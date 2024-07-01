Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market Size To Worth USD 5.91 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.24%

New York, United States , July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.90 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.91 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.24% during the projected period.





Muscle relaxants are used in the treatment of a wide range of disorders characterized by painful and aberrant muscular contraction. They are commonly used to treat acute musculoskeletal problems, including lower back pain, muscular spasms, and neck pain. The extremely competitive and fragmented global market for muscle relaxants is dominated by a number of significant players. The market is primarily driven by factors such as the increased frequency of muscle strains and spasms, the demand for more effective treatment options, and the strategic activities of major rivals emerging. This disease is becoming more common, and essential diagnostic procedures and treatments will drive market growth. Muscle relaxants are commonly used to halt muscular activation during surgery. When musculoskeletal problems are occurring more frequently and consumers are becoming more informed about how to manage and treat them, the market is expanding. Pain and muscle spasms are treated with structurally distinct medicines, which are more recent and technologically sophisticated muscle relaxants. The aging population is a major factor driving the market for muscle relaxant medications, increasing demand. However, tiredness, disorientation, and impaired balance are some of the undesirable side effects of prescription muscle relaxants.

Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Type (Skeletal Muscle Relaxant Drugs, Facial Muscle Relaxant Drugs), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The skeletal muscle relaxant drugs segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global muscle relaxant drugs market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of drug type, the global muscle relaxant drugs market is divided into skeletal muscle relaxant drugs and facial muscle relaxant drugs. Among these, the skeletal muscle relaxant drugs segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global muscle relaxant drugs market during the projected timeframe. Skeletal muscle relaxants were originally approved for the short term treatment of back pain and muscular spasms, but are now also used to treat other disorders and persistent pain.

The oral segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global muscle relaxant drugs market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of route of administration, the global muscle relaxant drugs market is divided into oral and injectable. Among these, the oral segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global muscle relaxant drugs market during the projected timeframe. Oral administration of medication is the most widely used method. Due to its benefits, which include non-invasiveness, patient compliance, and ease of medicine administration, it is the method of interest.

The hospital pharmacy segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the muscle relaxant drugs market during the estimated period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global muscle relaxant drugs market is divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Among these, the hospital pharmacy segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the muscle relaxant drugs market during the estimated period. Growing awareness and an increase in hospital and operational visits are the primary reasons for the prevalence. In addition, an important factor driving the category's expansion is the aging population.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global muscle relaxant drugs market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global muscle relaxant drugs market over the forecast period. The primary reasons driving the growth of the muscle relaxant drug market in North America are the increased prevalence of musculoskeletal issues, regulatory bodies' approval, and the presence of several industry participants. The aging population in North American countries is another factor driving the demand for muscle relaxant medications. This population is more likely to suffer from conditions including back pain, strained muscles, and spasms, particularly those caused by spine injuries.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global muscle relaxant drugs market during the projected timeframe. The rapid expansion of infrastructure and increased government investment in research and development are the main factors propelling regional prosperity. Furthermore, during the course of the study, the market for muscle relaxants expanded as a result of the calculated actions made by significant players in the market in order to improve their position in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global muscle relaxant drugs market include Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC., Par Pharmaceutical, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Metacel Pharmaceuticals, LLC., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Endo International Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, and others.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, The generic version of Zemuron injection, Rocuronium Bromide Injection, has been launched in the United States by the multinational pharmaceutical company Lupin. By acting as a neuromuscular blocking agent, it helps in tracheal intubation quickly and smoothly. It also relaxes skeletal muscles during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global muscle relaxant drugs market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market, By Drug Type

Skeletal Muscle Relaxant Drugs

Facial Muscle Relaxant Drugs

Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market, By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



