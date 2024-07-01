Global Transit Authorities Analysis Reveals Investment and CAPEX Trends for 2024-2035

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment and CAPEX Plans of Transit Authorities/Agencies Report 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed profiles of about 100 transit authorities operating in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope:

Part 1 provides analysis of investment, capex trends, performance and projections of 100 transit agencies during 2024 and 2035. It includes an executive summary of the report, recent trends and developments (contract awarded, plans announced, funding and financing, recent completions, open tenders, etc.), and planned CAPEX (overall, rail, bus, fleet/rolling stock, fare).

It also provides information on upcoming investment by mode (Metro/ rapid transit/ MRT/ light rail/ tram/ streetcar, Monorail/APM/ARL/ commuter/suburban/passenger rail, high-speed rail, and buses and BRT) and by region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa).

Additionally it includes information on expected growth and investment (network, rolling stock/fleet, and fare media adoption), investment in rail construction and railway systems, innovative funding mechanisms and investment index.

Part 2 includes a detailed analysis of the top 15 agencies globally, in terms of financial performance (Total revenue/income, capex and opex budget, total expenditure, net profit/loss, net assets, revenue growth, CAPEX (historical)), operational performance, upcoming investment, overview 3-year (or 5-year) plans, debt analysis, ongoing key projects, ridership analysis, rolling stock analysis, user satisfaction level, and growth strategy and future outlook.

Part 3 (Excel database) of the report provides profiles of 100 transit authorities in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle and Africa.

Each profile provides information on:



Current operations

Current employees (no.)

Current operational modes

Total ridership

Existing bus fleet

Existing rail rolling stock

Fare media deployed

Infrastructure systems (power, signalling, track, etc.)

Financial Performance

Total revenue

Y-o-Y growth in total revenue (%)

Total expenditure

Y-o-Y growth in total expenditure (%)

Capital expenditure

Operating expenditure

Net profit/loss

Operating profit/loss

Liquidity ratio

Debt to equity ratio

Revenue sources

Capex (Historical)

Actual and disbursed capex for last 3 years

Planned Capex

Planned Capex 2024/2025

Capex for railway expansion

Capex for railway infrastructure systems (rolling stock, signalling, power, etc.)

Capex for bus fleet

Capex for bus infrastructure (depots/stops/charging, etc.)

Capex for new technologies (autonomous, fare systems, etc.)

Upcoming Plans

Rail Length (km) Route Stations (no.) Expected investment Funding sources Expected ridership Key contractors Fleet procurementInfrastructure systems

Buses Total buses planned to be procured Fuel type (diesel/electric hybrid/ CNG/ electric-hybrid) Timeline Expected investment Funding sources Any plans/policies supporting bus deployment Status of contract awardedKey contractors

New Technologies Category Scope of work Contractor







Key Topics Covered:





PART 1 - ANALYSIS OF INVESTMENTS/CAPEX TRENDS/ PERFORMANCE/ AND PROJECTIONS

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Recent Trends and Developments

1.3 Planned CAPEX

1.3.1 Overview of planned CAPEX investment for rail/bus/new technology/fare media

1.3.2 Planned CAPEX investments (rail/ bus/ new technologies, etc.) over 2024-29

1.3.3 Investment in the rail infrastructure CAPEX 2024-25

1.3.4 Investment in bus infrastructure CAPEX 2024-25

1.3.5 Investments in rail rolling stock CAPEX 2024-25

1.3.6 Investment in bus fleet procurement CAPEX 2024-25

1.3.7 Investment in fare system modernisation CAPEX 2024-25

1.4 Planned Investment by Mode

1.4.1 Metro/ rapid transit/ MRT

1.4.2 Light metro/tram/ streetcar

1.4.3 Monorail/ APM/ ARL/ Others

1.4.4 Commuter rail/ suburban rail/ passenger rail

1.4.5 High-speed rail

1.4.6 City bus and BRT

1.5 Planned Investment by Region

1.6 Expected Growth and Investment Potential during 2024-2029

1.7 Investment and Opportunities in Rail Construction

1.7.1 EPC Market

1.7.2 Opportunities in tunnelling

1.7.3 Opportunities in elevated structure

1.8 Investment and Opportunities in Railway Systems during 2024-2029

1.8.1 Fare systems

1.8.2 Signalling

1.8.3 Power systems

1.8.4 Track work

1.9 Innovative Funding Mechanism for Transit Agencies

1.9.1 Overview of funding mechanisms

1.9.2 Upcoming trends

1.9.3 Case studies on innovative funding and financing

1.10 Investment Index for Transit Agencies

1.10.1 Investment factors for indexing

1.10.2 Potential investment index

PART 2: TRANSIT AUTHORITY PROFILES

2.1 Transit authority profiles

2.2 Expenditure trend (Total revenue/income, capex and opex budget, total expenditure)

2.3 Financial performance (Net profit/loss, Net assets, Revenue growth, CAPEX (historical))

2.4 Operational performance (user satisfaction, reliability, system efficiency, operating expense per passenger)

2.5 Ongoing key projects

2.6 Ridership trends over past three years

2.7 Growth strategy and outlook

PART 3: TRANSIT AUTHORITY PROFILES (MS EXCEL)

Current operations

Financial Performance

Capex (Historical)

Upcoming Plans

Open Tenders

