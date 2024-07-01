Personalized Medicine Biomarker Market Size to Reach USD 72.7 Billion By 2033, at 17.5 CAGR: Insights by Dimension Market Research

New York, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The global Personalized Medicine Biomarker Market size is expected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2024 and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 72.7 billion by 2033, according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.5% from 2024 to 2033.

The global personalized medicine biomarker market constitutes a comprehensive ecosystem dedicated to identifying and utilizing biomarkers in personalized medicine. Tailoring treatments to individual patient characteristics optimizes therapeutic outcomes.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/personalized-medicine-biomarker-market/request-sample/



Biomarkers, such as genetic or molecular signatures, crucially inform diagnosis and guide treatment decisions across diverse applications, shaping a transformative landscape in personalized healthcare.

Important Insights

Market Size: Projections suggest a substantial surge, within the global personalized medicine biomarker market as it is expected to show noteworthy growth by reaching USD 72.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 17.5% .

Projections suggest a substantial surge, within the global personalized medicine biomarker market as it is expected to show noteworthy growth by reaching by 2033 at a CAGR of . Indication Segment Insights:

Oncology is projected to commands a significant 33.1% of the global personalized medicine biomarker market in 2024 in terms of indication.

of the global personalized medicine biomarker market in 2024 in terms of indication. Following oncology, cardiology emerges as the second-leading segment in terms of indication, driven by global cardiovascular disease prevalence. Key biomarkers like troponins, BNP, and CRP aid in risk prediction and personalized treatment.

Application Segment Insights: Treatment selection is projected to dominates the personalized medicine biomarker market with a 62.0% share in 2024, emphasizing its impact on patient outcomes.

Treatment selection is projected to dominates the personalized medicine biomarker market with a share in 2024, emphasizing its impact on patient outcomes. Regional Insights: North America, particularly the United States, commands 37.2% of the global personalized medicine biomarker market in 2024 driven by well-established research institutions, robust biotech investment, advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Latest Trends

Genomic Technologies Advancements: Next-generation sequencing and gene editing tools drive biomarker identification, transforming personalized medicine progress globally.

Next-generation sequencing and gene editing tools drive biomarker identification, transforming personalized medicine progress globally. Liquid Biopsy Revolution: Liquid biopsy technologies, particularly in oncology, revolutionize diagnostics and monitoring, offering non-invasive biomarker detection methods.

Liquid biopsy technologies, particularly in oncology, revolutionize diagnostics and monitoring, offering non-invasive biomarker detection methods. Increase in Chronic Disease Incidence: Rising chronic disease cases and a precision medicine focus fuel demand for personalized solutions and biomarker-based diagnostics.

Personalized Medicine Biomarker Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global personalized medicine biomarker market is shaped by key players such as Illumina, Roche Diagnostics, and Thermo Fisher Scientific lead in genomics, diagnostics, and biomarker discovery, shaping the dynamic landscape.

Qiagen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Foundation Medicine, Exact Sciences, Myriad Genetics, NanoString, and Veracyte contribute expertise in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, enhancing the market's evolution.

These companies in the global personalized medicine biomarker market employ strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance product portfolios, expand market reach, and form alliances with healthcare providers, research institutions, and technology companies globally to gain a competitive edge.

Some of the prominent market players:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holding

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Genome Medical Inc.

Coriell Life Sciences.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories

FOUNDATION MEDICINE INC.

Illumina Inc.

Guardant Health

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/personalized-medicine-biomarker-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Personalized Medicine Biomarker Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 17.0 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 72.7 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 17.5% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 37.2% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Indication, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

In the context of indication, Oncology is projected to commands a significant 33.1% market share in this market in 2024. This dominance is fueled by the global cancer prevalence and the need for targeted treatments. Genomic technology advancements enable personalized approaches, identifying biomarkers for cancer diagnosis and treatment selection.

Oncology leads to targeted therapy development, optimizing efficacy, and minimizing interventions. Cardiology follows, leveraging biomarkers like troponins and BNP for risk prediction and treatment tailoring, reflecting the transformative potential of biomarkers in diverse medical specialties.





Personalized Medicine Biomarker Market Segmentation

By Indication

Oncology By Type Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colon Cancer Others By Circulation Biomarkers Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Circulating Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) Extracellular Vehicles (EVs) Others

Cardiology

Neurology

Diabetes

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

By Application

Treatment Selection

Early Detection

Diagnosis

Monitoring

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/personalized-medicine-biomarker-market/

Growth Drivers

Companion Diagnostics Impact: Biomarker-integrated companion diagnostics enhance drug development efficiency and clinical decision-making, bolstering the personalized medicine sector.

