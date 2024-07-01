Air Pollution Control System for Coal-Fired Power Plants Market Set to Attain Valuation of USD 5,808.2 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air pollution control system for coal-fired power plants market was valued at US$ 3,908.4 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 5,808.2 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

As of July 2023, there are 2,435 operational coal power plants worldwide, with nearly half located in China. This number reflects a decrease in active coal power plants since 2021 as countries pivot towards cleaner energy. The global coal power landscape is dominated by China, responsible for 96% of all new coal-fired facilities constructed globally last year and 81% of newly announced coal projects. Over the past five years, China added more than 191 GW of new coal-fired generation capacity, representing 64% of all new coal power projects worldwide from 2019 to 2023. In contrast, the United States has 240 active coal power plants, with coal-related CO2 emissions decreasing by 7% in 2022 and an overall decline of 57% from their peak in 2005.

Coal-fired power plants are significant sources of air pollution, emitting substantial amounts of sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM), and mercury (Hg), contributing to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cardiovascular mortality. In the US air pollution control system for coal-fired power plants market, coal plants produce more hazardous air pollution than any other industrial sources, releasing over 386,000 tons of hazardous air pollutants annually and causing approximately 13,200 premature deaths each year. The global market for air pollution control systems for coal-fired power plants is driven by rising environmental concerns and stricter regulations, particularly in the Asia Pacific region where countries like China, India, and Indonesia have the highest number of coal-fired power plants.

Despite increasing environmental regulations and the adoption of advanced air pollution control systems, coal remains a critical energy source. In 2023, 69.5 GW of coal power capacity was commissioned globally, with a net annual increase of 48.4 GW. However, 21.1 GW of coal power capacity was retired in the same year. The adverse impacts of coal combustion on health and the environment have led to significant investments in air pollution control system for coal-fired power plants market, which include particulate, sulfur/acid gases, and mercury controls. Countries like Japan, which plans to use coal for 19% of its power generation by 2030, and China, which continues to import record amounts of coal, highlight the ongoing global reliance on coal despite the push for cleaner alternatives.

Key Findings in Air Pollution Control System for Coal-Fired Power Plants Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 5,808.2 Million CAGR 4.5% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (62%) By Type Flue Gas Desulfurization (37%) By End Users High-capacity power plants (45%) Top Trends Increasing adoption of carbon capture and storage technologies globally

Rising investment in advanced emission monitoring and control systems

Growing shift towards renewable energy sources and clean technologies Top Drivers Stringent environmental regulations and emission standards enforcement globally

Advancements in air pollution control technologies and innovations

Rising public awareness and demand for cleaner air quality Top Challenges High costs associated with implementing advanced pollution control systems

Technological complexity and maintenance issues of control systems

Resistance from industry stakeholders to adopt new regulations

Rise Flue Gas Desulfurization is Powering a Cleaner Future

The global demand for flue gas desulfurization (FGD) in air pollution control system for coal-fired power plants market is witnessing robust growth, driven by a confluence of environmental regulations and technological advancements. The EPA’s stringent Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) mandate a 90% reduction in mercury emissions from power plants, propelling the adoption of FGD systems. In 2023, the global FGD market was valued at USD 17.5 billion, with a projected CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is further bolstered by China's commitment to reducing sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions by 15% by 2025, and India's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) targets a 20-30% reduction in particulate matter concentration by 2024. The European Union has also enforced the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED), which sets limits on SO2 emissions, encouraging the installation of FGD systems.

The burgeoning demand for FGD is also fueled by increasing public awareness and advocacy for cleaner air. World Health Organization (WHO) reports attribute 4.2 million premature deaths annually to ambient air pollution, with coal-fired plants being significant contributors. This has led to a surge in public and governmental pressure to adopt cleaner technologies. In 2023, the global coal-fired power generation capacity with FGD installations reached 35%, up from 28% in 2020. Additionally, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reports a 9% increase in investments in pollution control technologies for coal plants in 2023, reflecting the growing prioritization of air quality.

Technological advancements in FGD systems are making them more efficient and cost-effective, further driving their adoption across the global air pollution control system for coal-fired power plants market. Innovations such as the development of dry and semi-dry FGD systems, which reduce water usage by 50%, are gaining traction. The deployment of advanced limestone-gypsum wet FGD systems, which achieve over 95% SO2 removal efficiency, is also on the rise. According to a report by Astute Analytica, the demand for wet FGD systems accounted for 70% of the total FGD market in 2023. Furthermore, the integration of digital monitoring and control systems has improved operational efficiency by 20%, reducing maintenance costs and downtime. These advancements, coupled with increasing regulatory pressures and public awareness, are key drivers propelling the demand for FGD systems in coal-fired power plants worldwide.

