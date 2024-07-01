Enlight Renewable Energy Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”, “the Company”, NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT.TA), a leading global renewable energy platform, today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability report.

The report provides an update on Enlight’s environmental, social, and governance policies, initiatives, and performance. As an example, amongst the many aspects of the Company’s activities featured in the report, Enlight contributed to the avoidance of 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions in the past year. A copy of the Sustainability report is available on the Enlight website.

“Enlight seeks to take an active role in the global transition to renewable energy. Our wind, solar, and energy storage projects are helping the world achieve Net Zero goals. We are committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale, while at the same time generating growth, profits, and value for our shareholders,” said Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 10 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023.

