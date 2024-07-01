ASEAN Mass Affluent Banking Industry Report 2024 - Face-to-Face Interactions Remain Important to ASEAN Investors, In-Branch/Premier Lounge Services are Still Required

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Affluent Banking in the ASEAN Region 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the ASEAN region's mass affluent market. This includes overall mass affluent market size (number of individuals) and their distribution in the region. The report provides analysis of the factors driving affluence and examines mass affluent individuals' financial goals, banking patterns, investment preferences, and insurance preferences. The report also covers the region's competitor benchmarking and case studies.
The mass affluent and emerging affluent continue to grow in the ASEAN region, boosting spending at a retail level as well as opening more opportunities for banks to offer investment services. Additional growth drivers include the increase in regional integration, the slowing Chinese economy, and Singapore's safe-haven status. This report provides crucial insights into the behavior of mass affluent customers, empowering banks to tailor their offerings effectively. By leveraging data on market sizes and growth projections for ASEAN markets, banks can strategically attract and cater to this lucrative demographic, enhancing their competitiveness and profitability.
Report Scope
- Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore have the largest mass affluent base in the ASEAN region despite widely different populations.
- Face-to-face interactions remain important to ASEAN investors, highlighting that in-branch/premier lounge services are still required.
- Malaysia has a highly competitive mass affluent segment, with international banks such as HSBC and UOB building significant market shares in the country.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Understanding the Mass Affluent
- Banking
- Investment Preferences
- Competitor Benchmarking
- Appendix
Featured Companies:
- Bank BTPN
- Bank CIMB Niaga
- BNI
- BRI
- Bank Mandiri
- Bank Central Asia
- Alliance Bank
- UOB
- RHB Bank
- HSBC
- Bank Simpanan Nasional
- Bank Islam
- Hong Leong Bank
- Public Bank
- CIMB
- Maybank
- Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation
- Philippines National Bank
- Metrobank
- Union Bank of the Philippines
- Bank of the Philippines Islands
- Banco de Oro
- Standard Chartered
- HSBC
- Citibank
- OCBC
- POSB
- DBS
- TMRW
- TMB Bank
- Government Savings Bank
- Krungsri Bank
- Siam Commercial Bank
- Bangkok Bank
- Krungthai Bank
- Kasikornbank
- BAOVIET Bank
- DongA Bank
- Asia Commercial Bank
- Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam
- Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank
- Sacombank
- Techcombank
- Vietinbank
- Agribank
- Vietcombank
