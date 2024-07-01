Global Cellular IoT Market Outlook 2024-2028; A $28.7 Billion Industry Opportunity - Evaluates 60 Key Countries' Readiness for Cellular IoT Monetisation Over the Next Five Years

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cellular IoT Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cellular IoT research suite provides a comprehensive evaluation of the rapidly growing cellular IoT market; identifying the key trends, technologies, and specifications affecting the market. This market-leading research suite provides stakeholders, including operators and IoT vendors, with a must-read assessment of the current and future market, delivering insight into the following areas:

The introduction of 3GPP's (Third-generation Partnership Project) RedCap (Reduced Capability)

Digital twins in cellular IoT

eSIMs (embedded Subscriber Identity Module) and the GSMA's (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) SGP 32 specifications and their impact on cellular IoT

Federated learning applications for cellular IoT

Cellular IoT satellite connectivity trends, monetisation, and value-added services

System integrators services and approaches for cellular IoT devices, software, and platforms

Quantum security for cellular IoT and management platforms, including quantum-resistant cryptography and quantum key distribution

The suite includes a data deliverable; sizing the future market and providing key forecast data, comprising splits for mobile technologies including 2G and 3G, 4G, 5G, and LPWA (Low-power Wide-area) through to 2028. It also features a Country Readiness Index; evaluating 60 key countries' readiness for cellular IoT monetisation over the next five years, and a Competitor Leaderboard which provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players in the cellular IoT market.

Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but our written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Harvest Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in our exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

Key Statistics

$16.4 billion - Total cellular IoT market value in 2024

$28.7 billion - Total cellular IoT market value in 2028

15% - Market value CAGR

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and key findings within the cellular IoT market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for operators and IoT vendors.

In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and key findings within the cellular IoT market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for operators and IoT vendors. Market Outlook: A deep dive evaluation of the trends and technologies shaping the monetisation of cellular IoT; outlining the different strategies required for network technologies, the development and introduction of key cellular IoT standards, and trends in cellular IoT deployments.

A deep dive evaluation of the trends and technologies shaping the monetisation of cellular IoT; outlining the different strategies required for network technologies, the development and introduction of key cellular IoT standards, and trends in cellular IoT deployments. Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The business overview for operators and IoT vendors includes four-year forecasts for the total number of cellular IoT connections, total operator revenue from cellular IoT, total data generated by cellular IoT, total number of cellular IoT modules shipped, total expenditure on cellular IoT, and total cellular IoT market value. These are split by the following network technologies: 2G and 3G, 4G, 5G, and LPWA.

Competitor Leaderboard

Key player capability and capacity assessment for 18 IoT management platform vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard:

AT&T

AWS

BICS

Cisco

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Huawei

iBASIS

Kore Wireless

Microsoft

Oracle

Orange Business Services

PTC

Tata Communications

Tele2 IoT

Telefonica Global Solutions

Telit Cinterion

Verizon

Vodafone Business

Country Readiness Index: A rigorous assessment of the current and future cellular IoT market status in 60 countries; leveraging the bespoke forecast data for the global cellular IoT market.

