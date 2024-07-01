Global Self-Injections Market Opportunities and Strategies Report to 2033 - Focus on Enhancing User Experience by Combining Self-Injection Devices with an App

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Injections Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global self-injections market reached a value of nearly $9.3 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $9.3 billion in 2023 to $13.2 billion in 2028 at a rate of 7.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2028 and reach $19.2 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the patient preference for home care services, shift towards personalized medicine and rise in telehealth and telemedicine. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was lack of patient education and training.



Going forward, rise in chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, increase in the aging population and strong economic growth will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the self-injections market in the future include regulatory hurdles and needle phobia and anxiety.





The self-injections market is segmented by type into devices and formulations. The devices market was the largest segment of the self-injections market segmented by type, accounting for 65.7% or $6.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the formulations segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the self-injections market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2023-2028.



The self-injections market is segmented by application into cancer, autoimmune diseases, hormonal disorders, pain management and other applications. The hormonal disorders market was the largest segment of the self-injections market segmented by application, accounting for 39.3% or $3.7 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the pain management segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the self-injections market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2023-2028.



The self-injections market is segmented by route of administration into skin, circulatory or musculoskeletal, organs and central nervous system. The skin market was the largest segment of the self-injections market segmented by route of administration, accounting for 64.1% or $6 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the skin segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the self-injections market segmented by route of administration, at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2023-2028.



The self-injections market is segmented by dosage into single dose and multi dose. The single dose market was the largest segment of the self-injections market segmented by dosage, accounting for 63.5% or $5.9 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the multi dose segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the self-injections market segmented by dosage, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the self-injections market, accounting for 34.5% or $3.21 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the self-injections market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.2% and 7.5% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7% and 5.6% respectively.



The global self-injections market is fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 33% of the total market in 2022. Pfizer Inc. was the largest competitor with an 8% share of the market, followed by Becton Dickinson and Company with 5.3%, Ypsomed Holding AG with 5.1%, Eli Lilly and Company with 4.1%, Merck & Co. Inc. with 3%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company with 1.9%, Insulet Corporation with 1.8%, Bayer AG with 1.7%, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. with 1.1% and Abbvie Inc with 1%.



The top opportunities in the self-injections market segmented by type will arise in the devices segment, which will gain $2.4 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the self-injections market segmented by application will arise in the hormonal disorders segment, which will gain $1.4 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the self-injections market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the chemists segment, which will gain $1.5 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the self-injections market segmented by route of administration will arise in the skin segment, which will gain $2.6 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the self-injections market segmented by dosage will arise in the single dose segment, which will gain $2.3 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The self-injections market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.2 billion.



Player-adopted strategies in the self-injections market include focus on strengthening business operations through the launch of new products, enhancing operational capabilities through new product developments and product approvals and expanding business capabilities through strategic partnerships.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider self-injections market; and compares it with other markets.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Devices; Formulations

By Application: Cancer; Autoimmune Diseases; Hormonal Disorders; Pain Management; Other Applications

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Clinics; Chemists; Online Pharmacies

By Route Of Administration: Skin; Circulatory Or Musculoskeletal; Organs; Central Nervous System

By Dosage: Single Dose; Multi Dose

Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; Italy; Spain; UK; Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; self-injections indicators comparison.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 289 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $19.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Table of Contents



3 List of Tables



4 List of Figures



5 Report Structure



6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Self-Injections Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 Devices

6.4.2 Formulations

6.5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

6.5.1 Skin

6.5.2 Circulatory or Musculoskeletal

6.5.3 Organs

6.5.4 Central Nervous System

6.6 Market Segmentation by Dosage

6.6.1 Single Dose

6.6.2 Multi Dose

6.7 Market Segmentation by Application

6.7.1 Cancer

6.7.2 Autoimmune Diseases

6.7.3 Hormonal Disorders

6.7.4 Pain Management

6.7.5 Other Applications

6.8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.8.1 Hospital Pharmacies

6.8.2 Clinics

6.8.3 Chemists

6.8.4 Online Pharmacies



7 Major Market Trends

7.1 Introduction of Single-Dose Pre-Filled Injector for Appropriate Administration

7.2 Focus on Enhancing User Experience by Combining Self-Injection Devices with an App

7.3 Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Market Players

7.4 Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities to Broaden Portfolio



8 Self-Injections Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Self-Injections Market

8.2 Impact of the War in Ukraine on the Self-Injections Market

8.3 Impact of High Inflation on the Self-Injections Market



9 Global Market Size and Growth

9.1 Market Size

9.2 Historic Market Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Million)

9.3 Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F Value ($ Million)



10 Global Self-Injections Market Segmentation

10.1 Global Self-Injections Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.2 Global Self-Injections Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.3 Global Self-Injections Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.4 Global Self-Injections Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.5 Global Self-Injections Market, Segmentation by Dosage, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



11 Self-Injections Market, Regional and Country Analysis

11.1 Global Self-Injections Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

11.2 Global Self-Injections Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



12 Asia-Pacific Market



13 Western Europe Market



14 Eastern Europe Market

15 North America Market



16 South America Market



17 Middle East Market



18 Africa Market



19 Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

19.1 Company Profiles

19.2 Pfizer Inc

19.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

19.4 Ypsomed Holding

19.5 Eli Lilly and Company

19.6 Merck & Co., Inc.



20 Competitive Benchmarking



21 Competitive Dashboard



22 Key Mergers and Acquisitions

22.1 LTS Acquired Wearable Injection Device Business of Eitan Medical

22.2 Dr Reddy's Acquired Injectable Product Portfolio from Eton Pharma

22.3 Halozyme Acquired Antares Pharma

22.4 Sulzer Ltd. Acquired Haselmeier



23 Opportunities and Strategies

23.1 Global Self-Injections Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

23.2 Global Self-Injections Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

23.3 Global Self-Injections Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies

23.3.1 Market Trend-based Strategies

23.3.2 Competitor Strategies



24 Self-Injections Market, Conclusions and Recommendations

