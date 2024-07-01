Global Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market & Clinical Trials Report 2024: Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Poised to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment by 2030, Surpassing 30 Therapies in Clinical Trials

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After vicennium of futuristic T cells entrenched immunotherapy dominating the treatment landscape of cancer arena, there is a prerequisite to branch out cancer immunotherapy realm by developing other state-of-the-art therapies. But in spite of that, this led to discovery of other T cells receptors, such as gamma delta T cells, alpha-beta T cell and others. Consecutively, finding of gamma delta T cells based immunotherapy, it was further pragmatic that developing gamma delta T cells based immunotherapies will aid to offer a innovatory treatment for cancer along with other disorders, including viral infections, autoimmune and inflammation.

With respect to statistics, the global clinical conduit of gamma delta T cells based immunotherapy comprises of 30 drugs (as of June 2024), several of which are in preclinical stage as well as majority of research and development along with technological advancement in in this sector is ongoing in the US and China region. Albeit, no drug has penetrated into the commercial market to treat cancer or other ailments; however, as soon as one drug will get approved will aid to launch other gamma delta T cells based immunotherapy into market and clenches potential to become a multimillionaire market in imminent.

One of the strategic prime movers that bestow to bourgeon the growth of gamma delta T cells based immunotherapy market is the rise in preclinical and clinical studies. Over the preceding decennium, the sphere of global gamma delta T cells based immunotherapy market has witnessed the development of several novel, innovative as well as advanced competitors. For instance, a clinical-stage biotechnology company in US, Acepodia Biotech has developed 2 contenders, ACE1708 as well as ACE2016 to treat solid tumor expressing PD-L1 accompanied with EGFR expressing tumors.

Coupled with this, the presences of various stakeholders in conjugation with investors from giant pharma companies accompanied with biotech companies, such as Bristol Myers Squibb, TC Biopharm, PersonGen BioTherapeutics, In8bio, Kiromic BioPharma, Immatics, Legend Biotech, Innate Pharma, Ever Supreme Bio Technology, Editas Medicine, CytoMed Therapeutics, Acepodia Biotech and other have bestowed to transform the treatment paradigm by developing up-to-the-minute gamma delta T cells based immunotherapy worldwide. Amid all these companies, PersonGen BioTherapeutics is the frontrunner in this segment as the company is developing 5 allogeneic UCAR- ??1 T cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune, T cell malignancies and other solid tumors. The presences of giant pharmaceuticals aid to conduct multitudinous clinical trials in gamma delta T cells based immunotherapy space.

Just as importantly, an inclining market trend towards developing avant-garde global gamma delta T cells based immunotherapy, such as developing gamma-delta gene editing based immunotherapy, is gaining spotlight amid healthcare professionals. For instance, a biotech company based in Germany, Immatics has collaborated with Bristol Myers Squibb and Editas Medicine in order To syndicate gamma-delta T cell based adoptive cell therapies in addition to gene editing for the treatment of cancer.

Until now, no gamma delta T cells based immunotherapies has been approved in global market; nevertheless, it can be anticipated that a handful of gamma delta T cells therapies will be launched into the market in approaching 5 to 7 years due to the fact that many gamma delta T cells based immunotherapies have received FDA designations which aid to accelerate the approval process. For instance, ADI-001 has gained utmost breakthrough as it has received FDA fast track designation for the potential treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), in 2022, and relapsed/refractory class III or class IV lupus nephritis in June 2024. Overall, aforementioned illustrates clearly forecasts that the future of gamma delta T cells based immunotherapies will be propitious.

Report Highlights:

Number of Gamma Delta T Cell Therapies in Trials: > 30 Therapies

US & China Dominating Clinical Trials Landscape: > 20 Therapies

Global Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Future Market Opportunity by Different Cancers

Insight on Clinical Platforms for Evolving Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy: > 10 Platforms by Companies

Ongoing Clinical Research & Development Trends by Different Cancers

Insights on 12 Companies Developing Gamma Delta T Cell Therapies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction To Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy

1.1 Emerging Role of T Cell Based Immunotherapies

1.2 Overview of Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy

1.3 Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy v/s Conventional Therapies

2. Role of Gamma Delta T Cells in Cancer

2.1 Gamma Delta T Cells in Cancer Progression

2.2 Anti Tumor Activity of Gamma Delta T Cells

2.3 Adopted Approaches for Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy

3. Global Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Market Overview

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Market Potential of Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Market

4. Global Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Clinical Trials Overview

4.1 By Phase

4.2 By Country

4.3 By Company

4.4 By Indication

4.5 By Priority Status

5. Global Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

5.1 Research

5.2 Preclinical

5.3 Phase I

5.4 Phase I/II

5.5 Phase II

6. Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy in Leukemia

7. Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy in Lung Cancer

8. Gamma Delta T Cells in Breast Cancer

9. Gamma Delta T Cells in Colorectal Cancer

10. Gamma Delta T Cells in Pancreatic Cancer

11. Gamma Delta T Cells in Lymphoma

12. Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy in Brain Tumors

13. Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy in Head & Neck Cancer

14. Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy in Autoimmune, Inflammatory & Microbial Ailments

14.1 Research & Development in Autoimmune, Inflammatory & Microbial Ailments

15. Combination Methodologies for Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy

16. Platforms for Evolving Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy

17. Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

17.1 Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Market: Favorable Parameters

17.2 Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy Market: Challenges

18. Competitive Landscape

Acepodia

Adicet

Cytomed Therapeutics

Expression Therapeutics

Gadeta

GammaDelta Therapeutics (Takeda)

IN8bio

Janssen Biotech

Kiromic Biopharma

Lava Therapeutics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

TC Biopharm

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4te5xq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.