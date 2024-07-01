Top Trends to Watch in Wealth Management for 2024 - ESG Remains the Top Issue for Wealth Managers, but Transition Investing, while Still in its Infancy, is Forecast to Grow Significantly Too

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024: Trends to Watch in Wealth Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report informs wealth managers and their strategy teams of the key developments emerging across the industry and how best to respond to these changes. The report examines in detail key areas such as the crypto hype, HNW asset allocation strategies, profitability, and ESG, with analysis supported by findings from the analyst's propriety surveys of wealth managers and investors.



2024 promises to be another challenging year. Economic growth remains slow, geopolitical tensions are mounting, and inflation remains stubbornly high in key markets. However, there are pockets of growth. For example, India provides a significant opportunity with above-average wealth growth.

Yet as more firms are looking to capitalize on strong growth, competition is heating up. In the wider wealth space, we are seeing more investments in generative AI to keep costs at bay and assist with productivity. On the client front, we see ongoing demand for personalized products, which will contribute to further growth in the direct indexing space. Demand for tokenized assets is also on the rise, which will drive the adoption of alternatives in lower wealth bands. And last but not least, cryptocurrencies are still a major theme in 2024. However, wealth managers will do well to discuss risk, as the bull will run out of breath eventually.



Report Scope

ESG remains the top issue for wealth managers, but transition investing, while still in its infancy, is forecast to grow significantly too.

A desire for personalized products will support demand for direct indexing.

Demand for tokenized assets will grow, and providing access is a must.

Crypto funds are all the hype, but concerns regarding the longevity of the bull run are surfacing.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the key trends impacting the wealth management industry in 2024 and how to respond.

Learn about the possible use cases for AI and understand how the technology will affect the wealth management industry.

Understand the different investment trends from cryptocurrencies to ESG and how they will impact client demand.

Analyze how changing competitive dynamics will affect your business.

Key Topics Covered:

Macroeconomic and Wealth Market Outlook

Rise of the Expat

Generative AI

Cryptocurrencies

Other Investment Trends

Increased Consolidation

Channel Preferences

Key Takeouts

Appendix

Company Coverage:

Franklin Templeton

Putnam Investments

Cetera

Avantax

Credit Agricole

Indosuez Wealth Management Group

Degroof Petercam

JPMorgan Chase

First Republic

UBS

Credit Suisse

