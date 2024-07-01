Global and China Mobile Charging Robot Research Report 2024 Featuring 24 Chinese Mobile Charging Robot Suppliers and 5 Foreign Mobile Charging Robot Companies

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Charging Robot Research Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mobile Charging Robot Research Report, 2024 provides a comprehensive overview of mobile charging robots, detailing their development history, product classification, system structure, and key technologies. This section offers a foundational understanding of the technological evolution and the current state of mobile charging robots, highlighting the significant advancements made in the field.

The report also explores the characteristics of the mobile charging robot market, examining the policy environment, operation scenarios, marketization process, and commercial value. It identifies the main players in the market and analyzes their competitive edges, offering a clear picture of the market landscape and dynamics. This section is crucial for understanding the factors driving market growth and the challenges faced by industry players.

Furthermore, the report delves into the mobile charging robot industry chain, focusing on the market characteristics and technical requirements of key modules such as energy storage, autonomous driving, mechanical arms, and operation platforms. It identifies the main suppliers of these key modules, providing insights into the supply chain dynamics and the interdependencies within the industry.

Lastly, the report provides detailed information on over 20 Chinese and foreign mobile charging robot companies, including their product features, application scenarios, and commercialization efforts. This comprehensive supplier analysis highlights the diverse approaches and innovations within the industry, showcasing the efforts of various companies to advance mobile charging robot technology and expand their market presence.

Development trends of mobile charging robot (market trends, technology trends, advantages and disadvantages for industry development, etc.).

From 2023 to 2024, mobile charging robot companies mushroom in China.

Mobile charging robot is intelligent equipment for mobile charging. After an electric vehicle is parked in the parking space, via APP or other systems, the robot with charging function will automatically move to the vehicle to charge it. As a temporary and fast way to replenish vehicles, mobile charging robots will complement existing fixed charging, battery swap and wireless charging modes in the future to build an improved energy replenishment ecosystem for electric vehicles.



From the perspective of development history, mobile charging robot started around 2015 and was first proposed by Tesla and Volkswagen. Chinese companies began to enter in 2020. By 2024, there will be more than 20 Chinese players, and their products will also become diversified and have function upgrades.

Most mobile charging robot players come from OEMs, energy companies, robotics companies, and technology companies.

Mobile charging robots span multiple fields from autonomous driving and energy to robotics. Current players mainly come from OEMs, energy companies, robotics companies, and technology companies.



SATOR mobile charging robot with 60kW charging power and a 70kWh CATL battery can achieve 10,000 cycles. In addition, it packs an automotive-grade battery with DC fast charging, allowing for a charge to 80% in half an hour. The power module output voltage range is wide, covering vehicles with 800V systems.

Mobile charging robots have been implemented in three major scenarios: emergency energy replenishment, regular energy replenishment, and accompanying energy replenishment.

Mobile charging robots are primarily used in energy replenishment scenarios, including emergency energy replenishment, regular energy replenishment, and accompanying energy replenishment.



Emergency energy replenishment often come into use in scenarios where a vehicle accidentally loses power while travelling.



Application case: The mobile charging robot of State Grid Wuhan Power Supply Company can be deployed according to the load of surrounding charging stations, and can also provide emergency rescue for on-road vehicles that need to be charged for the moment: within 2 kilometers, the robot can directly drive itself there; as for temporary support beyond 2 kilometers, it is transported to the scene by a vehicle.



Regular energy replenishment is applied in the most scenarios including highway service zones, community parking lots, shopping mall underground garages, scenic spot parking lots and industrial campuses, of which it is the most common in highway service zones.



Application case: During the National Day holiday in 2023, Zhejiang, as the venue for the 19th Asian Games, actively proposed and implemented innovative energy replenishment solutions and put into use mobile charging robots in highway service zones. In some service zones such as Jiaxing, Dongyang, Yuyao, Xiaoshan and Changan, SATOR mobile charging robots were deployed. After parking, car owners can summon the mobile charging robot via their mobile phone to charge their car, avoiding many problems caused by waiting in line for charging.

Mobile charging robot + AVP/ultra-fast charging/commercial vehicle is expected to become the next application trend.

As autonomous driving and ultra-fast charging technologies come into service, mobile charging robots are expected to be applied in new scenarios.

Mobile charging robot + AVP

After AVP is combined with the charging function, the system will automatically allocate the parking space and charging space according to state of charge. For example, when a vehicle needing a charge enters the site and the system determines that it needs to be charged, the system will automatically guide the vehicle to the charging location. Then the charging device will automatically communicate with the vehicle's charging mechanism and start charging. After charging the vehicle to the set upper limit, the system will move it to a general parking space and then charge the next electric vehicle.



