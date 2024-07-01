New York, USA, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Kidney Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline Comprising 50+ Companies Working in the Domain

Advanced kidney cancer refers to a stage of kidney cancer where the disease has spread beyond the kidney to other parts of the body, requiring more complex and aggressive treatment strategies. The Advanced Kidney Cancer market is witnessing robust growth due to the rising prevalence of the disease and significant advancements in treatment options. Innovative therapies, including targeted treatments and immunotherapies, are offering more effective and less toxic alternatives, enhancing patient outcomes. Additionally, improved early detection efforts are driving higher diagnosis rates, further boosting demand for kidney cancer drugs. These factors collectively indicate a promising future for the Advanced Kidney Cancer market.

DelveInsight’s 'Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline advanced kidney cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the advanced kidney cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s advanced kidney cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for advanced kidney cancer treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for advanced kidney cancer treatment. Key advanced kidney cancer companies such as Janux Therapeutics, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Xencor, Exelixis, Nykode Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, RemeGen, NiKang Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Adicet Bio, Allogene Therapeutics, Kura Oncology, Portage Biotech, HUTCHMED, Arsenal Biosciences, and others are evaluating new advanced kidney cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new advanced kidney cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising advanced kidney cancer pipeline therapies such as JANX008, IPI-549, Belzutifan, XmAbA 808, XL092, VB10.NEO, Savolitinib, RC198, NKT2152, NGM707, MEDI5752, ADI-270, ALLO 316, KO 2806, TT-10, Fruquintinib, AB 2100, and others are under different phases of advanced kidney cancer clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of advanced kidney cancer clinical trials. In April 2024 , Arsenal Biosciences announced that the first patient had been dosed with AB-2100 in a multi-center, open-label Phase I/II clinical trial for patients with clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).

, Arsenal Biosciences announced that the first patient had been dosed with in a multi-center, open-label Phase I/II clinical trial for patients with clear-cell In December 2023, Exelixis and Arcus Biosciences announced that the companies have entered into a clinical trial collaboration for STELLAR-009 , a phase Ib/II trial evaluating zanzalintinib, Exelixis’ next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), in combination with AB521, an inhibitor of the transcription factor HIF-2⍺, in patients with advanced solid tumors, including clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).

announced that the companies have entered into a clinical trial collaboration for , a phase Ib/II trial evaluating zanzalintinib, Exelixis’ next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), in combination with AB521, an inhibitor of the transcription factor HIF-2⍺, in patients with In September 2023 , Merck announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and granted priority review for a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking approval for WELIREG , Merck’s oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following immune checkpoint and anti-angiogenic therapies.

, announced the has accepted and granted priority review for a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking approval for , Merck’s oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with following immune checkpoint and anti-angiogenic therapies. In July 2023, China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking the approval of toripalimab (Tuoyi) plus axitinib (Inlyta) for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The sNDA is supported by data from an interim analysis of the Phase III RENOTORCH trial (NCT04394975) , which showed that the combination led to an improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) vs single-agent sunitinib (Sutent).

accepted a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking the approval of for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The sNDA is supported by data from an interim analysis of the , which showed that the combination led to an improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) vs single-agent sunitinib (Sutent). In April 2023 , Allogene Therapeutics presented interim data from its Phase I TRAVERSE trial of ALLO-316 , the Company’s first AlloCAR T investigational product candidate for solid tumors, in an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida. The preliminary antitumor activity and encouraging safety profile of the novel anti-CD70 allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy ALLO-316 at low dose levels indicated that the regimen could represent a novel option for heavily pretreated patients with CD70-expressing advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).

, presented interim data from its Phase I TRAVERSE trial of , the Company’s first AlloCAR T investigational product candidate for solid tumors, in an oral presentation at the Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida. The preliminary antitumor activity and encouraging safety profile of the novel anti-CD70 allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy ALLO-316 at low dose levels indicated that the regimen could represent a novel option for heavily pretreated patients with CD70-expressing In March 2023, Telix announced presentations from the Company’s carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) targeting kidney and bladder cancer programs at the 38th Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress which was held in Milan.

