United States Toys Market Analysis Report 2024-2032: Educational Toys at the Forefront, Sustainable Choices Gaining Momentum, Technological Integration Enhancing Play Experiences

A toy is an object that kids mostly use for play. Playing with toys helps kids acquire lifelong abilities that they will need in the future. Playing with toys is a standard pastime for kids with educational value because it teaches them many essential life skills, such as how to solve problems. Toys range from the most basic to the most intricate, from a child's chosen stick they assume to be a hobby to elaborate and sophisticated mechanical systems. The development of coordination and other manual abilities stems from children's cumulative experiences handling toys like marbles, jackstones, and other objects that must be dealt with both hands and bodies. Spatial relationship puzzles test mental agility starting in early childhood.







The growing trend of educational toys that encourage STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) skills results from parents' desire to improve their kids' education from a young age. The United States toys market is expanding because of this. Given that play is essential to children's learning and development, 81% of parents are inclined to ensure their children have at least one educational toy, per the Toys Association.



It also says that almost two out of every three parents (65%) will consider how the toy they select helps develop a skill set, especially when it comes to enhancing children's comprehension of STEAM concepts and even everyday tasks like cleaning, cooking, sewing, and baking. When purchasing a toy for their child, slightly more than half (51%) of parents also consider mental health.



The US toys industry is also seeing a rise in demand for environmentally friendly toys. Customers favor businesses that offer these kinds of goods. A positive US toys market outlook is provided by the increasing integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) into toys to provide immersive play experiences. Thanks to these technologies, kids can play in virtual worlds creatively, combining real-world and digital play.



United States Toys Industry News



In December 2023 - A New Wave of "X-Men 97" Figures Unveiled by Hasbro. Early in 2024, pre-orders for the newest Marvel Legends Series figures will be accepted.



In November 2023 - Fat Brain Toys, one of the top direct-to-consumer toy companies in the country, released its list of the 2023 Hottest Toys. Foosbots are collectible and portable robots that spin to kick a ball when you squeeze their arms. Other toys include SpillAgain, VolleyShot, Trestle Tracks Pro, and new additions to their Pretendables line of pretend play. Air Toobz is a kid-safe turbine that shoots foam balls through modular tubes.



In September 2023 - Toys"R" Us, the parent company of WHP Global, has ambitious new ambitions to grow the renowned toy brand. The company stated that it will open Toys"R" Us flagship locations nationwide in 2024 thanks to a partnership with Go! Retail Group. WHP also plans to introduce Toys"R" Us to the travel sector by creating a new shopping experience for cruise ships and airports. In November, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport will have the first Toys"R" Us airport store, thanks to a collaboration with Duty-Free Americas.



