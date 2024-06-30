Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market Size To Exceed USD 541.05 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 4.35%

New York, United States , June 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market Size is to Grow from USD 353.31 Million in 2023 to USD 541.05 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.35% during the projected period.





Elimination of food from the stomach before it is digested, a medical device known as a weight loss stomach pump aids in weight loss. This gadget is intended to promote rapid weight loss in overweight or obese persons, particularly in those who find it difficult to regulate their eating habits. This external pump releases the entire contents of the digestive system. The weight reduction stomach pump enters the stomach with minimal discomfort to the external port. Using this device to lose weight effortlessly replaces strict diets, device sets, or surgical methods to reduce belly fat. The obesity pandemic, less invasive techniques, and rising health consciousness are the main drivers of industry growth. The need for quick weight loss solutions is a reflection of the growing global health concern over obesity and related health issues. Additionally, it is anticipated that the launch of new weight loss stomach pump products can fuel the market's expansion. However, several problems, such as lack of expertise, expensive costs, and safety concerns, are impeding the market's growth. Additionally, when using cutting-edge technologies like a weight loss stomach pump in conjunction with weight reduction therapies, potential adverse effects are carefully considered.

Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Disease Type (Obesity, Anorexia, Bulimia, Diabetes, and Others), By Application (Clinics, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The obesity segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the predicted timeframe.

Based on disease type, the global weight loss stomach pump market is segmented into obesity, anorexia, bulimia, diabetes, and others. Among these, the obesity segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the predicted timeframe. The rise in unhealthy lifestyles following obesity rates in healthy individuals is the cause of this growth. Bullied fat people use weight loss stomach pumps. Abused fat people use weight loss stomach pumps. The effects of anti-hypertensives following obesity, long work hours that lead to decreased physical activity and exercise, and sleep deprivation all contribute to the obesity segment's growth.

The hospitals segment dominates the global weight loss stomach pump market over the predicted timeframe.

Based on the application, the global weight loss stomach pump market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment dominates the global weight loss stomach pump market over the predicted timeframe. The enormous number of patients visiting hospitals and the availability of cutting-edge medical technology in reputable institutions are the causes of this rise.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period. The high rate of obesity in this area, improvements in healthcare facilities, and an expanding demand for medical technology are all contributing factors to the market's growth. The buying and use of weight reduction stomach pumps is permitted in the US and Canada due to several factors, such as encouraging compensation policies, advancements in technology, and the growing significance of non-surgical obesity management techniques. The development of the weight loss stomach pump in the North American region is also being fueled by the government's increasing ingenuity in introducing such devices into the current healthcare system.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Factors including the increasing prevalence of obesity in the Asia-Pacific area are responsible for this growth. The weight loss stomach pump market in this region is expanding due in particular to rising sedentary lifestyles and advanced awareness of wellbeing, which has led to the deployment of weight loss stomach pump devices. Additionally, countries like China, Japan, and India, driven by their sizable populations, expanding middle-class demographics, and rising healthcare costs, offer the main development potential for manufacturers of weight loss stomach pumps. Over the anticipated period, these factors boosted the weight loss stomach pump market's growth in the Asia Pacific area.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global weight loss stomach pump market are Apollo Endosurgery, Spatz FGIA, Medsil, Ethicon, Inc., Standard Bariatrics, Aspire Bariatrics, Allurion Technologies, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., Endalis, Silimed, and Other Key Players.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global weight loss stomach pump market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market, By Disease Type

Obesity

Anorexia

Bulimia

Diabetes

Others

Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market, By Application

Clinics

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Others

Global Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



