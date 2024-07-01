Rush Street Interactive Crowned Customer Services Operator of the Year at 2024 EGR North America Awards

CHICAGO, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading US-based online gaming company which operates the BetRivers brand, has been named Customer Services Operator of the Year at the EGR North America Awards 2024. Since the inception of this prestigious customer services category, RSI has claimed the top spot every year five years running. The EGR Awards are regarded as the gold standard in the online gaming industry, recognizing and rewarding the top operators who have shown outstanding performance in the past year.



“To be selected as Customer Services Operator of the Year every year since EGR started presenting this important award category is an incredible honor,” said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI. “This award is validation of our strategy to build trustworthy long-term relationships with our players. Trust is one of the biggest drivers for consumers in choosing an online gaming and sports betting company and that’s why we automate our platform functionality and empower our customer service teams to quickly resolve issues and support any player in need of customer services.”

RSI is proud to once again be saluted for its collaborative and communicative culture. The judges, made up of the gaming industry’s top leaders, considered innovation, customer satisfaction and impact on retention in awarding RSI Customer Services Operator of the Year for its unwavering commitment to excellence in service.

“We understand and recognize that prioritizing customer service is a significant differentiator for our BetRivers brand that gives us a competitive advantage in player retention,” Schwartz added. “This five-peat award is due to our BetRivers customer service teams consistently reinforcing our brand promise to create a trustworthy, transparent and frictionless player experience when interacting with our valued players.”

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2023 EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

