Press release, Helsinki, 1 July 2024 at 11:30 AM (EEST)



US Customer Places Upgrade Order for Two Nexstim NBS 6 Systems

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received an order and delivered two new NBS 6 systems to a private clinic customer in the United States. The customer is an experienced Nexstim system user that is now upgrading its existing systems at two clinic locations.

Nexstim launched NBS 6, a new generation nTMS system, in 2023. The NBS 6 is cleared by the FDA for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “Very happy to announce this order from one of our most active therapy users. Nexstim’s NBS 6 system brings the usability of our state-of-the-art TMS technology to an even better level and allows the delivery of effective treatments to MDD patients. We are excited to see both new and experienced customers get well acquainted with the new system generation resulting from our focused research and development efforts.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com , or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

