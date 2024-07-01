Christie’s International Real Estate’s 2024 Masters Circle and Agents Summit Brings Top Luxury Agents To Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top luxury real estate agents from Christie’s International Real Estate gathered in Southern California for the network’s annual Masters Circle and Agents Summit, held at the Beverly Wilshire June 25 and 26. The two-day gathering included panel discussions with some of the network’s most accomplished luxury agents and presentations from leading experts in social media, AI, marketing, and economics. Attendees also heard from Christie’s International Real Estate co-CEO Thad Wong; co-presidents Kevin Van Eck and Natalie Hamrick; and Aaron Kirman and Nina Zokhrabyan, CEO and COO of host affiliate Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.

The first day of the conference was devoted to programming for Christie’s International Real Estate’s Masters Circle agents, the top luxury real estate advisors in the network based on annual sales volume and average transaction price. Content highlighted the importance of direct, concise communication, the ability to articulate value with influence, and strategies for generating more engagement on social media. Masters Circle agents also had the opportunity to tour a $58 million listing in Bel Air and a $38.995 million property in Holmby Hills, both represented by Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.

The following day was open to all Christie’s International Real Estate agents. It kicked off with a conversation between Wong and Kirman about the state of the industry, including the looming commission rules changes, and shared predictions for the next 12 months.

“Whenever there are challenges, there are opportunities to grow,” said Kirman, who launched his Beverly Hills-based firm in 2022 and currently leads the Top Mega Team in California by sales volume, according to RealTrends’ 2024 agent and team rankings. Kirman noted that he has strengthened his business by leveraging Christie’s International Real Estate’s luxury brand, global network and auction house relationship.

“I predict 2025 will be a robust year, with an extreme flight to quality in terms of the agents that buyers and sellers choose to work with,” Wong added, referencing the National Association of Realtors’ commission lawsuit settlement. “Consumers are going to ask more questions and there will be stiffer competition for their business. Now is the time to understand how to answer those questions and differentiate yourself.”

Additional speakers included Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda; Olivia Ramos, founder and CEO of AI platform Deepblocks; Jonathan and Gary Reisman, founders of design-tech company Modwell; Brian Evans, vice president and senior account manager of Christie’s auction house; and the keynote speaker, Kyle Scheele, author and self-proclaimed “patron saint of crazy ideas.”

Throughout the summit, Christie’s International Real Estate’s prestigious Gavel of Greatness awards were presented to agents in several categories. Winners included:

Heidi Picard of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate in Southwest Michigan – Masters Circle Rookie of the Year

Gordon King of Hogan Associates in Rhode Island – Masters Circle Engagement Award

Liza Caminiti of North Carolina-based Ivester Jackson – Outstanding Sales Leader

Sam Kaplunov of @properties REMI Christie’s International Real Estate in Birmingham, Michigan – Technology Superstar

Stephan Burke and Carol Cassis McMillan of Miami-based Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate – Affiliate Team of the Year

Molly Crosswhite and Rachel Retzer of Christie’s International Real Estate Park City – New Affiliate Team of the Year

Yawar Charlie of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California – Master Networker

Curtis and Erica Wright of Christie’s International Real Estate Group in New Jersey; James Warren of Chestnut Park Real Estate in Toronto; and Jenniffer Figaroa of Bold Properties Aruba – Christie’s International Real Estate Brand Ambassadors

The conference wrapped with the inaugural Christie’s International Real Estate Hall of Fame Award, which was given to Robert Davey of Costa Rica Resort & Estate Properties. Davey has been an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate since 2008 and has placed more than 200 network referrals in that time.

“It’s a privilege to recognize so many incredible agents who embody the Christie’s International Real Estate values of luxury, integrity, service and discretion,” said Wong. “These individuals have proven to be leaders not only at their companies, but also our within their communities and our industry.”

The 2024 Masters Circle and Agents Summit marked the third conference under Christie’s International Real Estate’s new ownership, led by Wong and co-CEO Mike Golden. Since their acquisition of the brand in December 2021, Christie’s International Real Estate has added dozens of new affiliates across the globe. This year the firm has welcomed affiliate brokerages in key luxury destinations throughout the United States and in the Caribbean, the French Alps, Vietnam and Albania. Meanwhile, the network has expanded into other established and emerging luxury markets including Ann Arbor and Petoskey, Mich.; South Carolina’s Lowcountry; Sandpoint, Idaho; Fort Worth, Texas; California’s Wine Country; and Brussels, Belgium.

