Expanse Studios (GMGI) Joins Forces with Betika in Strategic African iGaming Expansion

This collaboration, facilitated by our alliance with Casimba Casino, will further increase Expanse Studios’ iGaming experience across Africa, tapping into Betika's extensive operations across multiple countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

This partnership will transform the iGaming landscape in Kenya by delivering Expanse Studios’ diverse portfolio directly to Kenyan iGaming enthusiasts. With Betika’s robust presence in the region, players in Kenya—and extending to Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria—will now have access to Expanse’s top-tier slot games, innovative crash games, classic card games, and our uniquely gamified turn-based strategy games.

Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios, expressed excitement about this new venture, stating, "Partnering with Betika not only expands our footprint in the vibrant and rapidly growing African iGaming market but also aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver superior gaming product through constant innovation."

Kenya's iGaming Market: A Hub of Growth and Opportunity

According to Statista, Kenya’s iGaming market is poised for substantial growth, with online gambling revenues expected to hit €92.44m in 2024 and forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.25%, reaching approximately €117.80m by 2028. The online casinos segment alone is anticipated to generate €51.60m in 2024, demonstrating significant market potential.

Moreover, Kenya is distinguished by its high internet penetration rate of 40.8%, predominantly mobile, which enhances access to online gaming platforms. With an expected user base of 366.0k by 2028 and a robust projected ARPU of €312.60, the partnership strategically positions Expanse Studios to tap into this burgeoning market.

Kenya’s vibrant gambling market ranks third in Sub-Saharan Africa and is notable for its youthful demographic. Young Kenyans are increasingly engaged in online gambling, spending significantly more than their counterparts in other African nations.

Partnership Tailored for a Young, Tech-Savvy Audience

By aligning with Betika, Expanse Studios not only capitalizes on Kenya's dynamic market conditions but also ensures that its innovative gaming solutions are ideally positioned to meet the demands of a diverse and growing player base. This strategic initiative underscores our commitment to expanding our global footprint while enhancing shareholder value through targeted market penetration and sustained growth in emerging iGaming landscapes.

About Betika

Betika is Kenya’s foremost sports betting platform and a Pan-African leader in gaming. It offers an extensive array of products, including sports betting, casino games, virtual games, and e-sports betting. Betika is committed to responsible gaming and aims to positively impact communities through technology and innovation. With operations spread across Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Zambia, and DRC, Betika’s vision is to be the leading Pan African sports betting and gaming brand.

About Expanse Studios

Founded in 2017, Expanse Studios is already a trailblazer in the online gaming industry. With a relentless focus on innovation, Expanse merges old-school motifs with state-of-the-art design in iGaming, captivating soundtracks, and immersive animations. The studio has developed an impressive array of more than 50 games, all tailored to offer a seamless mobile-first experience. Their strategic partnerships span across various operators and aggregators, making their games available in over 20 of the most widely spoken languages, catering to a diverse global audience. Expanse Studios is part of the Golden Matrix Group (Nasdaq: GMGI).