Mobile charging robot + ultra-fast charging

Since 800V new energy vehicles were unveiled in 2023, multiple brands like BYD, Avatr, Xpeng and Denza have achieve mass production, which then pushes up the demand for ultra-fast charging technology.



In the field of mobile charging, Lotus was the first to apply ultra-fast charging. In August 2023, Lotus Automatic Charging Robot and Solar Storage Supercharging Station settled in Fuyang District, Zhejiang. The supercharging station is equipped with a liquid-cooled supercharging system which supports fully liquid-cooled high-power charging architecture. With the maximum power output of 650kW, it only takes 20 minutes to charge Eletre from 10% to 80%. Differing from conventional mobile charging robots, it cannot move and allow "the pile to find people", in spite of adopting automation technology.



Commercial vehicle + application in closed scenarios

Due to large size and inconvenient scheduling, commercial vehicles need mobile charging. In closed scenarios such as campuses, factories and airports, the requirements for the autonomous driving capabilities of charging vehicles are not high, so the demand for mobile energy replenishment in commercial vehicle + closed scenarios is expected to expand.



At this stage, in closed campuses automatic charging services are generally provided in the form of fixed charging station + automatic mechanical arm.



TELD intelligent flexible charging robot consists of two parts: an intelligent flexible charging robot and an on-board electric base. Based on TELD's two-layer protection and flexible charging, it is a solution that integrates multi-axis movement and accurate recognition to automatically charge electric vehicles. The system has a service life of up to 150,000 times, 15 times that of conventional charging terminals. With smart chip + laser detection, it accurately locates the charging interface, effectively improving autonomous operation in campus scenarios. It is suitable for commercial vehicles, engineering vehicles and special vehicles.



In the future, as battery energy storage efficiency improves, mobile charging robots are expected to be applied in commercial vehicle + closed campus scenarios.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Overview of Mobile Charging Robot

1.1 Definition and Structure

1.2 Development History

1.3 Classification

1.4 System Structure

1.5 Industry Standards

1.6 Technical Requirements

1.7 Technology Architecture of Automatic Charging System

1.8 Key Technologies of Mobile Charging Robot



Chapter 2 Mobile Charging Robot Market Characteristics

2.1 Policy Environment

2.2 Operation Scenarios

2.3 Synergy between Mobile Charging Robot and New Energy Vehicle Energy Replenishment Markets

2.4 Distribution of Charging Robot Companies

2.5 Main Mobile Charging Robot Players

2.6 Comparison of Competitive Edges between Mobile Charging Robots



Chapter 3 Mobile Charging Robot Industry Chain

3.1 Mobile Charging Robot Industry Map

3.2 Energy Storage Module

3.3 Autonomous Driving Module

3.4 Mechanical Arm Module

3.4.1 Articulated Robot

3.4.2 Hardware Structure of Articulated Robot

3.4.3 Hardware Design Trends of Articulated Robot

3.4.4 Application Scenarios of Articulated Robot

3.4.5 Main Suppliers of Articulated Robot

3.4.6 Price Trend of Articulated Robot

3.4.7 Features of Snake-arm Robot

3.4.8 Main Applications of Snake-arm Robot

3.4.9 Snake-arm Robot Patents

3.5 Operation Platform



Chapter 4 Mobile Charging Robot Suppliers

4.1 Fulongma

4.2 FAW Hongqi

4.3 Hyundai

4.4 Volkswagen

4.5 Tesla

4.6 Gotion High-tech

4.7 Envision Group

4.8 Newlink NaaS

4.9 DHForce

4.10 Intepo

4.11 Huidian Energy Technology

4.12 SOJO Electric

4.13 State Grid Jinhua Power Supply Company

4.14 State Grid Tianjin Binhai Power Supply Branch

4.15 Xiangyi Automation Technology

4.16 Cantron Robotics

4.17 Yijiahe Technology

4.18 Ocean&Macro Intelligent Technology

4.19 Gztoking Intelligent Technology

4.20 SATOR Tech

4.21 Zhaozhuang Technology

4.22 Zhichang Mobile Charging

4.23 GoFurther.AI

4.24 Chander Electronics

4.25 Foreign Mobile Charging Robot Companies

4.25.1 British Fast Charging Expert Nyobolt

4.25.2 Netherlands-based ROCSYS

4.25.3 US Charging Technology Company EV Safe Charge

4.25.4 France-based MOB-ENERGY

4.25.5 Israel-based THOMAS



Chapter 5 Summary and Trends

5.1 Mobile Charging Robot Market Size

5.2 Mobile Charging Robot Market Outlook

5.3 Analysis of Development of Mobile Charging Robots

5.4 Advantages for Development of Mobile Charging Robots

5.5 Drivers for Mobile Charging Robots

5.6 Challenges in Mobile Charging Robots

5.7 Mobile Charging Robot Companies Go Overseas

5.8 Development Trends of Mobile Charging Robots

