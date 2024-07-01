South East Asia Disposable Medical Supplies Market Trends and Forecasts 2024-2031: Strategic Initiatives by Manufacturers, Rising Concerns Over Hospital-Acquired Infections

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South East Asia Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (South East Asia)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%, reaching US$ 7.27 Bn in 2024 and climbing to a market valuation of US$ 11.67 Bn by the end of 2031. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for disposable medical supplies to mitigate the risk of HAIs, alongside the implementation of stringent infection control measures in healthcare facilities.
Rising Concerns Over Hospital-Acquired Infections
Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) remain a significant concern in healthcare settings globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in 2021 that approximately one in 31 hospital patients acquires at least one healthcare-associated infection. To combat this, hospitals are adopting infection tracking and surveillance systems, alongside robust preventative methods, driving demand for disposable medical supplies. These supplies play a critical role in reducing the risks of cross-contamination and maintaining higher healthcare standards.
Strategic Initiatives by Manufacturers
To overcome these challenges and capitalize on market opportunities, manufacturers are adopting strategic initiatives such as acquisitions and collaborations. By expanding their product portfolios and improving price competitiveness, companies are strengthening their supply systems and increasing their market share in emerging economies.
Drivers of Market Growth
Several factors are contributing to the rising demand for disposable medical supplies in South East Asia:
- Cost Benefits and Convenience: Disposable medical supplies offer significant cost advantages, require low maintenance, and eliminate the need for sterilization. Their convenience and contribution to improved healthcare safety standards make them an attractive option for healthcare providers.
- Technological Advancements: Innovations in the medical sector, including the development of FDA-approved robotic-assisted surgical devices, have enhanced patient care and outcomes. These advancements drive demand for disposable supplies used in various surgical procedures.
- Increased Funding and Healthcare Infrastructure: Improved funding and healthcare infrastructure are crucial for aligning innovations in disposable medical supplies with public healthcare needs. Advancements in research and development, increased awareness, and efforts to improve infection prevention standards are propelling market growth.
Opportunities for Manufacturers in South East Asia
The South East Asia disposable medical equipment market presents lucrative growth opportunities due to several factors:
- Increasing Surgical Procedures: The rising number of surgeries, including general, cardiovascular, and orthopedic procedures, drives demand for disposable medical supplies. These supplies offer convenience, prevent cross-contamination, and reduce post-surgery risks, contributing to accelerated healing times.
- Low-Cost Supplies: Low-cost disposable medical supplies are increasingly replacing high-value single-use goods in surgery and general patient care, presenting significant potential for manufacturers.
- Technological Advancements: Innovations in the medical sector, such as FDA-approved robotic-assisted surgical devices, enhance patient outcomes, driving demand for disposable supplies used in surgeries.
- Healthcare Investments: Growing investments in the healthcare industry in emerging countries offer lucrative opportunities for key manufacturers to expand their presence in the South East Asian market.
Challenges and Restraints
Despite the promising growth, the market faces several challenges:
- Environmental Concerns: The improper disposal of medical waste poses significant environmental and health risks. Poor waste management practices can lead to air and groundwater contamination, needle-stick injuries, and the spread of infections such as HIV and hepatitis B and C.
- Resource Constraints: Many South East Asian countries lack proper healthcare waste management infrastructure. Facilities often face challenges with waste segregation, collection, storage, transportation, and disposal, limiting the demand growth for disposable medical supplies.
Key Market Players Include:
- Medtronic Plc.
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- 3M Company
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- NIPRO Corporation
- Ansell Healthcare LLC
- Halyard Health, Inc.
- Medline Industries Inc.
- McKesson Corporation
- Sempermed USA, Inc
- GE Healthcare
- Johnson & Johnson
- ThermoFisher Scientific Inc
- Smiths Group Plc
- Ambu A/S
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Top Glove Corporation Bhd
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Prestige Ameritech
- B Braun Melsungen AG
- Medtecs International Corp (Jin Cheng Medical Textile Co., Ltd.)
