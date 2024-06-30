David Kummer's "Silent Forest Book" Becomes Instant Bestseller in Latest Horror Series

Sellersburg, June 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sellersburg, Indiana -

David Kummer, a young author well-known for his horror, mystery, thriller, and young adult fiction stories, has just released "The Silent Forest book." This is the second installment in his popular "The House on the Hill" series. Following the success of "The Misery House," this new release has quickly become a bestseller in several Amazon categories during its first week.

"The Silent Forest book" follows the character Kaia, who is on a quest to find Allison, missing for weeks in the changing town of New Haven. A new discovery in the forest brings hope but also threatens to unveil dark secrets about New Haven. As with Kummer's past works, readers can expect a fast-paced plot with shocking twists and unpredictable endings. Learn more about the series on the new book series section of his website.

David Kummer shared, “The sequel to 'The Misery House' is finally out, and you can read it right now! Thanks to everyone who is making this a viral new release. I wanted to take some tropes from the horror genre and switch them up. So you’ll notice a haunted house, a creepy little boy, and an overbearing sheriff, but all of these work differently in this story than any other you’ve read.”

In addition to being an accomplished author, David Kummer is a high school English teacher in New Albany. His writing is deeply influenced by his upbringing in Madison, Indiana, a town rich in history on the Ohio River. His background and current job give him a unique perspective that he weaves into his writing, adding depth and realism to his characters and settings.

David Kummer also keeps a blog where he shares updates about his work and insights into his creative process. This platform offers readers a behind-the-scenes look at his work, providing updates on his latest projects and sharing his journey as an author.

On his website, there is a section dedicated to his books, offering detailed information about all of his published works. The site includes descriptions, cover images, and links to purchase the books. This way, readers can easily find and explore Kummer’s various works. For those specifically interested in his horror creations, the DK Horror section offers a robust collection of his horror-themed books.

David Kummer’s books have been well-received by readers and critics alike. Reviews posted on his site give potential readers insights into what to expect from his stories, helping to illustrate how others have reacted to his works.

The Faerie Review recently published an in-depth review and discussion about "The Silent Forest book," describing it as a mix of "Stranger Things" and "The Shining." The review highlights the book’s dark secrets and complex characters, showcasing Kummer’s skill in crafting intricate and gripping tales.

In an interview with The Faerie Review, Kummer shared insights about his writing process and the inspiration behind "The Silent Forest book." He explained, "I wanted to play with familiar horror tropes and present them in a new way. My goal was to create something that feels fresh, even for seasoned horror readers."

"The Silent Forest book" is now available, and David Kummer continues to captivate his audience with thrilling and mysterious narratives. As both a teacher and an author, Kummer brings a unique voice to the horror and mystery genres, blending his life experiences with a talent for storytelling.

For more information about David Kummer and his works, including "The Silent Forest book," or to stay updated on his latest news and reviews, visit his website and blog. Readers can also explore recent articles and reviews on The Faerie Review, which provide additional context and insights into Kummer’s latest release.

The success of "The Silent Forest book" further solidifies David Kummer's position as a notable writer in the horror and mystery genres. His ability to mix traditional horror elements with fresh, original twists makes his works stand out in a crowded field of contemporary literature. Readers looking for an exciting and thrilling read will find "The Silent Forest book" to be a valuable addition to their collection.

For more updates and information, readers can follow David Kummer author news and stay connected with his latest projects and releases.

