Director/PDMR Shareholding

28 June 2024

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and Persons Closely Associated (PCA)

The Company was notified that Jason Elphick (a PDMR) sold 2,025 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company, on 27 June 2024, and 10,246 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company on 28 June 2024. Subsequently, he repurchased 927 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company into his ISA and his PCAs purchased 1,098 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company.

The Company was also notified that Lisa Odendaal (a PDMR) sold 11,300 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company and that Jens Bech (a PDMR) sold 26,691 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company.

The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) and relates to transactions by PDMRs in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJason Elphick
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction(i) Sale of 2,025 shares from nominee account
(ii) Purchase of 927 shares into ISA account
(iii) Sale of 10,246 shares
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
i. £4.403422i. 2,025
 ii. £4.418292ii. 927
 iii. £4.310624iii. 10,246
d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume

  1. 2,025
  2. 927
  3. 10,246


Aggregated price

  1. Total Sale Price: £8,916.93
  2. Total Purchase Price: £4,095.76
  3. Total Sale Price: £44,166.65
e. Date of transactioni. and ii. 27 June 2024
iii. 28 June 2024
f. Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personValeryane Elphick
2. Reason for the notification

c. Position/status

Spouse of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary


d. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionPurchase of 815 shares
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
£4.417011815
d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume
815



Aggregated price
Total Purchase Price: £3,599.86

e. Date of transaction27 June 2024
f. Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personLouis Elphick
2. Reason for the notification

e. Position/status

Son of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary


f. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionPurchase of 283 shares
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
£4.415027283
d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume
283



Aggregated price
Total Purchase Price: £1,249.45

e. Date of transaction27 June 2024
f. Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personLisa Odendaal
2. Reason for the notification

g. Position/status

Group Chief Internal Auditor


h. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionSale of 11,300 shares
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
£4.36001811,300
d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume
11,300



Aggregated price
Total Sale Price: £49,268.20

e. Date of transaction28 June 2024
f. Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJens Bech
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Commercial Director


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of TransactionSale of 26,691 shares
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
£4.3854326,691
d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume
26,691



Aggregated price
Total Sale Price: £117,051.51



e. Date of transaction28 June 2024
f. Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphickt: 01634 848 944
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary



 
  
Investor relations
Alaistair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations		 
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.ukt: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.