Global South East Asia Disposable Medical Supplies Market is Segmented
By Product:
- Sterilization Consumables
- Single-use Sterilization Wraps
- Sterile Containers
- Sterile Indicator Tapes
- Sterilization Reels & Pouches
- Wound Care Products
- Disposable Wound Care Devices
- Disposable Wound Irrigation Devices
- Disposable Surgical Wound Drainage/Evacuator
- Negative Wound Pressure Therapy
- Disposable NPWT Devices
- Disposable NPWT Accessories/Dressing Kits
- Foam Dressing Kits
- Gauze Dressing Kits
- Traditional Wound Care Products
- Basic Dressing Sets
- Bandages
- Gauzes
- Gauze Sponges
- Sponges
- Advanced Wound Care Products
- Hydrogel Dressings
- Antimicrobial Hydrogel Dressings
- Non-antimicrobial Hydrogel Dressings
- Semi-permeable Film Dressings
- Semi-permeable Antibacterial Film Dressings
- Antimicrobial Bordered Films Dressings
- Antimicrobial Non-bordered Films Dressings
- Semi-Permeable Non-antibacterial Film Dressings
- Non-antimicrobial Bordered Films Dressings
- Non-antimicrobial Non-Bordered Films Dressings
- Foam Dressings
- Antimicrobial Foam Dressings
- Antimicrobial Bordered Foam Dressings
- Antimicrobial Non-Bordered Foam Dressings
- Non-Antimicrobial Foam Dressings
- Non-antimicrobial Bordered Foam Dressings
- Non-antimicrobial Non-Bordered Foam Dressings
- Alginate Dressings
- Antimicrobial Alginate Dressings
- Non-antimicrobial Alginate Dressings
- Hydrocolloid Dressings
- Antimicrobial Hydrocolloid Dressings
- Non-antimicrobial Hydrocolloid Dressings
- Collagen Dressing
- Antimicrobial Collagen Dressing
- Non-antimicrobial Collagen Dressing
- Wound Contact layer
- Antimicrobial Wound Contact Layers
- Non-antimicrobial Wound Contact Layers
- Super Absorbent Dressings
- Antimicrobial Super Absorbent Dressings
- Non-antimicrobial Super Absorbent Dressings
- Hydrofibres
- Antimicrobial Hydrogel Dressings
- Non-antimicrobial Hydrogel Dressings
- Dialysis Products
- Concentrates & Solutions
- Liquid Concentrates
- Powder Concentrates
- Bloodlines Systems & Dialysis Catheters
- Foley Urinary Catheters
- Silicon Foley Catheters
- Others
- Dialysis Catheters
- Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC)
- Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)
- Central Venous Catheter
- Disposable Dialyzers
- Low Flux Single-use Dialyzers
- High Flux Single-use Dialyzers
- Dialysis Consumables
- Dialysis Fistula Needle
- Dialysis Drainage/Urine Collection Bags
- Critical Care Products
- Dialysis Care Kits
- Disposable Blood Pressure Transducers
- Infusion Products
- Disposable Infusion Sets
- Disposable Infusion Pumps
- Disposable Accessories
- Disposable Needles
- IV Catheters & Cannulas
- Disposable Syringes
- Smart Syringes
- Prefilled Syringes
- Disposable Pressure Infusion Bags
- Hypodermic & Radiology Products
- Hypodermic Products
- Hypodermic Needles & Syringes
- Other Safety Disposable Needles/Syringes
- Radiology Products
- Intubation & Respiratory Supplies
- Airway Management Tubes
- Suction Unit Products
- Suction Tubing
- Yankeur Suction Sets
- Suction Catheters
- Open Suction Catheters
- Closed Suction Catheters
- EndoBronchial Tubes
- Endotracheal Tubes
- Nasal Airway Tubes
- Oral Airway Tubes
- Tracheostomy Tubes
- Laryngeal Mask Airway
- Intubation Accessories
- Nasal Cannula
- High Flow Nasal Cannula
- etCO2 Sampling Cannula
- Breathing Filters
- Breathing Circuits
- Surgical Procedure Kits & Trays
- Disposable Surgical Trays
- Laparoscopic Trays
- Laceration Trays
- ENT & Ophthalmic Custom Trays
- Custom Ob/Gyn Kits
- Hysterectomy Kits
- Open Heart Surgery/ Angiography Kits
- Lumbar Puncture Trays
- Biopsy Trays
- Disposable Surgical Kits
- Suture Removal Kits
- Dressing Kits
- Orthopaedic Kits & Trays
- Anaesthesia Kits
- Others
- Blood Management & Diagnostic Supplies
- Disposable Blood Bags
- Collection Bags
- Single Collection Bags
- Double Collection Bags
- Triple Collection Bags
- Quadruple Collection Bags
- Transfer Bags
- Diagnostic Kits
- Glucose Monitoring Strips
- Blood Lancets
- Blood Collection Needles
- Blood/Specimen Collection Test Tubes
- Swabs
- Disposable ECG Electrodes
- General Disposable Products
- Disposable Apparel/ Medical PPE
- Disposable Masks
- Surgical Masks
- Basic Surgical Masks
- Anti-fog Foam Surgical Masks
- Fluid Splash Resistant Surgical Masks
- Anaesthesia masks
- others
- Respirator Masks
- Single Straps
- Filter Dust Face Masks
- Half Face
- Full Face
- PAPRs
- Disposable Gowns
- Surgical Gowns
- Non-Surgical Gowns
- Isolation Gowns
- Disposable Drapes & Aprons
- Incise
- Sheets/Bedsheets
- Laparoscopy
- Lithotomy
- Laparotomy
- Leggings
- Others
- Face Shield
- Anti-fog Face Shields
- Anti-glare Face Shields
- Others
- Disposable Gloves
- Surgeon Caps
- Others
- Disposable Incontinence Products
- Maceratable Products
- Adult Diapers
- Others
- Gastroenterology Disposables
- Feeding Bags
- Feeding Tubes
By Application:
- Cardiovascular
- Cerebrovascular
- Dental
- Laparoscopy
- Gynaecology
- Urology
- Orthopaedics
- Others
By End User:
- Hospitals
- Tier 1 Hospitals (>500 Beds)
- Tier 2 Hospitals (250-500 Beds)
- Tier 3 Hospitals (< 250 Beds)
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Long Term Care Centers
- Nursing Facilities
