Halo Dental Technologies Wins Prestigious Red Dot Award for Design Concept 2024 with Innovative Halo Digital Mirror

MONTREAL, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Dental Technologies, which is pushing dental practice innovation through the development of its digital mirror, announces that it has been honored with the prestigious Red Dot Award for “Design Concept 2024” for its groundbreaking product, the Halo Digital Mirror. The only device of its kind, the Digital Mirror is set to transform dental care by enhancing patient communication, improving chairside diagnosis, and streamlining clinical workflows.



Crafted to innovate patient engagement, the Digital Mirror seamlessly integrates into dental practices, elevating patients’ comprehension of their care during procedures. The Digital Mirror empowers patients with visual aids for enhanced understanding and engagement in their care through high-quality images.

Exceptional Features and Benefits

Designed with the needs of both patients and dental professionals in mind, the Halo Digital Mirror offers a range of benefits:

Chairside Image Capture and Video Stream : The device streamlines patient education and treatment planning with effortless intraoral image capture and video streaming.

: The device streamlines patient education and treatment planning with effortless intraoral image capture and video streaming. Streamlined Processes : It integrates a wide range of commonly used tools and processes into one handy device, designed for all-day use.

: It integrates a wide range of commonly used tools and processes into one handy device, designed for all-day use. Enhanced Oral Cavity Visibility : Featuring integrated LED diffused light and a wide-angle camera, the mirror ensures improved, fog-free visibility for detailed examinations.

: Featuring integrated LED diffused light and a wide-angle camera, the mirror ensures improved, fog-free visibility for detailed examinations. Durable Construction: Made of high-strength titanium and cassette autoclavable materials, the Halo Digital Mirror offers enduring durability without compromising on weight and feel, similar to conventional dental mirrors.

Transforming Dental Practices

The Halo Digital Mirror not only enhances patient communication and dental professional efficiency at the point of care but also improves overall customer care by reducing workflow interruptions and potentially lowering costs.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Red Dot Award for Design Concept 2024 for the Halo Digital Mirror,” said Peter Khoury, president at Halo Dental Technologies. “This recognition validates our commitment to innovation and excellence in dental care. Our goal has always been to develop tools that not only improve clinical outcomes but also enhance the patient experience.”

The Significance of the Red Dot Award

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most prestigious and internationally recognized awards in the design industry. Established in 1955, the award celebrates outstanding design and innovation across various fields. Receiving a Red Dot award is a mark of exceptional quality and creativity, signaling to consumers and professionals alike that a product meets the highest standards of design excellence. Winning this award places Halo Dental Technologies among an elite group of innovators and underscores the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of dental technology.

The Halo Digital Mirror is set for release to dental practices worldwide starting in early 2025. Until then, a waitlist is available for dental professionals who wish to be among the first to secure the technology. For more information or to join the waitlist, visit https://halodental.com/ .

About Halo Dental Technologies

Halo Dental Technologies is a pioneering developer of innovative solutions for the dental industry. With a mission to revolutionize patient care and streamline dental workflows, Halo Dental Technologies leverages cutting-edge technology and industry expertise to deliver unparalleled products and services.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact

Scott Rupp

scott@firecrackerpr.com

Firecracker PR

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82300847-558c-4172-856e-45122eb4253b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2be88e09-7320-4abb-9342-48b690216adc