Sodium Sulfide Market Size to Surpass USD 19.31 Billion by 2033

Ottawa, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sodium sulfide market size is predicted to increase from USD 11.2 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 19.31 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The market is poised to grow at a notable compound annual growth rate of 5.60% during the forecast period.



The sodium sulfide market encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of sodium sulfide, a chemical compound with the formula Na2S. Sodium sulfide is a versatile chemical utilized in a variety of sectors, including pulp and paper, the treatment of water, chemical photography, textiles, the leather trade, chemical manufacture, rubber chemicals, sulfur colors, ore flotation, oil recovery, dye synthesis, and detergent manufacturing. Its primary applications include the kraft process, treatment of water, chemical photography, fabrics, and leather processing.

It is also used in chemical manufacture for polymer chemicals, sulfur dyes, sulfonation and sulfomethylation, ore flotation, oil recovery, dye manufacturing, and detergent manufacturing. Sodium sulfide, also known as Na2S or Na2S·9H2O, is available in crystalline, flake, and fused forms. It is water soluble and creates highly alkaline solutions. When exposed to humid air, Na2S and its hydrates produce hydrogen sulfide, a poisonous, combustible, and corrosive gas that smells like rotten eggs.

Sodium Sulfide Market Key Insights

Asia-Pacific has held the largest revenue share of 33% in 2023.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product type, the crystal sodium sulfide segment has contributed a major revenue share of 35% in 2023.

By product type, the low ferric sodium sulfide segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.62% between 2024 and 2033.





By application, the textile segment has captured more than 25% of revenue share in 2023.





By application, the water treatment segment is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Sodium Sulfide Market Size and Forecast

The Asia Pacific sodium sulfide market size accounted for USD 3.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 6.46 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.74% from 2024 to 2033.

Asia-Pacific dominated the sodium sulfide market in 2023. The Asia-Pacific region's market is expanding due to urbanization, industrialization, and population expansion. Key consumers in the leather, textile, and chemical sectors include India, China, and Japan.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The expanding oil and gas industry, notably in the United States, is likely to drive market expansion for sodium sulfide due to increased oil output. The United States Energy Information Administration reported an increase in oil output, indicating a potential boost to sodium sulfide market growth. The chemical sector is also likely to expand, with alkali chemicals accounting for a large portion of total production. This expansion in the chemical industry is projected to accelerate the market growth.

Sodium Sulfide Market Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2033 USD 19.31 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 11.83 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 5.60% Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered By Product Type and By Application Regional Scope North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEAN, Rest of the World

Sodium Sulfide Market Report Highlights

Product Type Insights

The crystal sodium sulfide segment dominated the market in 2023. Sodium sulfide, a colorless solid crystal with yellow to brick red technical grades due to polysulfides, is utilized in rubber chemicals, oil recovery, ore flotation, dye manufacture, sulfur dyes, and detergent manufacturing. It is also employed in leather processing as an unhairing agent during the liming process, and it is often available in crystalline mass, flake form, or fused solid.

The low ferric sodium sulfide segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth at a significant level during the projected period. Low ferric sodium sulfide is a yellowish, crystalline material used in the mining sector to process ores and metals. Its low iron concentration makes it ideal for situations where iron contamination is undesired. Its distinct qualities make it useful in a variety of industries, including dyes, medicine, leather and rubber manufacture, paper and clothing, treatment of wastewater, mineral extraction, and chemical manufacturing. It is used in the dye industry as a reducing agent and sulfur donor, resulting in brilliant hues. It is utilized in medicine to synthesize pharmaceuticals and conduct chemical processes. In the paper and textile industries, it is used as a bleaching and desulfurizing agent.

Application Insights

The textile segment dominated the sodium sulfide market in 2023. Sodium sulfide is an important reducing ingredient in textile dyeing processes, especially in the reduction of vat colors, sulfur dyeing, and indigo dyeing. It aids in the fixation of sulfur dyes to the textile substrate, making it easier to apply designs to textiles. Indigo dye synthesis is also aided by sodium sulfide, which reduces indigo to a water-soluble form that is then utilized in textile dyeing. Sodium sulfide can also be used to help dissolve colors and chemicals in textile printing pastes.