The advanced kidney cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage advanced kidney cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the advanced kidney cancer clinical trial landscape.

Advanced Kidney Cancer Overview

Advanced kidney cancer, also referred to as advanced renal cell carcinoma, is the predominant form of kidney cancer, constituting over 90% of renal cancers in adults. Additional varieties include transitional cell carcinomas of the renal pelvis, which exhibit similar characteristics to bladder cancers, and renal sarcoma, a less common kidney tumor. The primary risk factor for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is smoking tobacco products like cigarettes and cigars, while obesity, particularly among women, also poses a significant risk.

Administering systemic treatment for advanced or metastatic RCC necessitates oncologists well-versed in the condition, medication, side effects, drug interactions, and treatment supervision. Patients gain from a collaborative strategy involving nursing, dietary, and pharmacy assistance for optimal care. Consistent patient assessments are vital for promptly addressing and handling side effects, thus safeguarding patient well-being and treatment effectiveness. Furnishing thorough details on possible adverse reactions, preventive measures, and mitigation strategies to patients and caregivers is crucial for informed choices and caregiving.

Accurate staging plays a pivotal role in effectively managing renal cell carcinoma (RCC), as it dictates treatment options. For Stage 1a, where tumors are limited to the kidney, the preferred approach is complete surgical removal, ideally with partial nephrectomy to preserve kidney function. Surveillance entails abdominal CT or MRI within six months of treatment initiation, followed by yearly imaging. Stage 1b typically calls for partial or radical nephrectomy, with varying post-surgery imaging schedules. Stages 2 and 3 usually require radical nephrectomy, accompanied by specific imaging protocols for monitoring. In Stage 4, systemic targeted therapies such as VEGF-TKIs or rapamycin inhibitors are favored over immunotherapy, with nephrectomy followed by immunotherapy demonstrating improved survival rates. Follow-up involves pretreatment imaging and regular monitoring every 6 to 16 weeks, depending on the patient's clinical condition.





A snapshot of the Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Savolitinib AstraZeneca Phase III Proto-oncogene protein c-met inhibitors Oral TT-10 Portage Biotech Phase I/II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Oral KO 2806 Kura Oncology Phase I Farnesyltranstransferase inhibitors Oral JANX008 Janux Therapeutics Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous XmAb 808 Xencor06 Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous RC198 RemeGen Phase I Interleukin 15 replacements Subcutaneous

Advanced Kidney Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The advanced kidney cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of the advanced kidney cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular

Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide

: Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Proto-oncogene protein c-met inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, CD223 antigen inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants, Immunologic cytotoxicity, Axl receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-mer inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-met inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor antagonists, Interleukin 15 replacements

Proto-oncogene protein c-met inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, CD223 antigen inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants, Immunologic cytotoxicity, Axl receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-mer inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-met inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor antagonists, Interleukin 15 replacements Key Advanced Kidney Cancer Companies : Janux Therapeutics, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Xencor, Exelixis, Nykode Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, RemeGen, NiKang Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Adicet Bio, Allogene Therapeutics, Kura Oncology, Portage Biotech, HUTCHMED, Arsenal Biosciences, and others

: Janux Therapeutics, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Xencor, Exelixis, Nykode Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, RemeGen, NiKang Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Adicet Bio, Allogene Therapeutics, Kura Oncology, Portage Biotech, HUTCHMED, Arsenal Biosciences, and others Key Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline Therapies: JANX008, IPI-549, Belzutifan, XmAbA 808, XL092, VB10.NEO, Savolitinib, RC198, NKT2152, NGM707, MEDI5752, ADI-270, ALLO 316, KO 2806, TT-10, Fruquintinib,AB 2100, and others

Table of Contents

1. Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Advanced Kidney Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Advanced Kidney Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

