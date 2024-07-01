Vitamin K2 Industry is Anticipated to Rise $265 Million by 2029

Chicago, June 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vitamin K2 market is forecasted to experience significant growth, estimated to escalate from US $140 million in 2024 to US $265 Million by 2029, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period. As consumers increasingly prioritize preventive healthcare and seek natural alternatives, the demand for Vitamin K2 supplements and fortified foods has risen. The nutrient's role in activating proteins that help calcium bind to bones and prevent its accumulation in arteries has garnered attention from those concerned about cardiovascular and bone health.

Vitamin K2 plays a vital role in bone health by activating proteins that help in the incorporation of calcium into the bones, promoting bone strength and reducing the risk of fractures. According to NIH (National Institutes of Health) with 4 in 10 White women over 50 in the US likely to face a hip, spine, or wrist fracture, Vitamin K2 supplementation offers a proactive measure in maintaining bone health and minimizing fracture risks.

Based on product type, the MK-7 segment is expected to be the dominant product type during the forecast period

MK-7, a longer-acting and more bioavailable form of Vitamin K2, has gained significant attention due to its superior absorption and sustained effectiveness in the body. This has led to its increasing adoption in dietary supplements, fortified foods, and beverages, catering to the rising consumer demand for health and wellness products.

Based on region, in North America, the US dominates the vitamin K2 market

In the North American region, the United States has emerged as the dominant player in the Vitamin K2 market, contributing significantly to the overall market share. Several driving factors have contributed to this prominence. There is a strong consumer focus on health and wellness, which has spurred the demand for dietary supplements and fortified foods. The increasing awareness of the benefits of Vitamin K2 in bone and cardiovascular health has led to a higher adoption rate among consumers.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of age-related health concerns, such as osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases, has further fueled the market’s growth. The U.S. population’s aging demographics have driven an increased demand for bone health supplements, including Vitamin K2, to maintain overall well-being.

Key Market Players

Gnosis by Lesaffre (NattoPharma) (France)

Kappa Bioscience AS (Balchem Corp.) (US)

J-OIL MILLS INC. (Japan)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

BASF SE (Germany)

Sungen Bioscience Co.,Ltd. (China)

Vesta Nutra (US)