High-Capacity Coal Power Plants Remain the Leading Consumer of Air Pollution Control System, Generates More than US$ 1,740.59 Million

High-capacity coal power plants are renowned for their enormous energy output, but this comes at the cost of significant environmental impact. These plants are the largest consumers of air pollution control systems due to their extensive emissions of sulfur dioxide (SO₂), nitrogen oxides (NOₓ), particulate matter (PM), and mercury. As of 2024, the global coal power capacity stands at approximately 2,150 gigawatts, with China and India leading the pack at 1,050 GW and 230 GW respectively, showcasing the revenue potential of air pollution control system for coal-fired power plants market. These emissions are regulated by stringent environmental norms, driving the need for advanced pollution control technologies. For instance, the implementation of Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems, which reduce SO₂ emissions by up to 95%, has become a standard requirement in these plants.

The heavy reliance on air pollution control systems in high-capacity coal power plants is driven by both regulatory requirements and technological advancements. In 2024, the global market for air pollution control systems is valued at $98.7 billion, with coal power plants accounting for 40% of this demand. Technologies such as Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems, which reduce NOₓ emissions by 90%, and Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs), which capture 99% of particulate matter, are heavily utilized. The U.S. alone has invested $18 billion in upgrading pollution control systems in the past decade, while China has committed $23 billion towards similar enhancements by 2025. This investment is crucial in meeting the Paris Agreement targets and adhering to national emission standards.

Furthermore, the environmental and health benefits of using advanced pollution control systems in high-capacity coal power plants cannot be overstated. Research indicates that by 2024, the implementation of these systems has prevented over 200,000 premature deaths annually due to reduced air pollution. Additionally, mercury emissions have decreased by 50% globally, thanks to activated carbon injection systems in the air pollution control system for coal-fired power plants market. The European Union has observed a 30% reduction in acid rain incidents due to stringent SO₂ controls. Consequently, while high-capacity coal power plants are significant contributors to energy production, their reliance on sophisticated air pollution control systems is vital in mitigating their environmental footprint and ensuring compliance with global and national regulations.

Unveiling the Asia Pacific Powerhouse: Dominance in Global Air Pollution Control Systems for Coal-Fired Power Plants

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as the dominant player in the global air pollution control system market for coal-fired power plants due to rapid industrialization and urbanization, which have significantly increased energy demands. This growth necessitates effective air pollution control systems to manage emissions. Additionally, stringent regulations implemented by governments and regulatory bodies in the region to reduce emissions from coal-fired power plants have driven the demand for advanced air pollution control systems. The Asia-Pacific air quality control systems market is substantial, with projections indicating it will cross $45.94 billion by 2019, driven by the increasing number of coal-fired power plants and other polluting industries.

As of the latest data, there are approximately 2,300 coal-fired power plants operating globally in the air pollution control system for coal-fired power plants market. China alone has 1,142 operational coal power plants, making it the country with the largest number of such plants in the region. India follows with 282 operational coal power plants. This significant number underscores China's reliance on coal for energy and its substantial contribution to global coal electricity generation. The presence of a large number of coal-fired power plants in these countries highlights the critical need for air pollution control systems to mitigate environmental impacts.

China holds the record for the highest number of coal-fired power plants in the Asia Pacific region and globally. As of July 2023, China had 1,142 operational coal power plants. This dominance is further reinforced by China’s addition of 11 GW of new coal-fired power capacity in 2022 alone, aimed at ensuring energy security and supporting local economic interests. Similarly, India has seen sharp increases in electricity demand due to extreme weather conditions, primarily met by coal-fired generation, resulting in significant year-on-year increases in coal-fired electricity generation.

The region's continued reliance on coal for energy, coupled with increasing electricity demands and economic interests, ensures that it remains the leading consumer of air pollution control system for coal-fired power plants market. Many countries in the Asia Pacific, including China, India, and Indonesia, remain heavily dependent on coal for electricity generation, necessitating the use of air pollution control systems to mitigate environmental impact. The Asia-Pacific air quality control systems market is diverse, with various stages of development and opportunities for different technologies across the region, ensuring its continued dominance in this sector.

Global Air Pollution Control System For Coal-Fired Power Plants Market Key Players

Croll Reynolds Co.

Lundy LLC

Cormetech Inc.

Nationwide Boiler Inc.

Norit Americas Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Filtersense Inc.

Mikropul Llc

Rjm Corp.

Clyde Bergemann Eec

Calgon Carbon Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation Overview:

By Product Type

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD)

Nox Emissions Control

Particulate Matter Reduction

Multipollutant Control Systems

Mercury Control

Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS)

Coal Processing

Conversion

By End User

Low-Capacity Plant

Medium Capacity Plant

High-Capacity Plant

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

