CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size Expected to Reach USD 107.92 Billion by 2033

Ottawa, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CAR T-cell therapy market size is predicted to increase from USD 8.44 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 107.92 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The industry is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. The CAR T-cell therapy market is driven by increasing cancer prevalence and evolving technologies.



The CAR T-cell therapy market encompasses the biopharmaceutical industry segment that is focused on the development, production, and commercialization of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells are fusion proteins that direct T cells to antigens on tumor cells, resulting in an antitumor immune response. Over a decade ago, CAR T cells that target CD19, which is expressed in malignant B cells, demonstrated substantial efficiency in clinical studies involving patients with relapsed and refractory B cell malignancies.

These cells produced full response rates of 40-54%, 67%, and 96-74% in patients with aggressive B cell lymphomas, indolent B cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma. CAR T cell treatments, which have been authorized by the FDA for treating R/R aggressive B cell lymphomas, indolent B cell lymphomas, and mantle cell lymphomas, have emerged as an important component of the therapy landscape for a variety of hematological malignancies.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Revenue (US$ Million), By Drug Type, 2020 to 2023

Drug Type 2020 2021 2022 2023 Axicabtagene Ciloleucel 321.2 542.5 1,118.3 2,472.3 Tisagenlecleucel 279.8 471.9 971.1 2,143.5 Brexucabtagene Autoleucel 232.2 393.7 814.8 1,808.5 Others 270.2 452.0 922.8 2,020.3

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Revenue (US$ Million), By Indication, 2020 to 2023

Indication 2020 2021 2022 2023 Lymphoma 545.7 917.1 1,881 4,137.9 Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia 415.7 703.8 1,454.4 3,223.1 Others 142.0 239.1 491.6 1,083.6

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Revenue (US$ Million), By End User, 2020 to 2023

End User 2020 2021 2022 2023 Hospitals 591.7 1,003.3 2,076.4 4,608.8 Cancer Treatment Centers 511.7 856.7 1,750.6 3,835.8

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Key Insights

North America has held the largest revenue share of 39.80% in 2023.

By drug, the axicabtagene ciloleucel segment has generated the biggest revenue share of 29.28% in 2023.

By indication, the lymphoma segment has recorded more than 49% of revenue share in 2023.

By end user, the hospital segment has captured 54.58% revenue share in 2023.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Projections for Growth by Region Shows:

North America car t-cell therapy market size was estimated at USD 3.36 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a CAGR of 30% from 2024 to 2033.





Europe car t-cell therapy market surpassed at USD 2.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a CAGR of 30% from 2024 to 2033.





Asia Pacific car t-cell therapy market size was valued at USD 1.69 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach a CAGR of 30% from 2024 to 2033.



U.S. CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size and Forecasts

The U.S. car t-cell therapy market size accounted for USD 2.17 billion in 2024 and is estimated to be worth around USD 23.46 billion by 2033, growing at a notable CAGR of 30% from 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the CAR T-cell therapy market in 2023. Various approvals and product launches are major reasons for market growth. Increasing cases of cancer propel the growth of the market. In 2023, the U.S. was predicted to have 184,720 persons diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma, accounting for 9.4% of all new cancer cases. These illnesses are estimated to cause 57,380 facilities, accounting for 9.4% of all cancer deaths. The 5-year relative survival rate for leukemia has doubled, with 437,337 patients now in remission. Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma have also increased, with a 5-year survival rate of 95.8% for individuals under the age of 50.

Asia Pacific is observed to grow at the fastest rate in the CAR T-cell therapy market. Asia-Pacific countries are actively participating in clinical trials and research studies related to CAR T-cell therapies. This involvement not only advances scientific understanding but also accelerates regulatory approvals for these therapies in the region. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to advanced medical treatments in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are facilitating the adoption of CAR T-cell therapies. Regulatory bodies in countries such as China are increasingly supportive of innovative therapies like CAR T-cell therapies, streamlining the approval process and facilitating market entry.

Scope of CAR T-Cell Therapy Market

Report Attribute Key Statistics CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by 2033 USD 107.92 Billion CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size in 2024 USD 10.38 Billion CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size in 2023 USD 8.44 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 30% Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Year 2024-2033 Segments Covered Drug Type, Indication, End User and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights

Drug Outlook

The axicabtagene ciloleucel segment dominated the CAR T-cell therapy market in 2023. Axicabtagene ciloleucel is an immunotherapy drug used to treat large B-cell lymphoma in adults. It is administrated after at least two earlier therapies have failed and is manufactured from white blood cells obtained from the patient's blood. It is provided through a specific program, and you must be enrolled. It is only available in accredited hospitals and clinics and must be administered by carefully qualified healthcare experts.



