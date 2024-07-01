South East Asia Disposable Medical Supplies Market Trends and Forecasts 2024-2031: Strategic Initiatives by Manufacturers, Rising Concerns Over Hospital-Acquired Infections

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South East Asia Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (South East Asia)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%, reaching US$ 7.27 Bn in 2024 and climbing to a market valuation of US$ 11.67 Bn by the end of 2031. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for disposable medical supplies to mitigate the risk of HAIs, alongside the implementation of stringent infection control measures in healthcare facilities.



Rising Concerns Over Hospital-Acquired Infections



Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) remain a significant concern in healthcare settings globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in 2021 that approximately one in 31 hospital patients acquires at least one healthcare-associated infection. To combat this, hospitals are adopting infection tracking and surveillance systems, alongside robust preventative methods, driving demand for disposable medical supplies. These supplies play a critical role in reducing the risks of cross-contamination and maintaining higher healthcare standards.

Strategic Initiatives by Manufacturers



To overcome these challenges and capitalize on market opportunities, manufacturers are adopting strategic initiatives such as acquisitions and collaborations. By expanding their product portfolios and improving price competitiveness, companies are strengthening their supply systems and increasing their market share in emerging economies.



Drivers of Market Growth

Several factors are contributing to the rising demand for disposable medical supplies in South East Asia:

Cost Benefits and Convenience: Disposable medical supplies offer significant cost advantages, require low maintenance, and eliminate the need for sterilization. Their convenience and contribution to improved healthcare safety standards make them an attractive option for healthcare providers.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in the medical sector, including the development of FDA-approved robotic-assisted surgical devices, have enhanced patient care and outcomes. These advancements drive demand for disposable supplies used in various surgical procedures.

Increased Funding and Healthcare Infrastructure: Improved funding and healthcare infrastructure are crucial for aligning innovations in disposable medical supplies with public healthcare needs. Advancements in research and development, increased awareness, and efforts to improve infection prevention standards are propelling market growth.

Opportunities for Manufacturers in South East Asia

The South East Asia disposable medical equipment market presents lucrative growth opportunities due to several factors:

Increasing Surgical Procedures: The rising number of surgeries, including general, cardiovascular, and orthopedic procedures, drives demand for disposable medical supplies. These supplies offer convenience, prevent cross-contamination, and reduce post-surgery risks, contributing to accelerated healing times.

Low-Cost Supplies: Low-cost disposable medical supplies are increasingly replacing high-value single-use goods in surgery and general patient care, presenting significant potential for manufacturers.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in the medical sector, such as FDA-approved robotic-assisted surgical devices, enhance patient outcomes, driving demand for disposable supplies used in surgeries.

Healthcare Investments: Growing investments in the healthcare industry in emerging countries offer lucrative opportunities for key manufacturers to expand their presence in the South East Asian market.

Challenges and Restraints

Despite the promising growth, the market faces several challenges:

Environmental Concerns: The improper disposal of medical waste poses significant environmental and health risks. Poor waste management practices can lead to air and groundwater contamination, needle-stick injuries, and the spread of infections such as HIV and hepatitis B and C.

Resource Constraints: Many South East Asian countries lack proper healthcare waste management infrastructure. Facilities often face challenges with waste segregation, collection, storage, transportation, and disposal, limiting the demand growth for disposable medical supplies.

Key Market Players Include:

Medtronic Plc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

3M Company

Molnlycke Health Care AB

NIPRO Corporation

Ansell Healthcare LLC

Halyard Health, Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Sempermed USA, Inc

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc

Smiths Group Plc

Ambu A/S

Koninklijke Philips NV

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Honeywell International Inc.

Prestige Ameritech

B Braun Melsungen AG

Medtecs International Corp (Jin Cheng Medical Textile Co., Ltd.)

Global South East Asia Disposable Medical Supplies Market is Segmented

By Product:

Sterilization Consumables

Single-use Sterilization Wraps

Sterile Containers

Sterile Indicator Tapes

Sterilization Reels & Pouches

Wound Care Products

Disposable Wound Care Devices

Disposable Wound Irrigation Devices

Disposable Surgical Wound Drainage/Evacuator

Negative Wound Pressure Therapy

Disposable NPWT Devices

Disposable NPWT Accessories/Dressing Kits

Foam Dressing Kits

Gauze Dressing Kits

Traditional Wound Care Products

Basic Dressing Sets

Bandages

Gauzes

Gauze Sponges

Sponges

Advanced Wound Care Products

Hydrogel Dressings

Antimicrobial Hydrogel Dressings

Non-antimicrobial Hydrogel Dressings

Semi-permeable Film Dressings

Semi-permeable Antibacterial Film Dressings

Antimicrobial Bordered Films Dressings

Antimicrobial Non-bordered Films Dressings

Semi-Permeable Non-antibacterial Film Dressings

Non-antimicrobial Bordered Films Dressings

Non-antimicrobial Non-Bordered Films Dressings

Foam Dressings

Antimicrobial Foam Dressings

Antimicrobial Bordered Foam Dressings

Antimicrobial Non-Bordered Foam Dressings

Non-Antimicrobial Foam Dressings

Non-antimicrobial Bordered Foam Dressings

Non-antimicrobial Non-Bordered Foam Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Antimicrobial Alginate Dressings

