Birmingham Blinds Company Wins "Best of Smith Lake" for Window Treatments for 2023

Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham recently earned recognition in the "Best of Smith Lake" awards for Window Treatments - Blinds, etc., for 2023. This award underscores their commitment to offering top-quality window treatment solutions to the Birmingham and surrounding areas. As a family-owned company, Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham provides a wide range of products, including blinds, shades, shutters, draperies, and patio solutions.

Owner Mark Tant expressed his gratitude for the recognition. "We are delighted to be named the Best of Smith Lake for Window Treatments," said Tant. "This award reflects our hard work and dedication to delivering great service to our customers."

The Best of Smith Lake contest is an annual event where the community votes for their favorite businesses in over 100 categories. It’s a chance for customers to highlight businesses that stand out in terms of customer service and quality. This year, Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham led the way in the Window Treatments category, showing their strong position in the industry.

Customers interested in their services can explore the different types of blinds offered by Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham, such as faux wood, wood, and skylight blinds. This wide selection ensures there is something to match every interior style.

Additionally, Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham offers various shutters and shades, adding a touch of elegance to any room. The company also specializes in draperies, including sheer drapes and custom panel curtains. These draperies not only enhance the look of a room but also offer privacy and light control.

Their expertise also extends to patio solutions, ensuring that outdoor spaces are both stylish and practical. The motorization services they offer allow easy control of window treatments, which is handy for large or hard-to-reach windows. Nearly all of the window treatments offered can be motorized.

Being a family-owned business, Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham is known for its friendly and honest service. They offer a limited lifetime warranty on their products and even provide free estimates for their services. With flexible financing options, their high-quality window treatments are accessible to a broader range of customers.

Winning the Best of Smith Lake award showcases Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham excellent service and high-quality products. This recognition is not just a milestone; it motivates the team to keep excelling. The award’s community voting system highlights the strong bonds Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham has built with its customers.

Mark Tant emphasized this connection by stating, "The support from our customers means everything to us. This award reassures us that we're on the right track, and we'll continue to strive to meet and exceed our customers' expectations."

Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham remains dedicated to serving the Birmingham and surrounding areas with high-quality window treatments and outstanding customer service to meet the needs of their clients.





For more information about Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham, contact the company here:



Bloomin' Blinds of Birmingham

Mark Tant - Owner

205-649-5746

mark.tant@bloominblinds.com

Mailing Address Only:

1670 Kelly Loop Rd, Mount Olive, AL 35117