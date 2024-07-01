Neave Group Outdoor Solutions “Staycation” Renovation Featured in Westchester Magazine

Wappingers Falls, New York, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neave Group Outdoor Solutions is proud to announce that their recent project in Briarcliff Manor has been featured in the prestigious Westchester Magazine. The article, titled "A Briarcliff Manor Property Gets a Staycation-Style Upgrade," highlights the transformative work done by the team, led by senior design consultant David Katz.

Harmonious Design For Multi-Season Outdoor Enjoyment

The featured project showcases a comprehensive upgrade of a 1.25-acre property into a private, lush setting with a spa-like pool. The homeowners, who have lived in the house for nearly 30 years, embarked on this transformation to create a space where they could feel perpetually on vacation. David Katz’s vision not only met but exceeded their expectations, providing them with a beautiful and functional outdoor living area.

One of the standout elements of the design is the harmonious inclusion of both a pool and a hot tub, catering to the different preferences of the homeowners. The 12’ × 30’ pool, complete with a waterfall edge and swim jets, is complemented by a nearby hot tub. This setup ensures that the space is perfect for both relaxation and exercise, with a sun-shelf/in-water pool patio offering serene views.

Privacy and natural beauty were key considerations in the design. Neave Group Outdoor Solutions implemented a variety of trees and plants to screen the property from neighbors, ensuring a tranquil outdoor environment. Green giant arborvitaes, columnar white pines, flowering Kousa dogwoods, and Japanese maples were strategically placed to create a visually appealing and private retreat.

The property is designed for year-round enjoyment. The pool can be heated, and a firepit offers a cozy spot for cooler weather. All mechanicals for the pools are discreetly stored in a subterranean vault, maintaining the aesthetic integrity of the landscape.

The homeowners now prefer to spend their time enjoying their enhanced outdoor space rather than traveling. The backyard escape offers unmatched tranquility and has become a central part of their daily lives, providing continuous relaxation and joy.

For more details on this featured project, read the full article on Westchester Magazine here.

About Neave Group Outdoor Solutions

Neave Group's high-impact designs and exceptional service delivery have secured numerous accolades. These include Best of Houzz, Christmas Decor awards, Best of Hudson Valley, Exceptional Recognition in Design and Building competition, and prestigious NESPA awards for pool design.

Neave Group Outdoor Solutions is dedicated to creating exceptional outdoor living spaces that enhance the beauty and functionality of any property. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the award-winning team of experts works closely with clients to bring their visions to life.



