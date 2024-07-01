Latvia Telecoms Market Report 2024, Featuring Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT), Tele2 Latvia, Telekom Baltija/Triatel, BitA Latvia, Tet and Norby Telecom

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latvia Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Latvia's telecom market continues to benefit from investment and from regulatory measures aimed at developing 5G and fibre-based infrastructure. Although the mobile market is dominated by three operators there is effective competition between them, with the smallest among them having almost a quarter of the market by subscribers.



These multi-service operators have focussed investment on fibre networks and on expanding the reach of 5G. Mobile network capacity has been improved since 2022 following the auction of spectrum in the 700MHz and 1.5GHz bands. In addition, operators have entered into agreements with neighbouring Estonia and Lithuania to coordinate the use of spectrum for 5G in border areas, thus improving coverage to end-users without interference.



In the fixed-line broadband sector, the country is ranked among the highest in Europe for fibre coverage and take-up, being among the seven countries in the region with a fibre penetration rate about 50%. It has the second highest rural FttP coverage after Denmark. With this infrastructure in place, the country has also developed a sophisticated digital economy, with e-commerce and e-government services widely available.



Key Developments:

Telia Group sells its local unit Telia Latvia to Tet for 10.75 million.

Tet launches a 10Gb/s FttP service to areas of Riga.

Regulator raises 13.27 million from auction of additional spectrum in the 700MHz band.

Telecom regulator allows BitA Latvia and Unistars to make joint use of spectrum in the 1800MHz and 3600MHz bands for 5G.

Tele2 Latvia launches a VoLTE service.

Regulator permits BitA and Tele2 Latvia to share spectrum assets.

Company Coverage:

Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT)

Tele2 Latvia

Telekom Baltija/Triatel

BitA Latvia

Tet

Norby Telecom

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Market liberalisation

Privatisation

Interconnect

Access

Carrier selection (CS) and Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Number Portability (NP)

European Electronic Communications Code

Mobile network developments

CDMA licence awarded

900MHz spectrum

2.3GHz spectrum

2.6GHz spectrum

700MHz spectrum

3G licences

3.5GHz

1.5GHz

EU roaming tariffs

Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Network sharing

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments

Mobile data

SMS and MMS

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT) Tele2 Latvia Telekom Baltija/Triatel BitA Latvia

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Fixed-line broadband market

Market analysis and statistical overview

Government support

Broadband statistics Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks ADSL2+/VDSL Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed-line broadband services

Fixed wireless (WiMAX, WiBro, Wi-Fi)

EV-DO

Digital economy

E-government

E-education

Fixed network operators Tet Norby Telecom

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Telecoms and IT

Appendix - Historic data

