Dairy Processing Equipment Market Growth, Industry Analysis, and Statistics (2024 – 2030) – Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Dairy Processing Equipment Market.

The global Dairy Processing Equipment Market is expected to grow at 6.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 15.53 billion by 2029 from USD 9.03 billion in 2020.

Dairy Processing Equipment Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The increasing demand for processed dairy products, coupled with the emphasis on sustainability, is expected to drive market growth. This demand surge is attributed to changing eating patterns and a shift towards the consumption of cheese, cream, yogurt, and other dairy products. The trend of balancing nutrition with taste and variety is a significant factor contributing to the industry's expansion. Additionally, factors such as declining raw material costs, the growing number of dairy processing facilities, and the rising demand for enhanced production capabilities are likely to accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The key companies in the dairy processing equipment market are GEA Group, SPX FLOW Inc, Tetra Laval International S.A., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, Patkol Public Company Limited, IDMC Limited, Feldmeier Equipment, A&B Processing Systems, Scherjon Equipment Holland B.V., Krones AG, SPX Corporation. Various strategies, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, were adopted by the key companies to remain competitive in the dairy processing equipment market.

Recent Developments

In 2021 GEA is launching a new generation of the DairyRobot R9500 and DairyProQ automatic milking systems, dairy farms benefit from increased availability, more milking, and milk per day.

In 2021, SPX FLOW, a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health, and industrial makers will provide its Ultra High Temperature (UHT) technology process lines to one of the Middle East’s leading dairy producers. SPX FLOW also provides valves, a homogenizer, a mixer and components for plate heat exchangers.

Report Scope:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Study period 2020-2030 Base year 2023 Estimated year 2024 Forecasted year 2024-2030 Historical period 2019-2023 Unit Value (USD Billion) Segmentation By Product Type, By Application. By Region By Product Type Pasteurizers Homogenizers Separators Evaporators and Drying Equipment Membrane Filtration Equipment others By Application Processed Milk Cream Milk Powder Cheese Protein Ingredient others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East and Africa

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Dairy Consumption-

Rising global demand for dairy products, fueled by population growth, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences, is driving the need for advanced dairy processing equipment.

Technological Advancements-

Innovations in dairy processing technologies, including automation, energy-efficient systems, and advanced filtration techniques, are enhancing production efficiency and product quality.

Health and Wellness Trends-

Increasing consumer awareness about the nutritional benefits of dairy products is boosting the demand for processed dairy items, encouraging dairy processors to invest in state-of-the-art equipment.

Expansion of Dairy Industry in Emerging Markets-

Rapid industrialization and economic growth in emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil are leading to increased investments in dairy processing infrastructure.

Market Restraints

High Initial Investment -

The substantial capital required for purchasing and installing dairy processing equipment can be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Stringent Regulations -

Compliance with stringent food safety and quality regulations can be challenging and may require significant investments in advanced processing and monitoring equipment.

Fluctuating Milk Prices -

Volatility in raw milk prices can affect the profitability of dairy processors, impacting their ability to invest in new equipment.

On the basis of geography

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest and largest-growing region in the dairy processing equipment market . The governments of Japan and Korea have policies that encourage the growth and development of the dairy sectors. In the Asia Pacific region, flavored milk is also gaining popularity. India is the world’s greatest producer of milk. As a result, the demand for pasteurizers and homogenizers in the Indian dairy processing equipment industry has been steadily increasing.

In addition, to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

We have also focused on technological lead, profitability, company size, company valuation in relation to the industry and analysis of products and applications in relation to market growth and market share.

