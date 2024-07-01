Samba TV Studies Find That Snapchat Campaigns Provided 84% Lift in Driving Audiences to Watch TV Shows and Movies

SAN FRANCISCO, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap and Samba TV, a leading provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement, have announced new research results that show how Snapchat campaigns have a significant impact in driving audiences to watch new shows and stream movies. By tapping into Snapchat’s passionate audience of over 800 million monthly active users, the analysis showed that Snapchat campaigns perform strongly by converting audiences into viewers after they were exposed to an advertisement on the platform.

The robust studies covered a variety of viewership windows, advertisers, genres, and seasons while measuring the impact of Snapchat campaigns. The measurement approach leveraged Samba TV’s Causal Attribution and Snap’s Intent to Treat control methodologies, combined with Samba TV’s proprietary ACR data, to accurately measure true incremental viewership lift.

The results showed an average lift of 84% for audiences exposed to an advertisement on Snapchat who then converted to watch the entertainment content, compared to control group audiences who were not exposed. Additionally, 1 in 3 conversions driven by Snapchat campaigns were from new viewers, which included a wide range of viewer engagement levels, from cord-cutters to heavy TV viewers. The studies provided key insights for entertainment advertisers wanting to optimize their spend by making more informed data-driven decisions on how to reach incremental audiences.





“Snapchat is the preferred platform for younger generations to stay connected, and the Samba TV studies prove that entertainment advertisers make a significant impact by tapping into our large and highly engaged audience to find new viewers for TV shows and movies,” said Elana Sulzer, U.S. head of entertainment at Snap.

"Samba TV's comprehensive measurement reveals that Snapchat is effectively driving viewership and engagement with new Millennial and Gen Z audiences," said Ashwin Navin, Co-founder and CEO of Samba TV. "Our research provides actionable insights for entertainment marketers, demonstrating Snap's emergence as an essential partner in marketers' media strategy, increasing advertiser confidence in leveraging the platform to reach this unique demographic."

More details can be found in this Snap blog post. Feel free to reach out to your Snap or Samba TV representative for more information.

About Samba TV

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over one hundred countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent measurement has future-proofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.

Media Contact:

Samba TV

press@samba.tv

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5eda8887-18b5-4f20-aef3-3997112ef9a4