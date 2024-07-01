Coca-Cola Co Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Coca-Cola Company - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.













The report provides comprehensive information and insights into Coca-Cola Co's technology activities, focusing on its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It offers an overview of Medtronic's technology initiatives, covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions.













The Coca-Cola Company (Coca-Cola) is a producer, distributor and marketer of non-alcoholic beverages. The company's product portfolio comprises sparkling beverages and a variety of still beverages, including juices and juice drinks, waters, enhanced waters, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks. It markets beverages under Sprite, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Fanta, Glaceau, Vitamin Water, Powerade, Dasani, Fuze Tea, Minute Maid, Simply, Georgia, and Del Valle brand names.

Coca-Cola sells products to independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. Coca-Cola's operational structure includes four geographic operating segments: Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The non-geographic segments of Global Ventures and Bottling Investments Group (BIG) are also included in the company's reporting structure.

Each technology initiative is detailed with insights into the technology theme, objectives, and benefits, giving a clear understanding of the strategic intent behind each move. Additionally, the report includes details of Coca-Cola Co's estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, highlighting the company's financial commitments and priorities in advancing its technological capabilities.

Scope

As part of its digital transformation journey, Coca-Cola implemented Microsoft Azure to cut costs, enhance operations, and safeguard sensitive data.

The company is utilizing big data analytics and AI algorithms to ensure the seamless functioning of its assets. For instance, Coca-Cola China uses Clobotics' SmartView solution, which leverages computer vision and machine learning technologies to capture cooler data for ensuring their seamless functioning and safety.

Coca-Cola, in partnership with SandStar, a retail technology provider, designed an intelligent retail lounge in China that uses AI to collect consumer data through interactive experiences.

Coca-Cola is providing personalized marketing strategies tailored to individual consumer preferences by consolidating regional customer data platforms into a unified view to deliver real-time insights globally.