Non-antimicrobial Alginate Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Antimicrobial Hydrocolloid Dressings

Non-antimicrobial Hydrocolloid Dressings

Collagen Dressing

Antimicrobial Collagen Dressing

Non-antimicrobial Collagen Dressing

Wound Contact layer

Antimicrobial Wound Contact Layers

Non-antimicrobial Wound Contact Layers

Super Absorbent Dressings

Antimicrobial Super Absorbent Dressings

Non-antimicrobial Super Absorbent Dressings

Hydrofibres

Antimicrobial Hydrogel Dressings

Non-antimicrobial Hydrogel Dressings

Dialysis Products

Concentrates & Solutions

Liquid Concentrates

Powder Concentrates

Bloodlines Systems & Dialysis Catheters

Foley Urinary Catheters

Silicon Foley Catheters

Others

Dialysis Catheters

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC)

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)

Central Venous Catheter

Disposable Dialyzers

Low Flux Single-use Dialyzers

High Flux Single-use Dialyzers

Dialysis Consumables

Dialysis Fistula Needle

Dialysis Drainage/Urine Collection Bags

Critical Care Products

Dialysis Care Kits

Disposable Blood Pressure Transducers

Infusion Products

Disposable Infusion Sets

Disposable Infusion Pumps

Disposable Accessories

Disposable Needles

IV Catheters & Cannulas

Disposable Syringes

Smart Syringes

Prefilled Syringes

Disposable Pressure Infusion Bags

Hypodermic & Radiology Products

Hypodermic Products

Hypodermic Needles & Syringes

Other Safety Disposable Needles/Syringes

Radiology Products

Intubation & Respiratory Supplies

Airway Management Tubes

Suction Unit Products

Suction Tubing

Yankeur Suction Sets

Suction Catheters

Open Suction Catheters

Closed Suction Catheters

EndoBronchial Tubes

Endotracheal Tubes

Nasal Airway Tubes

Oral Airway Tubes

Tracheostomy Tubes

Laryngeal Mask Airway

Intubation Accessories

Nasal Cannula

High Flow Nasal Cannula

etCO2 Sampling Cannula

Breathing Filters

Breathing Circuits

Surgical Procedure Kits & Trays

Disposable Surgical Trays

Laparoscopic Trays

Laceration Trays

ENT & Ophthalmic Custom Trays

Custom Ob/Gyn Kits

Hysterectomy Kits

Open Heart Surgery/ Angiography Kits

Lumbar Puncture Trays

Biopsy Trays

Disposable Surgical Kits

Suture Removal Kits

Dressing Kits

Orthopaedic Kits & Trays

Anaesthesia Kits

Others

Blood Management & Diagnostic Supplies

Disposable Blood Bags

Collection Bags

Single Collection Bags

Double Collection Bags

Triple Collection Bags

Quadruple Collection Bags

Transfer Bags

Diagnostic Kits

Glucose Monitoring Strips

Blood Lancets

Blood Collection Needles

Blood/Specimen Collection Test Tubes

Swabs

Disposable ECG Electrodes

General Disposable Products

Disposable Apparel/ Medical PPE

Disposable Masks

Surgical Masks

Basic Surgical Masks

Anti-fog Foam Surgical Masks

Fluid Splash Resistant Surgical Masks

Anaesthesia masks

others

Respirator Masks

Single Straps

Filter Dust Face Masks

Half Face

Full Face

PAPRs

Disposable Gowns

Surgical Gowns

Non-Surgical Gowns

Isolation Gowns

Disposable Drapes & Aprons

Incise

Sheets/Bedsheets

Laparoscopy

Lithotomy

Laparotomy

Leggings

Others

Face Shield

Anti-fog Face Shields

Anti-glare Face Shields

Others

Disposable Gloves

Surgeon Caps

Others

Disposable Incontinence Products

Maceratable Products

Adult Diapers

Others

Gastroenterology Disposables

Feeding Bags

Feeding Tubes

By Application:

Cardiovascular

Cerebrovascular

Dental

Laparoscopy

Gynaecology

Urology

Orthopaedics

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Tier 1 Hospitals (>500 Beds)

Tier 2 Hospitals (250-500 Beds)

Tier 3 Hospitals (< 250 Beds)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Long Term Care Centers

Nursing Facilities