The water treatment segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the projected period. Sodium sulfide is an important oxygen scavenger in water treatment, eliminating dissolved oxygen from the water to prevent corrosion and other adverse reactions. It is used to cleanse and treat water for industrial and municipal usage, including removing pollutants, neutralizing pH, and eliminating toxins such as heavy metals. The water treatment market is expanding due to increasing environmental issues and regulatory restrictions. The efficacy of sodium sulfide in precipitating and eliminating contaminants from water makes it a vital element in water treatment systems, which drives demand in this market.

Sodium Sulfide Market Dynamics

Driver

Increase in pulp and paper market

The pulp and paper market is expanding rapidly due to technical improvements, shifting customer tastes, and competitive dynamics. This expansion is due to the industry's adaptation to digitalization, sustainability initiatives, and geopolitical shifts. The market may grow into new segments, geographies, or product categories to capitalize on rising opportunities and diversify its offers. Technological improvements improve products, services, and processes while shifting customer tastes, such as demand for sustainable products or digital solutions, have a huge impact on industrial dynamics.

Regulations and rules influence industry practices and tactics, but market competition, including new entrants and strategic partnerships, encourages innovation and distinction. Global economic conditions have a significant impact on market demand and industrial performance. This significant growth in the pulp and paper industry subsequently acts as a driving factor for the growth of the sodium sulfide market.

Restraint

Hazardous property of sodium sulfide

This chemical decomposes when burned or in contact with acids or water, emitting poisonous and corrosive fumes and increasing fire dangers. It interacts aggressively with acids and oxidants in water, resulting in a strong base. Exposure can occur by skin contact, inhalation, or ingestion. Short-term exposure can corrode the eyes, skin, and respiratory tract while inhaling can result in toxic amounts. Long-term exposure can have serious health consequences.

Opportunity

The development of room temperature Na-S batteries, a new energy storage device with potential uses in grid energy storage and electric vehicles, is a great opportunity for the sodium sulfide market to expand. It discusses recent advances in electrolyte compositions, such as carbonate and glyme-based liquid electrolytes, as well as the function of ionic liquids and other materials in enhancing the electrochemical performance of RT Na-S cells.

Due to its high theoretical specific discharge capacity, metal-sulfur batteries can be a cost-effective alternative to lithium-ion batteries. These batteries use a two-electron-redox technique to provide high discharge capacity with low-cost electrode materials. However, expensive pricing and limited lithium resources prevent their widespread use. Na-S batteries, with their high theoretical specific energy density, offer a promising, low-cost, ecologically acceptable alternative to lithium. The benefits of gel polymer electrolytes and their electrochemical features, such as discharge capacity, OCV, and recyclability, are highlighted.

Sodium Sulfide Market Leaders



PPG Industries

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC ISSC (IRSS)

BASF SE

AkzoNobel

Merck KGaA

Sichuan Shenhong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

ISALTIS

Solvay

Tessenderlo Group

LANXESS

Henan Haofei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Nafine Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Sinopec Corp.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Atsushi Sakuda and Akitoshi Hayashi, associate professors at Osaka Metropolitan University, discovered a technique for mass synthesis of sodium-containing sulfides. They employed sodium polysulfides as both the substrate and the flux, which promoted fusion. The researchers developed a solid sulfide electrolyte with the greatest recorded sodium ion conductivity and a glass electrolyte with strong reduction resistance. This mass synthesis is critical to the practical application of all-solid-state sodium batteries.



In April 2024, the study used metagenomics technology to investigate the co-metabolism of sulfur and nitrogen in compost using Na2S as an additive. The results showed that the experimental group had 19% and 34% greater nitrate and sulfate content, respectively, and blocked denitrification and sulfur reduction genes. The addition of Na2S increased compost quality by increasing the sulfate concentration.



In July 2023, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd completed experiments for Precipitated Barium Sulphate and Sodium Sulphide, which would be manufactured at a facility in Srikalahasti, Andhra Pradesh, with a capacity of 30,000 TPA and high whiteness, making it appropriate for pure white powder coatings.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Anhydrous Sodium Sulfide

Crystal Sodium Sulfide

Low Ferric Sodium Sulfide



By Application

Paper & Pulp

Water Treatment

Textile

Tanneries

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



