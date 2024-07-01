Enphase Energy Releases its Solargraf Software Platform in the Netherlands

FREMONT, Calif., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that Solargraf®, its cloud-based design and proposal software platform, is now available in the Netherlands. The software is currently being used for both residential and commercial projects by solar installers in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, and Austria.



The key features available to installers in the Netherlands include:

Advanced 3D modeling: Leveraging artificial intelligence, the Solargraf platform offers a sophisticated 3D modeling tool for solar energy systems. It automatically detects obstructions, intelligently optimizes panel placement, and provides precise shading analysis with a single click.

Leveraging artificial intelligence, the Solargraf platform offers a sophisticated 3D modeling tool for solar energy systems. It automatically detects obstructions, intelligently optimizes panel placement, and provides precise shading analysis with a single click. Bill of materials (BOM) builder: This feature generates a detailed list of all necessary materials for building a system, aiding installers in organizing, planning, and managing job costs.

This feature generates a detailed list of all necessary materials for building a system, aiding installers in organizing, planning, and managing job costs. Dynamic electricity rates support: Installers can design intricate systems and build proposals that account for dynamic electricity rates, thanks to the Solargraf platform’s advanced capabilities. This is enhanced by the recent introduction of IQ Energy Management software in the Netherlands, improving ROI and reducing the payback period for consumers amidst fluctuating electricity prices.

Installers can design intricate systems and build proposals that account for dynamic electricity rates, thanks to the Solargraf platform’s advanced capabilities. This is enhanced by the recent introduction of IQ Energy Management software in the Netherlands, improving ROI and reducing the payback period for consumers amidst fluctuating electricity prices. Solar export modeling: The platform can incorporate possible penalties imposed by utilities for exporting power back to the grid, enhancing the accuracy of ROI, and other financial analyses.

The platform can incorporate possible penalties imposed by utilities for exporting power back to the grid, enhancing the accuracy of ROI, and other financial analyses. Battery design: A simplified battery design solution provides recommendations to help right-size home batteries to match the energy goals of homeowners and optimize ROI.





“The Solargraf platform transforms our approach to solar installations with its advanced design tools and intelligent integration of battery systems,” said Beau Luitjes, web developer and online marketer at Prezon, an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. “The tool not only provides a detailed insight into potential savings, but also optimizes the placement of solar panels on roofs with impressive automatic detection features. This allows us to provide more efficient and effective sustainable energy solutions to our customers, which is essential for the energy transition towards a greener future.”

“The Solargraf platform is a game-changer for us,” said Nick Elderhorst, sales manager at Tenten Solar, an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. “It lets us get up close and personal with our customers, creating plans that are tailored to their specific needs. We are also thrilled that a lot is done automatically, making for an easy workflow and seamless experience for our clients and sales team.”

"Enphase is adapting the Solargraf platform to meet the evolving needs of installers and consumers across different markets,” said Jayant Somani, senior vice president of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy. “Together with Enphase's microinverter and battery products, the Solargraf platform equips installers in the Netherlands with comprehensive tools and technology to design personalized home energy systems that meet their customers' needs. With built-in support for dynamic electricity rates, the software delivers the financial calculations that address the complexities of energy markets in the Netherlands."

Solargraf, Enphase’s all-in-one system design and proposal tool is designed to simplify and expedite the entire sales and installation process for solar installers. The software platform offers critical pre-sales customer engagement through comprehensive designs, price quoting, and workflow management, accessible from any PC, tablet, or mobile device. For more information about the Solargraf platform in the Netherlands, please visit the website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 75 million microinverters, and approximately 4.1 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, Solargraf and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the ability of IQ Energy Management software and Solargraf in the Netherlands to help maximize ROI and reduce payback period for solar homeowners; and the availability and market adoption of Enphase products in the Netherlands. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com