Biomarker-integrated companion diagnostics enhance drug development efficiency and clinical decision-making, bolstering the personalized medicine sector. AI-driven Data Integration: Large-scale biological data integration, aided by artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, contributes to meaningful biomarker discovery in personalized medicine.

Large-scale biological data integration, aided by artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, contributes to meaningful biomarker discovery in personalized medicine. Patient-Centric Global Expansion: Increasing patient awareness, a desire for personalized healthcare, and global market expansion strategies drive biomarkers' central role in tailoring medical treatments.

Restraints

Challenges in biomarker adoption persist despite overall market growth. External factors, such as changing market trends and a decrease in several biomarker applications, negatively impact market growth. This steady decline in demand for personalized medicine biomarkers poses a restraint.

Regulatory and ethical considerations play a significant role in the personalized medicine biomarkers market. Regulations and ethical practices influence which biomarkers are admissible for use. These considerations are crucial for advancing personalized medicine and leveraging biomarkers for disease diagnosis.

Growth Opportunities

Individualized therapeutic techniques present significant business prospects. According to a new research report, the market is expected to expand due to the development of biomarkers for therapeutic interventions. This opportunity is supported by the recognized advantages of personalized medicines and funding for biomarker studies.

Biomarkers are crucial for market development, driving the overall growth of personalized medicine. Their integration into algorithms for biomarker identification increases market coverage and stimulates market development. This creates opportunities for market entry and the creation of new biomarkers in molecular diagnostics.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/personalized-medicine-biomarker-market/request-sample/



Regional Analysis

North America, is anticipate to hold 37.2% of the global personalized medicine biomarker market in 2024, particularly the United States, plays a pivotal role. Renowned research institutions, robust biotech investment, advanced healthcare infrastructure, regulatory support, and collaboration networks contribute to its leadership.

While North America currently leads this market, Europe and Asia-Pacific exhibit significant growth, hinting at evolving market dynamics globally.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs

Medical Plastic Compound Market is expected to dominate with USD 60.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 119.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Personalized Medicine Biomarker Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 17.0 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 72.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 17.5%.

Nutraceutical Excipients Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 5.2 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 10.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Next Generation Sequencing Market size is expected to hold a market value of USD 13.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 92.2 billion by the end of 2033 at a CAGR of 23.8%.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 279.8 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 804.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Medical Engineered Material Market is expected to dominate with USD 23.9 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 82.9 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.8 %.

Electrosurgical Generator Market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to achieve a remarkable CAGR of 8.0% for the forecast period to reach a value of 3.7 billion in 2033.

Fabry Disease Treatment Market size is expected to value USD 2.4 billion in 2024 and reach a market value of USD 4.9 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Hearth Market is expected to value USD 13.6 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 24.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.8 %.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market size is estimated to reach a value of USD 3.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% for the forecasted period (2024-2033).

Recent Developments in the Personalized Medicine Biomarker Market

November 2023: Massive Bio and Health in Code have partnered to advance personalized oncology treatment in Spain, leveraging AI and genomic testing for precise, individualized cancer therapies. The collaboration emphasizes patient-centricity and plans educational events on biomarker detection's benefits in personalized medicine.

Massive Bio and Health in Code have partnered to advance personalized oncology treatment in Spain, leveraging AI and genomic testing for precise, individualized cancer therapies. The collaboration emphasizes patient-centricity and plans educational events on biomarker detection's benefits in personalized medicine. September 2023: Ibex introduces Galen™ Breast HER2, an AI solution developed with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo for precise HER2 scoring in breast cancer pathology, ensuring higher standards in assessment.

Ibex introduces Galen™ Breast HER2, an AI solution developed with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo for precise HER2 scoring in breast cancer pathology, ensuring higher standards in assessment. August 2023: BostonGene, NEC, and JIP collaborate in Tokyo, forming BostonGene Japan Inc. to advance personalized medicine using molecular technology, AI, and biocomputational algorithms, focusing on cancer care and therapy development.

BostonGene, NEC, and JIP collaborate in Tokyo, forming BostonGene Japan Inc. to advance personalized medicine using molecular technology, AI, and biocomputational algorithms, focusing on cancer care and therapy development. June 2023: Paige launched Paige Colon MSI, an AI-based assay for swift microsatellite instability (MSI) detection in colon cancers, aiming to expedite diagnostics and reduce screening costs for pathologists. Initially for research use, plans include broader cancer screening enhancements.

Paige launched Paige Colon MSI, an AI-based assay for swift microsatellite instability (MSI) detection in colon cancers, aiming to expedite diagnostics and reduce screening costs for pathologists. Initially for research use, plans include broader cancer screening enhancements. January 2023: Alto Neuroscience's ALTO-100, a precision psychiatry drug for major depressive disorder, shows positive Phase IIa results, validating biomarker-driven personalized treatment and shifting psychiatric paradigms.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.