center continues to be the management platform of choice for project documentation, time-lapse, and jobsite security. EarthCam provides camera rentals with solar power options, professional installation and reality capture services to make construction management more efficient with powerful visual data. EarthCam’s Control Center is available for download on iOS and Android devices, and accessible via desktop browsers. To learn more about EarthCam’s Control Center 9, visit EarthCam.net/software.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam® is the global leader in visual intelligence for construction. By integrating advanced camera technology, reality capture and AI-powered analytics, EarthCam empowers construction professionals to enhance productivity, improve safety, and create epic time-lapse videos. With the industry’s highest-resolution imagery and a proven track record of documenting projects collectively valued at over a trillion dollars, EarthCam helps clients see more, and worry less.

EarthCam’s 28-year legacy of construction project documentation includes: One Vanderbilt, St. Regis Chicago, Hudson Yards, new Nissan Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Highmark Stadium, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, The Red Sea Project, five FIFA stadiums in Qatar, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum, Smithsonian Air & Space Museum and the George Washington Bridge.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at EarthCam.net.

