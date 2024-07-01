CCT Partners with Broker to Bring EEASY Lid to Customers in Spain and Latin America  

DAYTON, Ohio, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), maker of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in nearly 80 years, today announces it has partnered with broker Ur Bofill to expand EEASY Lid availability to consumers in Spain and Latin America.



CCT’s patented EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%.

Bofill is a fifth generation packaging expert and founding partner Vemsa 1857 Packaging Solutions, S.L.

Vemsa 1857 Packaging Solutions, S.L. was founded in 2019 to provide packaging goods and services to top companies around the world. With a long-standing history in the food and beverage industry, it holds the same knowledge and traditions as parent company Vemsa Group, which was founded in 1857. More than 150 years in the packaging and food business and a broad international portfolio gives the company the experience and expertise to assess and provide valuable solutions in the industry.

After holding several roles in the international divisions of Vemsa 1857 Packaging Solutions, S.L., Bofill started the independent role of trading and advising to provide a wider view to partners. Bofill will work to connect CCT with partners throughout Spain and across Latin America to expand the EEASY Lid availability to new customers.

“The vision of Vemsa 1857 Packaging Solutions, S.L. is to connect producers with the latest innovations to consumers and to ensure top quality no matter the requirements,” Bofill said. “The innovative EEASY Lid is a design not yet seen by companies in Spain or Latin America. CCT has a strong vision and a strong product to match. I have no doubt the EEASY Lid will find success in these new markets.”

The EEASY Lid is currently being used on products in over 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores in addition to select specialty grocers in the Northeast United States. The EEASY Lid is also being used on products in EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. It will be sold on products in more than 250 additional stores across the U.S. in the coming weeks.

“I say this all the time – nobody should have to struggle with what should be a simple task: opening jarred food products,” said Brandon Bach, president of CCT. “The EEASY Lid has a strong presence in stores across the U.S. and Europe, and now more than ever, we feel ready to expand to customers in Spain and Latin America. With decades of industry experience and a strong understanding of the packaging landscape in this market, there is nobody better suited for the task than Ur.”

Traditional jarred products on a store shelf require more than 40 in-lb of torque to open – with some requiring more than 50 in-lb of torque. With the EEASY Lid, it only takes an average of 9 in-lb of torque to open a jar.

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

For more information on CCT, please visit eeasylid.com.



EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASYTM Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years and an honoree of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design awards. CCT’s patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar up to 50% easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable than traditional steel lids, but just as durable. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. The EEASY Lid is being used on products in more than 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores as well as select EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. For more information on the EEASY Lid, visit https://eeasylid.com/.

