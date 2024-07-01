China Exploration & Production Industry Report 2024

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Exploration & Production, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China ranks as the sixth-largest producer of oil and gas, but the world's second-largest consumer. On a year-on-year basis, consumption generally increases, with some fluctuations. Supply is still short, compared to demand and thus the country still depends on imports.
Report Scope
- China's oil and gas production outlook by assets terrain, and major companies
- Key details of active and upcoming oil and gas assets in the country
- Recently licensed blocks details, and latest discoveries
- Latest mergers and acquisitions related to the E&P sector in the country
Reasons to Buy
- Gain a strong understanding of the China's E&P sector
- Facilitate decision making based on strong historical and outlook of oil and gas production data, licensed blocks details, and discoveries
- Assess your competitor's production outlook and licensed blocks details in the country
- Analyze latest M&A landscape related to the country's E&P sector
Key Topics Covered:
- China Exploration and Production Sector
- China Exploration and Production Sector, Oil and Gas Production Outlook
- China Exploration and Production Sector, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Terrain
- China Exploration and Production Sector, Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Assets
- China Exploration and Production Sector, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Assets
- China Exploration and Production Sector, Net Entitlement Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Major Companies
- China Exploration and Production Sector, Net Entitlement Natural Gas Production by Major Companies
- China Exploration and Production Sector, Upcoming Oil and Gas Asset Details
- China Exploration and Production Sector, Exploration
- China Exploration and Production Sector, Exploration Details, Exploration
- Recent Contracts
- Recent M&A Activity
List of Tables
- China, Total Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production (bd) by Terrain, 2023-2029
- China, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Terrain, 2023-2029
- China, Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production, by Assets, 2023-2029
- China, Marketed Natural Gas Production, by Assets, 2023-2029
- China, Net Entitlement Crude Oil and Condensate Production (bd), by Major Companies, 2023-2029
- China, Net Entitlement Natural Gas Production, by Major Companies, 2023-2029
- China, Upcoming Oil and Gas Field Assets Details
- China, Recently Licensed Block Details
- Recent Contracts
- Recent M&A Activity
List of Figures
- China, Total Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Terrain, 2023-2029
- China, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Terrain, 2023-2029
- Top 10 Fields in China by 2023-2029 Crude Oil Production
- Top 10 Fields in China by 2023-2029 Natural Gas Production
- Top 10 Companies in China by 2023-2029 Crude Oil and Condensate Production
- Top 10 Companies in China by 2023-2029 Natural Gas Production
- China, Upcoming Oil and Gas Assets by Production Start Year 2024-2029
