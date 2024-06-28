The Global Graphite Market 2024-2035: Increasing Demand for High-purity Graphite in Advanced Technologies and Growing Interest in Graphene-based Applications

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graphite Market 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Graphite is used across multiple industries such as automotive, steel-making, powder metallurgy, fuel cells, and flame retardants. Graphite is a critical raw material for the green transition and demand is increasing in markets including electric vehicles and green energy storage.
Huge growth in the electric vehicle sector has driven the industry's graphite requirements as various widely-used lithium-ion batteries - from LFP to NCM cathodes - use graphite anodes. Both natural and synthetic graphite play a key role in the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) markets. Each battery anodes contains 50-100kg, with both synthetic and natural graphite. Synthetic graphite dominates this market, but in recent years non-Chinese product developers have been altering chemistries in an bid to lower emissions and meet tighter ESG standards.
China is the world's number one producer and consumer of graphite, accounting for 60% of global natural flake supply, 99% of uncoated spherical graphite and over 90% of natural anode, but the United States is making major funding available for graphite production in the US.
The Global Graphite Market 2024-2035 is an extensive and in-depth market research report that provides crucial insights into the graphite industry. This comprehensive study offers a detailed analysis of the global graphite market, covering various types of graphite, their applications, market trends, and future projections across multiple industries.
Report contents include:
- Market Overview:
- introduction to graphite, its types (natural and synthetic), and their unique properties.
- different classifications of natural graphite (flake, amorphous, and crystalline vein) and synthetic graphite (primary and secondary).
- processing methods and applications.
- Market Size and Growth Projections:
- detailed analysis of global graphite production and demand from 2016 to 2035, segmented by graphite type (natural and synthetic) and end-use markets.
- insights into current market dynamics and future growth prospects.
- Technology and Innovation:
- technologies in graphite production, processing, and application, including advancements in spherical graphite and expandable graphite.
- graphene, its production methods, and potential market impact.
- Analysis of different cathode chemistries.
- Market Drivers and Challenges: factors promoting graphite market growth, such as the rise of electric vehicles and renewable energy, as well as challenges hindering market expansion, including supply chain issues and environmental concerns.
- Regional Analysis: Comprehensive breakdown of graphite demand by region, with a focus on key markets such as China, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Brazil. The report provides insights into regional market dynamics, production capacities, and consumption patterns.
- End-use Market Analysis: Detailed examination of major graphite applications, including:
- Lithium-ion batteries
- Refractory manufacturing
- Steel production
- Electronics
- Fuel cells
- Nuclear industry
- Lubricants
- Friction materials
- Flame retardants
- Solar and wind energy
- Demand forecasts from the EV and ESS markets and from different car types and battery chemistries.
- Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of the graphite market supply chain, from mining and processing to end-use applications, highlighting key players at each stage.
- Pricing Analysis: Historical and current pricing trends for various graphite types and grades. Price forecasts for graphite.
- Competitive Landscape: Profiles of over 100 key players in the graphite industry, including both natural and synthetic graphite producers, covering their production capacities, market focus, and recent developments.
- Companies profiled include:
- Black Rock Mining
- Evolution Energy
- GrafTech International
- Gratomic
- Graphite India
- Leading Edge Materials
- NextSource Materials
- Nippon Carbon
- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.