Axicabtagene ciloleucel is administrated during leukapheresis, a technique in which blood cells are collected via a catheter and transferred to a laboratory for processing. Patients are given chemotherapy three to five days before getting the medicine. Other drugs are prescribed to avoid adverse effects or allergic reactions. The drug is then injected into a vein through an IV.

Indication Outlook

The lymphoma segment dominated the CAR T-cell therapy market in 2023. In 2022, the International Agency for research on Cancer (IARC) recorded roughly 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million fatalities all over the world. Lung cancer was the most diagnosed cancer, accounting for about 2.5 million new cases and one in every eight malignancies globally. Lung cancer was the largest cause of cancer death, accounting for an estimated 1.8 million fatalities.



End User Outlook

The hospital segment dominated the CAR T-cell therapy market in 2023. Hospitals provide comprehensive medical treatment, screen patients based on their concerns, and deliver short-term care to meet pressing requirements. They collaborate with doctors from a variety of backgrounds to solve medical concerns. While not always receiving expert care, patients might learn about the next stages in their treatment plan. Hospitals are open 24/7, including holidays, and may handle serious ailments with overnight stays, assuring continuous treatment and monitoring by staff personnel.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing cases of cancer

Increasing cancer prevalence is a major driver of the CAR T-cell therapy market. Cancer is a major worldwide health concern, accounting for almost one in every six fatalities and one in every four from noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). It is a serious impediment to improving life expectancy, with significant social and financial implications.



In 2022, GLOBOCAN projections showed the worldwide cancer burden, with 36 cancer types and an emphasis on the top ten. The study also looked at regional heterogeneity in 20 selected global areas and estimated the future cancer burden in 2050 using global population estimates. The study also assessed the burden using the human development index IHDI) and predicted the future burden of cancer in 2050.

Restraint: Antigen escape

CAR T-cell therapy poses hurdles when tumors acquire resistance to single antigen-targeting CAR designs. This condition, known as antigen escape, occurs even when malignant cells in many patients exhibit partial to total loss of target antigen expression.



Despite long-lasting responses in relapsed and refractory ALL patients, new follow-up data indicate a shared disease resistance mechanism, including downregulation/loss of CD19 antigen in 30-70% of individuals with recurrent illness following therapy. Strategies for tandem CARs. Preliminary clinical trial outcomes utilizing dual-targeted CAR-T cells have been promising, with greater anti-tumor responses compared to single-target treatment.

Opportunity: New technology for improving therapy efficiency

Multiple myeloma therapy options are limited, although CAR T-cells, modified T cells with lymphocyte-like signaling molecules, have shown promise in targeting genes in malignant cells. Clinical trials are currently being conducted to investigate combinations of medicines, but identifying effective targets and appropriate combinations remains difficult.

To lower the chance of relapse, researchers are working on new antigens and pharmacological treatments and changing the design of CAR T cells. Maintenance therapy and stronger medications in place of traditional chemotherapy regimens can also help enhance treatment outcomes. To advance CAR T-cell therapy, bioengineering, fundamental mechanistic research, and clinical trials are required. CRISPR-Cas9 technology enables genome-wide screening for new genes that can improve CAR T-cell resistance and capacities.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Top Companies

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

JW Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Lonza

Novartis

Aurora Biopharma

Gilead Sciences

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS

Curocell Inc



Recent Developments

In June 2024, A study published in Nature Medicine found that a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy developed by City of Hope®, a cancer research organization based in the United States, can effectively treat advanced prostate cancer patients with minimal side effects and promising therapeutic activity, despite the challenges associated with treating prostate cancer with immunotherapy.



A study published in Nature Medicine found that a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy developed by City of Hope®, a cancer research organization based in the United States, can effectively treat advanced prostate cancer patients with minimal side effects and promising therapeutic activity, despite the challenges associated with treating prostate cancer with immunotherapy. In June 2024 , research published in The New England Journal of Medicine discovered that second tumors following chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell treatment are uncommon after investigating the prevalence of second tumors in 724 individuals from a single institution.



, research published in The New England Journal of Medicine discovered that second tumors following chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell treatment are uncommon after investigating the prevalence of second tumors in 724 individuals from a single institution. In June 2024, Shanghai First Song Therapeutics is developing Anti-HER2-CAR-T Cells, which are now in Phase I for solid tumor therapy. According to GlobalData, the drug's PTSR and LoA scores are comparable to the 70% threshold for Phase I solid tumor medicines, showing promise for Phase II trials.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug

Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

Tisagenlecleucel

Brexucabtagene Autoleucel

Others



By Indication

Lymphoma

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Others



By End User

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



