Latvia Telecoms Market Report 2024, Featuring Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT), Tele2 Latvia, Telekom Baltija/Triatel, BitA Latvia, Tet and Norby Telecom

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latvia Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Latvia's telecom market continues to benefit from investment and from regulatory measures aimed at developing 5G and fibre-based infrastructure. Although the mobile market is dominated by three operators there is effective competition between them, with the smallest among them having almost a quarter of the market by subscribers.
These multi-service operators have focussed investment on fibre networks and on expanding the reach of 5G. Mobile network capacity has been improved since 2022 following the auction of spectrum in the 700MHz and 1.5GHz bands. In addition, operators have entered into agreements with neighbouring Estonia and Lithuania to coordinate the use of spectrum for 5G in border areas, thus improving coverage to end-users without interference.
In the fixed-line broadband sector, the country is ranked among the highest in Europe for fibre coverage and take-up, being among the seven countries in the region with a fibre penetration rate about 50%. It has the second highest rural FttP coverage after Denmark. With this infrastructure in place, the country has also developed a sophisticated digital economy, with e-commerce and e-government services widely available.
Key Developments:
- Telia Group sells its local unit Telia Latvia to Tet for 10.75 million.
- Tet launches a 10Gb/s FttP service to areas of Riga.
- Regulator raises 13.27 million from auction of additional spectrum in the 700MHz band.
- Telecom regulator allows BitA Latvia and Unistars to make joint use of spectrum in the 1800MHz and 3600MHz bands for 5G.
- Tele2 Latvia launches a VoLTE service.
- Regulator permits BitA and Tele2 Latvia to share spectrum assets.
Company Coverage:
- Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT)
- Tele2 Latvia
- Telekom Baltija/Triatel
- BitA Latvia
- Tet
- Norby Telecom
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Regional Europe Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Country overview
- Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
- Regulatory environment
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Market liberalisation
- Privatisation
- Interconnect
- Access
- Carrier selection (CS) and Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
- Number Portability (NP)
- European Electronic Communications Code
- Mobile network developments
- CDMA licence awarded
- 900MHz spectrum
- 2.3GHz spectrum
- 2.6GHz spectrum
- 700MHz spectrum
- 3G licences
- 3.5GHz
- 1.5GHz
- EU roaming tariffs
- Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Network sharing
- Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- Other infrastructure developments
- Mobile data
- SMS and MMS
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT)
- Tele2 Latvia
- Telekom Baltija/Triatel
- BitA Latvia
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Market analysis and statistical overview
- Government support
- Broadband statistics
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- ADSL2+/VDSL
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed-line broadband services
- Fixed wireless (WiMAX, WiBro, Wi-Fi)
- EV-DO
- Digital economy
- E-government
- E-education
- Fixed network operators
- Tet
- Norby Telecom
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure
- Telecoms and IT
- Appendix - Historic data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1fs8h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.