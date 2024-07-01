Global Future 5G Strategies Report 2024: 5G Advanced, 5G RedCap (Reduced Capacity), 5G Fixed Wireless Access, Standalone Networks, Non-terrestrial Networks

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Future Strategies Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The new Future 5G Strategies research suite provides key market stakeholders with a detailed and comprehensive evaluation of the impact of emerging technologies on the growth of the 5G market. Network operators, network vendors and IoT service providers will benefit from unparalleled insight and strategic recommendations on practices to best implement and monetise services such as:

5G Advanced

5G RedCap (Reduced Capacity)

5G Fixed Wireless Access

Standalone Networks

Non-terrestrial Networks

The suite incorporates several different options that can be purchased separately, including access to data for the adoption of 5G connections and subsequent service revenue. Also included is the publisher's forecast for the growth of these metrics through to 2028 across 60 key countries, 8 global regions and globally. It further features an insightful market research study assessing the key trends and opportunities within 5G, and a document containing extensive analysis of the 20 leading 5G network vendors.



Key Statistics

$400bn - Global operator-billed 5G revenue in 2024

$303bn - Global operator-billed 5G revenue in 2023

32% - Annual growth in 2024

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and key findings within the 5G market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders for progressing 5G services through the launch of emerging standards.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: Included are 5-year forecasts for key market metrics in the 5G market, including connections, revenue and the amount of data generated. These metrics are split by consumer and enterprise use cases across 60 countries.



Country Readiness Index: A comprehensive assessment of the readiness for emerging 5G technologies across 60 key countries. It evaluates how operators in these regions are ready for the deployment of standards such as 5G Advanced and 5G Redcap, and the benefits it can bring to IoT end users. These countries are scored on criteria such as 5G readiness, market maturity and the future potential of IoT markets.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 20 leading 5G network vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard, scored over 11 key metrics.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but our written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

harvest Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in our exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