- Renascor Resources
- SEC Carbon
- SGL Group
- Showa Denko
- Syrah Resources
- Talga Group
- Tirupati Carbon & Graphite
- Tokai Carbon
- Volt Resources
- Emerging Trends: Analysis of emerging trends in the graphite market, such as the increasing demand for high-purity graphite in advanced technologies and the growing interest in graphene-based applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Introduction
2.1 Types of graphite
2.2 Natural graphite
2.2.1 Classification
2.2.2 Processing
2.2.3 Flake
2.2.4 Amorphous graphite
2.2.5 Crystalline vein graphite
2.2.5.1 Applications
2.3 Synthetic graphite
2.3.1 Classification
2.3.2 Processing
2.3.3 Issues with synthetic graphite production
2.3.4 Isostatic Graphite
2.3.5 Graphite electrodes
2.3.6 Extruded Graphite
2.3.7 Vibration Molded Graphite
2.3.8 Die-molded graphite
2.4 New technologies
2.5 Recycling of graphite materials
2.6 Applications of graphite
2.7 Graphite pricing (ton)
2.8 Graphene
2.8.1 CVD Graphene
2.8.2 Graphene nanoplatelets
2.8.3 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide
2.8.4 Markets and applications
2.8.5 Prices
2.8.6 Graphene production capacities
2.8.7 Graphene producers
3 Markets for Graphite
3.1 Global production of graphite
3.1.1 The graphite market in 2024 and beyond
3.1.2 China dominance
3.1.3 United States subsidies/loans and tariffs on Chinese imports
3.1.4 Global mine production and reserves of natural graphite
3.1.5 Global graphite production in tonnes, 2016-2023
3.1.6 Estimated global graphite production in tonnes, 2024-2035
3.1.7 Synthetic graphite supply
3.2 Global market demand for graphite by end use market 2016-2035, tonnes
3.3 Demand for graphite by end use markets, 2023
3.4 Demand for graphite by end use markets, 2035
3.5 Graphite market developments 2020-2024
3.6 Demand by region
3.7 Factors that aid graphite market growth
3.8 Factors that hinder graphite market growth
3.9 Main market players
3.10 Market supply chain
3.11 Lithium-ion batteries
3.11.1 Gigafactories
3.11.2 Anode material in electric vehicles
3.11.3 Recent trends in the automotive market and EVs
3.11.4 Higher costs and tight supply
3.11.5 Forecast for EVs
3.11.6 Graphite alternatives for batteries
3.12 Refractory manufacturing (Steel market)
3.12.1 Steel market trends and graphite growth
3.12.2 Carbon Sources for refractories
3.12.3 Electric arc furnaces in steelmaking
3.13 Recarburising
3.14 Graphite shapes
3.15 Electronics
3.16 Electrode materials for fuel cells
3.17 Nuclear
3.18 Lubricants
3.19 Friction materials
3.20 Flame retardants
3.21 Solar and wind turbines
4 Company Profiles
- Aben Resources
- Alba Mineral Resources
- Anovion Technologies
- Anson Resources
- Armadale Capital
- Ashbury Carbons
- Black Rock Mining Ltd
- Blencowe Resources
- BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd
- Buxton Resources Limited
- Canada Carbon Inc
- Carbonscape
- Ceylon Graphite Corp
- China Minmetals Group (Heilongjiang) Graphite Industry Co
- China Steel Chemical Corporation
- Cocan (Hubei) Graphite Mill Inc
- Doncarb Graphite LLC (EM Group)
- Eagle Graphite
- EcoGraf Limited
- Evion Group Pty. Ltd
- Evolution Energy Minerals
- Extrativa Metalquimica SA Grafite do Brasil,
- Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd
- First Graphene
- Five-star New Material Technology Co., Ltd
- Focus Graphite
- FunktioMat Oy
- Grafintec Oy
- GrafTech International
- Graphex Technologies LLC
- Graphit Kropfmuhl
- Graphite COVA
- Graphite India Limited (GIL)
- Graphite One, Inc
- Graphjet Technology
- Gratomic, Inc
- Green Battery Minerals
- Green Graphite Technologies
- Greenwing Resources
- HEG Limited
- Heilongjiang Aoyu Energy
- Heilongjiang Guangshengda New Material Technology Co., Ltd
- Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd
- Hubei Hengda Graphite Shareholding
- Ibiden
- Infinity Stone Ventures Corporation
- International Graphite Ltd
- ITech Minerals Ltd
- JFE Chemical Corp
- Jixi Northeast Asia Mineral Resources Co., Ltd
- Jixi Puchen Graphite Co., Ltd
- Kaifeng Carbon
- Leading Edge Materials
- Lomiko Metals
- Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd
- Mason Graphite, Inc
- Mersen
- Metals Australia
- Mineral Commodities Ltd
- Nacional de Grafite
- Nantong Yangzi Carbon
- NeoGraf Solutions
- NextSource Materials Inc
- Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd
- Northern Graphite Corporation
- Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc
- Novonix Limited
- Perpetuus Carbon Group
- POSCO Future M
- Power Metal Resources
- Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Group
- Qingdao Freyr Graphite Co., Ltd
- Qingdao GR-TAIDA Carbon Co., Ltd
- Qingdao Haida Graphite
- Qingdao Taihelong New Energy Co., Ltd
- Quantum Graphite
- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp
- Renascor Resources Ltd
- Sarytogan Graphite Ltd
- SEC Carbon
- SGL Carbon
- Shanshan Science & Technology Co., Ltd
- Showa Denko
- South Star Battery Metals
- Sovereign Metals Limited
- SRG Mining
- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd
- Superior Graphite
- Syrah Resources
- Talga Resources
- Tirupati Graphite
- Tokai Carbon
- Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd
- UP Catalyst
- Vianode
- Volt Resources Ltd
- Walkabout Resources Ltd
- Westwater Resources, Inc
- Xincheng Graphite Co. Ltd
- Zentek Ltd
- Zhanjiang Juxin New Energy Co., Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h46t76
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.