Global Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Size To Exceed USD 0.97 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 6.03%

New York, United States , June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Size is to Grow from USD 0.54 Billion in 2023 to USD 0.97 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.03% during the projected period.

Anti-acne dermal patch is a medicated patch filled with active ingredients that are responsible for eliminating acne-causing bacteria and reducing inflammation. Ingredients like hydrocolloids or hydrogels help to reduce the pain and inflammation caused by an acne breakout improve the absorption of medicated ingredients into the skin and prevent secondary infection in the acne. Acne is associated with a severe negative impact on the quality of life and is most common in adolescents and the female population. The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects of herbal ingredients encourage the use of herbal-based anti-acne dermal patches. Further, the growing popularity of e-commerce and product brands are leveraging the market expansion. The growing acne incidence and skin sensitivity among adults & teens due to several factors are escalating the market demand for anti-acne dermal patches. Media commercialization like social media marketing and involvement in skincare influencers leads to boost adoption of this treatment which is accelerating the market growth. Several psychological and social concerns about acne and the increasing demand for instant acne treatment are significantly contributing to market growth. On the contrary, the lack of awareness about the anti-acne dermal patches and the availability of alternatives are restraining the global anti-acne dermal patch market.

Global Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chemical Based and Herbal Based), By Age Group (10 to 17, 18 to 44, 45 to 64, and 65+), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and E-Commerce Platform), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

The herbal based segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on type, the global anti-acne dermal patch market is segmented into chemical based and herbal based. Among these, the herbal based segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The natural components in the herbal based anti-acne patches can cure wounds and have no negative side effects. For instance, fibroin, a wound-treating substance, is present in silk and mulberry anti-acne patches. The increasing trend for natural and holistic approaches to skincare products is escalating the demand for herbal anti-acne patches.

The 18 to 44 segment held the largest revenue share of the global anti-acne dermal patch market in 2023.

Based on the age group, the global anti-acne dermal patch market is segmented into 10 to 17, 18 to 44, 45 to 64, and 65+. Among these, the 18 to 44 segment held the largest revenue share of the global anti-acne dermal patch market in 2023. It has been discovered that this age group has the highest prevalence of acne. According to Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, between the age group of 18 to 44 years, 54% of acne patients are diagnosed. Thus, the rising rates of acne and its negative impact on mental health are contributing to the market demand.

The pharmacies & drug stores segment dominated the global anti-acne dermal patch market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Based on the distribution channel, the global anti-acne dermal patch market is segmented into retail stores, pharmacies & drug stores, and e-commerce platform. Among these, the pharmacies & drug stores segment dominated the global anti-acne dermal patch market with the largest revenue share in 2023. The use of OTC products from pharmacies & drug stores is increasing owing to the preference for self-management of acne. The rising consumer demand for instant acne solutions and media commercialization of the products are expanding the market.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The presence of key market players and the adoption of novel dermal acne patches in the region are leveraging the market growth. Asian countries such as South Korea, which have established themselves as one of the oldest countries commercializing acne patches are significantly responsible for driving the regional market. In addition, the increasing prevalence of skin conditions among the population surges the need for treatment is driving the market demand.

North America region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The widespread use of cutting-edge dermal acne patches is significantly contributing to driving the market. The increase in unhealthy lifestyles among adolescents and young people alters their metabolism generally and raises the risk of acne. Thus, the changing lifestyle of the consumers in the region is bolstering the market. The presence of numerous well-established industry players in countries like the US and Canada as well as the expansion of their business are driving the regional market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global anti-acne dermal patch market are ZitSticka, Alba Botanica, Peace Out Skincare, 3M, Sephora USA, Inc., Starface, Peach & Lily, COSRX, Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC, Rael, DermaAngel, Hero Cosmetics, Urban Outfitters, Church & Dwight, BenQ Materials Corp., and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Hero Cosmetics was acquired by Church & Dwight, a consumer and specialty goods manufacturing and distribution company, for $630 million. These include anti-acne skincare products and patches.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market, Type Analysis

Chemical Based

Herbal Based

Global Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market, Age Group Analysis

10 to 17

18 to 44

45 to 64

65+

Global Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Retail Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

E-Commerce Platform

Global Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



