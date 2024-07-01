Global Blood Culture Tests Market Analysis 2024-2029: Rising Development with Automated Blood Culture Test Systems, Growing Demand for Early & Preventive Diagnosis

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Culture Tests Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood culture tests market is expected to reach a value of $8.98 billion by 2029 from $5.72 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.81% from 2023 to 2029

Vendors can understand that the traditional blood culture test methods are the most used method over automated blood culture systems, where the automated systems are becoming a new ray of hope in the blood culture tests market. Vendors can develop advanced automated blood culture systems and achieve revenue growth opportunities. Furthermore, globally, bloodstream infection (BSI) and sepsis cases are most commonly reported in healthcare settings, where the demand for blood culture tests is continuously rising and is expected to deliver huge revenue growth opportunities.





Very few automated blood culture test systems are available, and their acceptance is rising steadily in the market, which is a significant opportunity for vendors to develop new solutions. Also, there has been a slow shift from manual to automated blood culture test methods, where vendors can focus on increasing their market penetration by launching new automated systems.

North America holds the largest share of the global blood culture tests market, accounting for a global revenue share of 35% in 2023. The region holds a significant market share due to the increasing burden of bloodstream infection across hospital settings, the rising burden of sepsis management, and the growing awareness and acceptance of automated blood culture systems. In addition, the presence of major market players in the U.S. accelerates the influencing demand and adoption of blood culture test equipment and consumables, fueling market growth.



APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the global blood culture tests market during the forecast period. The market growth in APAC is anticipated with the increasing burden of infectious diseases, such as bloodstream infection, sepsis, hospital-associated infection, and others. In addition, the rapid development in healthcare and life sciences is accelerating market growth. China and India are the two leading countries that have witnessed increasing development in the diagnostics field for preventive measures, and early diagnosis of infectious diseases is expected to drive significant market growth in these countries.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

Rising Development with Automated Blood Culture Test Systems



The automated blood culture test systems are a ray of hope in the blood culture tests market to increase the speed of diagnosis and reduce contamination rate. With the rising demand for rapid diagnosis of blood-associated and other infectious diseases, the requirement for advanced blood culture test systems is rapidly increasing across the market.



Advances in Blood Culture Testing



The development and innovation of new technologies for blood culture testing are accelerating the blood culture tests market growth. Bloodstream diseases are a significant cause of severe health outcomes and death with growing incidence and severity. A general blood culture test is the standard method; however, the upcoming new technologies and advances, such as molecular-based diagnostics, are used as add-on complementary assays. It increases test speed and speed-up microbial detection and guesses antimicrobial susceptibility.



Growing Demand for Early & Preventive Diagnosis



Globally, the rising concern about health drives the demand for early disease diagnosis, positively influencing the blood culture tests market growth. The accurate and early diagnosis of diseases is essential to prevent wasting patients' valuable time on the wrong course of treatments. When a patient gets an accurate diagnosis, it offers the best opportunities for positive health outcomes with the help of clinical decisions tailored to a correct understanding of the patient's health issues. Bloodstream infections, specifically sepsis, are highly demanded for early and preventive diagnosis. Several government initiatives and healthcare policies favor early sepsis and other bloodstream infections.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY SAMPLE TYPE



The global blood culture tests market by sample type is segmented into bacterial and non-bacterial samples. During the forecast period, the bacterial sample type segment accounted for the highest market share and dominated the market. Bacterial pathogens are significantly prevalent in bloodstream infections compared to other pathogens. Bacterial pathogens severely impact human health and drive the demand for early and preventive diagnosis, where the bacterial sample is commonly used in blood culture testing and accelerates segmental growth.

INSIGHTS BY METHOD



The global blood culture tests market by method is segmented into manual/conventional blood culture and automated blood culture. Manual/conventional blood culture methods are traditional and familiar to lab operators. These methods are used longer, giving them high popularity and acceptance. In 2023, the manual/conventional blood culture method segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Manual/conventional blood culture methods are commonly used due to the convenience and affordability of required solutions.

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The consumables product segment holds the most significant share of the global blood culture tests market 2023. Consumables are in high demand due to their repetitive use in blood culture testing at all diagnostic laboratories and research centers. Also, some consumables can be used only once and must be discarded or replaced after some time. It increases the application rate and demand for consumables over test equipment.



INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



The global blood culture tests market by end-users is segmented into hospital-based laboratories, clinical laboratories, academic and research laboratories/centers, and others. The hospital-based laboratories segment accounted for over 45% of the highest market share in 2023. Blood culture tests are commonly performed in hospital-associated laboratory centers due to a significant patient population with infectious diseases and a higher prevalence of bloodstream infection in hospital settings.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growth & Development in Blood Culture Pathway

Rising Development with Automated Blood Culture Test Systems

Advances in Blood Culture Testing

Market Growth Enablers

Increase in Prevalence of Sepsis

Rise in Burden of Bloodstream Infections

Increase in Demand for Early & Preventive Diagnosis

Market Restraints

Contamination is Major Challenge for Blood Culture Tests

False Positive & Negative Errors and Associated Impacts

Alternatives to Blood Culture Tests

