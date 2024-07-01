Ragnarok Online Officially Launched in China on June 28, 2024

Seoul, South Korea, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that Ragnarok Online was officially launched in China on June 28, 2024. After launching, it ranked second for All New Popular Games in WeGame.

Ragnarok Online is a first-generation online MMORPG game that launched in South Korea in 2002, and is currently offered in 91 regions worldwide. The game in China is published by Shanghai Taren Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Ragnarok Online localized its content with traditional Chinese features such as map designs, characters costume and events. Users can download the game through official Taren download page and WeGame download page.

Gravity said, "We have localized and optimized the game to ensure an enjoyable gaming experience for even the users who play it for the first time. Please continue showing interest in Ragnarok Online."

[Ragnarok Online Official Website_China] https://ro.zhaouc.com/

[Ragnarok Online Taren Download Page_China] https://ro.zhaouc.com/download/game/default.html

[Ragnarok Online WeGame Download Page_China] https://www.wegame.com.cn/act/online/xjcs20240514/index.html?wg_ad_from=shopbannerNew

[Gravity Official Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

