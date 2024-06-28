Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Cytec Solvay Group, QIYI Technology, Polystrand (Polyone)

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thermoplastic UD tape market is expected to reach an estimated $271 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030. The major growth driver for this market is increasing use of thermoplastic composites because it offers recyclability and processing benefits, such as ability to remold, shorter cycle time, and no emission of volatile matter.

The future of the thermoplastic unidirectional (UD) tape market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, transportation, sporting goods, and industrial end uses.



This study includes a forecast for the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market by end use, reinforcement type, manufacturing process, resin type, and region.

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market: Insights

Transportation will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve higher fuel efficiency and reusable and recyclable materials for environmental benefits. Industrial is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Glass fiber type thermoplastic unidirectional tape will remain the largest segment and carbon fiber is likely to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing usage of lightweight materials in aircraft components.

North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume over the forecast period because of rising penetration of thermoplastic unidirectional tape in major end usees. It is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market: Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Thermoplastics unidirectional market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by reinforcement type, end use, manufacturing process, resin and region.

Regional Analysis: Thermoplastic unidirectional tape market breakdown by North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industries, reinforcement type, manufacturing process, resin and regions for thermoplastic unidirectional tape market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Trends and Forecast

3.3 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by End Use

3.3.1: Aerospace and Defense

3.3.2: Transportation

3.3.3: Sporting Goods

3.3.4: Industrial

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by Product Reinforcement Type

3.4.1: Carbon Fiber

3.4.2: Glass Fiber

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by Resin Type

3.5.1: Polypropylene

3.5.2: Polyoxide

3.5.3: Polyphenylene Sulfide

3.5.4: Polyether Ether Ketone

3.5.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by Region

4.2: North American Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market

4.3: European Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market

4.4: APAC & ROW Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by End Use

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by Reinforcement Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by Resin type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers and Acquisitions



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Cytec Solvay Group

7.2: QIYI Technology

7.3: Polystrand (polyone)

7.4: Tencate Advance Composites

7.5: Toho Tenax

7.6: Celanese

7.7: SABIC

7.8: SGL Group



