United Way of Greater Nashville Announces New CEO

Nashville, TN, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Way of Greater Nashville (UWGN) announced today that Erica Mitchell, Executive Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, UWGN will be the new Chief Executive Officer beginning January 1, 2025.

Earlier this year, UWGN’s CEO Brian Hassett announced his retirement. An executive search committee made up of a diverse cross section of UWGN board of trustee members, community stakeholders and philanthropic partners was charged by the board to identify a new CEO.

There are no anticipated organizational changes during the transition.

“We are thrilled to have Erica serve as CEO beginning next year. Her remarkable leadership as our chief impact officer has already made a profound difference in our community, and we look forward to achieving even greater impact under her inspiring leadership,” said Alberto R. Gonzales, Chair, Board of Trustees.

“We are confident that Erica’s passion, vision and dedication will guide our United Way to new heights as we continue our mission to improve lives in our nine-county region,” said James Weaver, of Holland and Knight, chair of executive search task force and member Board of Trustees.

“During my time at UWGN, it has been an honor to work alongside Erica. Well respected by her colleagues, she brings a wealth of expertise and I have witnessed first-hand her unwavering commitment to create lasting change for our neighbors in need,” said UWGN CEO Brian Hassett.

“It is my honor to be entrusted to serve as CEO. I am excited to lead our organization into the future. I want to thank the board of trustees for their trust and confidence in me. Alongside my dedicated colleagues, we will continue to make a lasting impact,” said UWGN CEO-Elect Erica Mitchell.

