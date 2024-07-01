TXI Bolsters Board of Directors with Strategic Appointments

CHICAGO, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TXI , a leading digital product agency, today announced the appointment of two exceptional leaders, Haydee Caldero and Mark Rickmeier, to its Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2024. These strategic additions will further solidify TXI's position in the custom software market and drive growth in the coming years.



Financial Transformation and Employee Ownership Expertise

“As TXI navigates a dynamic market landscape, we are thrilled to welcome Haydee to our Board of Directors,” said Mark Rickmeier, CEO of TXI. “Her proven track record in finance, strategic growth, and employee ownership will be instrumental in guiding TXI through this pivotal point.”

Caldero brings a wealth of experience to the board after successfully leading numerous organizations through financial transformations, mergers and acquisitions, and transitions to employee ownership models. Notably, during her tenure as COO at Crepes a Latte, her leadership resulted in a remarkable 364% increase in stock price and a 67% revenue growth by implementing a 100% Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) structure.

“I am excited to join the TXI Board and contribute to the company's continued success,” said Caldero. “TXI's commitment to empowering employees and fostering a culture of innovation aligns perfectly with my values. I look forward to leveraging my financial expertise and strategic vision to help TXI achieve its ambitious goals.”

Internal Leadership and Strategic Continuity

The appointment of Rickmeier, TXI's current CEO, to the Board of Directors further strengthens the company's leadership team. HIs deep understanding of the organization and proven leadership expertise will provide invaluable guidance to the board during this strategic growth phase.

“Mark's transition to the Board ensures continuity and fosters a collaborative environment where his insights can be directly translated into effective decision-making,” said Josh Golden, Founder and Chair of TXI.

“I am honored to serve on TXI's Board of Directors alongside such a talented group of leaders,” said Rickmeier. “I am confident that by combining our collective experience and unwavering commitment to TXI's mission, we will drive significant growth and solidify our position as a leader in the data software consultancy space.”

A Strong Future for TXI

The appointments of Caldero and Rickmeier mark a significant step forward for TXI. Their combined expertise, leadership, and shared values position the company for continued success in the dynamic data software consultancy market.